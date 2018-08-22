Flexion: Waiting And Watching

This posting focuses on Flexion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FLXN) Zilretta launch as a therapy for osteoarthritis knee pain, now exiting its second full post-launch quarter. I conclude that Zilretta is likely to continue to be more of a financial burden than a contributor for the balance of 2018. Accordingly, I have decided to postpone my entry into this name until I see that Zilretta is more of a contributor.

Flexion's Zilretta scored an FDA approval in October 2017, spurring an all-out launch

I last checked in on Flexion in January 2018. My report at the time, "Flexion: Ready To Rumble (Almost)", documented management's enthusiastic launch plans for its newly FDA-approved (10/6/17) Zilretta knee injection therapy. At the time, Flexion was trading at ~$26.00.

I concluded that Zilretta was an attractive product, and that I am definitely hoping to invest in Flexion when an opportune time presents itself. However, since the launch was very much a work in progress, I elected to wait and watch before dipping my own toe in the water on this one.

At the time, I saw no compelling reason to buy. Today, as I write (8/21/18), Flexion is trading at ~$21 with a market cap of ~$0.8 billion. The price chart suggests that now might be a good time to step in. I am tempted to do so. Nonetheless, I have held off so far. Flexion's revenue metrics as discussed below hint of additional pain to come.

FLXN data by YCharts

Flexion's Q2 2018 earnings CC showed minor launch progress, but much work remains

Zilretta's revenues for 2017 were de minimis, so I am counting them for zilch (the alliteration is just too tempting to pass up). We now have two full quarters of Zilretta revenues, so we can start to get a real picture of how its launch, still in the early days, is progressing. For Q1 2018, Flexion's earnings press release reported the following Zilretta revenue metrics:

Net sales of ZILRETTA for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $2.2 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company expensed $2.7 million of manufacturing costs to cost of sales.



...



... Selling expenses were $17.6 million... for the three months ended March 31, 2018... The increase in selling expenses of $12.4 million [Q1, 2018 over Q1, 2017] was primarily due to salary and related costs associated with additional headcount and costs to establish commercial marketing and sales capabilities...

Ouch! The cost of Flexion's all-out introductory launch during Q1 2018 was ~$20 million. Revenues from the effort were $2.2 million. Clearly, for this to be viable, we need to see some better metrics as we go forward. Q2 2018's earnings press release report showed a bump in net sales as follows:

Net sales of ZILRETTA for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $3.8 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the cost of sales was $0.9 million.



...



... Selling expenses were $22.7 million... for the three months ended June 30, 2018... The year-over-year increase in selling expenses of $14.7 million [Q2, 2018 over Q2, 2017] was primarily due to salary and other employee-related costs associated with additional headcount and costs to establish commercial marketing and sales capabilities.

Unfortunately, the increase in selling expense dwarfed the net sales increase number. Admittedly, there is no need for discouragement - we are in the very early days. By the same token, I am going to want to see a strong signal that this dynamic will correct before I join in the party.

Positive catalysts are on the way

Obviously, Flexion has work yet to do on its Zilretta launch. Selling expenses that are growing in far larger chunks than overall aggregate net sales make for an ugly situation. I expect that such ugliness will pass once Zilretta proves itself to its target audiences.

The most important hurdle has to be reimbursement. As a buy and bill product, where the physician's practice has to make the purchase on its own account with reimbursement following use, Flexion's main job is to assure smooth payment flow. Physicians are not going to recommend a product for their patients which creates a financial bottleneck for their practice.

CEO Michael Clayman emphasized reimbursement issues during the Q2 2018 earnings CC presentation. The discussion was interesting. He indicated that roughly half of Zilretta's end patients are using Medicare. Good news! Effective January 1, 2019, Flexion has secured a dedicated J-code to facilitate billing for Medicare patients.

Oops, that means for the next two quarters, a suboptimal reimbursement regimen will prevail. More good news! Effective July 1, 2018, i.e., at the outset of Q3 2018:

... CMS [The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] made the decision to issue a product specific Q code for ZILRETTA... This was a very welcome development, since ZILRETTA specific Q code makes reimbursement simpler, faster and more consistent. Furthermore, our own market research indicates that the vast majority of commercial payers are also expected to utilize the Q code.

Good news, but still suboptimal. CEO Clayman also notes:

... Q codes are relatively uncommon. So there is a level of fundamental education that’s required with prescribers and their office personnel.



Additionally physicians and their office staff will want to see confirmation of payment utilizing the Q code.

I take this as an indication that Zilretta will not perform up to its full potential until at least Q1 2019. Two additional points would help to move it along.

First, the CEO mentioned another reimbursement issue applicable to the larger practices:

Similarly, we continue to work with the large orthopedic practices in institutions to get ZILRETTA included on their formularies. We are making good progress in this area and continue to navigate the intricacies of their internal processes. But many of these accounts require multiple interactions that can span months. So this remains an area of focus for our teams.

Second, Flexion also has a label issue with Zilretta. As I mentioned in my previous article, it is not approved for repeat use. This is a nettlesome point. The latest on its repeat-use trial shows that its relief here is very much a 2019 issue:

With respect to our ongoing Phase 3B open-label study evaluating the overall safety and general tolerability of repeat administration of ZILRETTA in OA of the knee. We previously presented interim results, which show that the average time to a second dose was more than 16 weeks after initial injection and that 74% of patients received their second dose between weeks 16 and 24. The study recently closed and following analysis of the full data set including radiographic data, which compares X-ray at baseline in one year. We expect to make the results available in the fourth quarter of this year.

The extent to which this is a problem is unclear. The current label has not foreclosed repeat use, per the following response by CFO Arkowitz to a Q2 2018 earnings CC question on repeat use reimbursement:

... on the payer front, we’re still seeing very, very few payer policies actually written. And at this point in time while we’re not able to track since it’s a position buy and bill product, when repeat usage is happening, we are certainly hearing in the marketplace that that product. The product is being reused or repeated and getting reimbursed. That’s the information that we’ve got to go on at this point in time. The - with respect to the repeat treatment data, we believe - into turn that over to Mike.

CEO Clayman took it from there and gave a response which essentially assured that this was an issue being attended to... in other words, an issue that is somewhat up in the air.

Other approvals lie in Zilretta's future

Flexion's pipeline graphic (set out below) from its website illustrates the importance of Zilretta to the company.

Zilretta rests all alone. It is Flexion's sole clinical-stage asset. Indeed, after the company discontinued its FX 101, it only lists one other therapy under development: its FX201 (under license from GeneQuine Biotherapeutics GmbH).

Accordingly, Zilretta is pretty much the whole thing when it comes to Flexion. However, as listed on the graphic above, it has four important ongoing clinical trials. The knee pain repeat administration trial is the one I am focusing on to clear the deck for Zilretta's existing launch.

We have no specific timeline on this beyond an expectation for an update later this year.

Conclusion

Analysts have pegged Zilretta knee injections as having potential for peak sales of $.5 to $.6 billion. Should it add FDA approvals for hip and shoulder, its peak increases to $1 billion.

Today, Flexion is far removed from such gaudy potential. It is a company with a product and a plan, but it has yet to show compelling evidence that it can successfully implement the plan. In support of its plan, Flexion reported a healthy hoard of $340.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q2 2018.

However, this looks less impressive when compared with its $423.9 million as of December 31, 2017. Flexion has sufficient cash to get its launch on a better trajectory. Nonetheless, it needs to be mindful of its ongoing cash situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.