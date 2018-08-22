Pure Storage: Great Progress On All Fronts

Pure Storage soared nearly 10% after reporting Q2 results, the first time in three quarters that investors have cheered an earnings release from the company.

It's been a while since we've had a positive earnings reaction for Pure Storage (PSTG), the fast-growing vendor of flash storage products. The company has never failed to beat Wall Street expectations (see Pure's perfect earnings track record below), yet investors typically dump the stock post-earnings. This time around, a combination of strong growth and impressive margin progress was able to woo investors into being more positive on the name.

Figure 1. Pure Storage earnings record

Hardware stocks - and especially, those rooted in the storage industry - are inherently cheaper than their software and internet peers. This isn't without reason - hardware companies are much more difficult to scale, and even at larger revenue sizes, hardware companies' ultimate profitability potential is much less than a software or internet company's potential due to the latter's high margins.

But with Pure Storage, we have to ask whether the company belongs strictly to the hardware realm. Certainly, the company's gross margins in the high 60s (which, thanks to an increase in support gross margins, hit a record high this quarter) is far more akin to a software or internet company's gross margin than it is to a commodity hardware producer. ~70% gross margins indicate that Pure has tremendously valuable IP that can scale up into immense profitability. Furthermore, Pure Storage also boasts fast growth near 40%, which is also much closer to a software or internet company's growth rates rather than a bona fide, "legacy" hardware vendor.

Yet, despite Pure Storage's obvious advantages among its hardware peer group, the stock has perennially traded at cheap multiples. Even after accounting for Pure Storage's post-Q2 rally, the shares are currently still trading about flat to where it was last quarter, despite the progress it's made on both the top and bottom lines.

In my view, with shares just trading at barely over 3x forward revenues, there's plenty of opportunity for Pure Storage to ride higher. Note also that Pure Storage has just nudged its guidance range for FY18 higher - up to $1.35-$1.38 billion in revenues, raised by $10 million from a prior guide of $1.32-$1.37 billion and higher at the midpoint than Wall Street consensus of $1.36 billion.

Figure 2. Pure Storage guidance update

On the qualitative side, this is a Gartner award-winning storage vendor that has won the love of its customers and the support of the IT community - and on top of that, its financial profile and margins are extremely attractive, with GAAP losses slimming and operating cash flows expanding rapidly. Sentiment on this stock is far less enthusiastic than the company deserves.

Stay long on Pure Storage - the company has demonstrated an incredible track record for sales execution as well as discipline on the cost front, and the company also manages to stay ahead of the technological curve in dominating the flash storage space. This is a hardware company to bet on for the long haul.

Q2 download: reversing last quarter's poor margin trend

Here's a look at Pure Storage's Q2 results:

Figure 3. Pure Storage Q2 results

Total revenues grew 38% y/y to $308.9 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $301.2 million (+34% y/y) by a solid four points. Last quarter, revenues had grown at 40% y/y, beating Wall Street expectations by two points - so Pure Storage is largely continuing the strength it saw last quarter.

The company enjoyed a significant customer expansion in the quarter, adding 400 net new customers to end the quarter at 5,150 total customers. Tim Ritters, the company's CFO, called out "solid business fundamentals" and "strong execution by our go-to-market teams" as the major drivers of the outperformance.

Perhaps even more important, however, was that Pure Storage hit an all-time gross margin high in the quarter, up to 66.7% on a GAAP basis and up 170 bps from 65.0% in the year-ago quarter. Support margins, in particular, leaped ahead by 650 bps from 2Q18 to 2Q19, reversing the lower-margin segment of Pure Storage's business.

It's important to note that a dip in gross margins was one of the reasons Pure Storage's shares tanked last quarter. In Q1, total gross margin of 66.3% represents a 10 bps year-over-year drop and a 130 bps decline in product gross margins.

On a pro forma basis, Pure Storage's gross margin of 68.0% hit the company's long-term gross margin target at exactly 68%. Here's some additional color from the company's CFO on gross margin performance, made during the prepared remarks on the earnings call:

This represents the highest gross margin performance we have seen in the Company's history. These results illustrate the value we deliver to our customers and validate the significant differentiation between our software centric products and our competitors’ retrofit architectures. Product gross margin increased 1.6 points to 67.9%, driven by continued strength across all of our products, component cost savings and the early adopter margin benefits associated with the launch of our FlashArray//X product line. Support subscription gross margins increased 2.1 points to 68.4%, driven by a continued increase in amortization of ongoing support subscription contracts as a result of our growing install base, continued solid execution in our support organizations and timing of certain renewal bookings during the quarter."

It wasn't just gross margin that outperformed on the cost side this quarter, however. Operating expenses also declined by 980 bps as a percentage of revenues, driven primarily by a huge downsizing of sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue:

Figure 4. Pure Storage opex reductions

Pro forma operating margins rose to 0.3% in the quarter - the first time Pure Storage has hit a positive operating margin in the second quarter, and up 1,060 bps from -10.3% in 2Q18. Cash flow from operations also hit a positive $8.5 million in the quarter, a reversal from a loss of -$0.2 million in 2Q18.

Pro forma EPS also hit $0.01 in the quarter, a surprise for Wall Street analysts whose consensus target pinned EPS at -$0.06.

Final thoughts

Pure Storage might be a hardware company, but it certainly scales like a software or internet company. By this, I mean that the company is able to produce strong top-line growth along with large margin expansion. Though Pure Storage still has room to improve its profitability (its pro forma operating margins of 0.3% is still beneath its target state of 15-20%, though the majority of the difference lies in sales and marketing expenses), we can certainly be comfortable with Pure Storage's margins lagging behind long-term targets when growth is still hovering near 40%. And in any case, the ~10 point year-over-year improvement in operating margins this quarter isn't shabby to begin with.

The strength of Pure Storage's Q2 results will hopefully help investors to see the company in a more positive light. The company is riding tremendous momentum from both a product and financial perspective, and bullish investors should stay the course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.