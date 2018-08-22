Why A Bell May Finally Toll For Housing Bears

My sense is that there are a few differentiated builders with the size and business models to provide alpha, given their very depressed relative valuations.

The case to consider home builders as a class

First it was D.R. Horton (DHI) with a strong earnings report and upbeat forecast. Then it was the king of renos and upgrades of existing homes, Home Depot (HD), showing real strength in Q2. Now we have a sort of trifecta completed, with the only home builder with an economic moat, Toll Brothers (TOL) scaring the bears with strength up and down its Q3 earnings report. Other builders that have shown strong results include MDC (MDC) and LGI (LGIH), so there is a small phalanx of better-run names showing that the sector may be a good place for contrarians to think of investing despite the Fed's tightening efforts. See MDC's founder Larry Mizel's comment below for more color on why I'm staying the course in this sector.

TOL reported diluted EPS of $1.26, up from $0.87 in Q3 2017. Strength was seen in several key metrics:

Net signed contracts value was $2.03 billion – up 12%; contract units were 2,316 – up 7%

Per-community net signed contracts were 8.10 units per community – up 18%

Backlog value at third-quarter end rose to $6.48 billion – up 22%; units totaled 7,100 – up 13%

Gross margin, as a percent of revenues, was 21.1%.

Regionally, the least momentum going forward was seen in areas most affected by last December's tax bill, namely the high-tax areas in the North and California where real estate values are very high. I suspect that stock traders, many of whom live in New York and California, have punished TOL heavily for this issue. But TOL has a bunch of sharp operators running the company. In a recent conference call, TOL made sure people knew that it knows that California real estate is prone to booms and busts, so it has been generating excess margins on its home sales there as a form of insurance against a bust. Meanwhile, the business of home builders is in my view a pretty good business most of the time. This is why I have gravitated to the sector when it is cheap. There are liquidity issues with funds being tied up in land, but the argument that the housing bulls made 15 years ago as the bubble was expanding is valid: yes, the US is a very large country, but finding buildable land that can be entitled is not so easy. So, land can be a perfectly good investment, granted risky. The rest of the building business mostly involves taking orders for homes, acting as a general contractor, and selling mortgage and other services to relatively captive buyers.

Given the issues with land, which came to the fore during the housing crash a decade ago, TOL, DHI and several other builders have seen the long-term wisdom of the long-time NVR (NVR) strategy of going more asset-light and optioning buildable lots, though DHI also has made a strategic investment in Forestar (FOR), a land developer. FOR is in a strong chart position and has encouraged me to continue to add more DHI as the sector dropped:

FOR data by YCharts

Why focus on a small sector of the economy? After all, the combined market cap of all public home builders is less than that of HD.

There are several reasons. My main argument is this:

If the uptrends in retailers, transports and the S&P (SPY) in general are for real, then we get back to a dynamic of the economy that was taken for granted from the end of WW II until the Great Recession: more people working more hours more productively means greater family creation and greater demand for housing. On the other end of the age spectrum, greater financial wealth and better health in oldsters such as myself mean greater desire not to sell one's home. Fewer homes on the market lead to greater demand for quality new homes. As TOL put it on the conference call, they are seeing a real desire for new homes over used ones. This makes sense given the inflated price for existing homes that was engineered by Fed and governmental policies after the housing-led Great Recession.

An argument that TOL, HD and others continue to make is that many investors are not appreciating the extent of the housing bust, and therefore there is a lot of recovery ahead if the economy cooperates. As a depressed sector (ITB), home builders may be so feared and hated that the bad news is fully in the stocks. But ITB is a managed ETF, and includes HD and Lowe's (LOW), which can run in the opposite direction from that of new home builders. Most builders at best earn back their cost of capital, and because of the occasional extinction event as in the 1980-2 period and (worse) in 2007-12, most home builder stocks are in my view not worth even following. So I own individual names rather than ITB.

Here's a brief synopsis of why I am long the following 4 builders, with Tuesday's closing price provided.

TOL ($39.52)

TOL keeps getting named the most admired home builder. Within its class, the company may be "most improved" from an investor's standpoint. The brothers Toll have greatly toned down their previously-incessant insider selling. The company is optioning more land, and has also learned from NVR that when the stock is cheap, insiders should not sell (and they have not sold in appreciable amounts in months) and the company should buy back stock aggressively rather than expand aggressively. Given the Q3 beat, the consensus EPS estimates for FY 2018 and 2019 that ETrade shows of $4.43 and $4.95 are likely going to be increased. I think it's reasonable to think of TOL as trading at 8X forward EPS. At that P/E, earnings can stagnate and investors will realize 12%+ annual returns.

There are other reasons I begin with TOL in this list. One is that while some may consider its focus on luxury homes as unduly risky, I think this gives TOL the only true moat in the industry. TOL's average buyer spends perhaps 65% as much just on elective add-ons as DHI's average home costs. That puts TOL in Apple's (AAPL) category of selling desired affordable luxury.

Yet another reason is that TOL now has experience in a wide range of homes. It designs and sells City Living condos, for now in the NYC area. It is engaged in apartment construction and regularly books gains from sale of its interest in them. It sells to retirees in luxury active adult communities. It sells lower-priced luxury homes in the Idaho and nearby areas (via the Coleman acquisition). But then it sells two million dollar single family homes (and well above that) in California and in some other land-constrained areas such as Boca Raton, Florida. $2-3 million is quite a price to receive for a tract home, beautiful and large though it is, so TOL has to be doing something right to be able to generate this sort of business.

Thus TOL has, to my knowledge, the greatest diversity of skills of any builder. In addition, it is cheap to book value as well as cheap on a P/E basis.

DHI ($46.47)

My analysis is that DHI is one of America's best-run companies, period. It grows internally; it grows by acquisition. Succeeding in the starter and first move-up category requires savvy and steadiness. DHI came through the Great Recession in pretty good shape and has seen its stock move up to record highs. Based on the strength in employment at the mid-to-lower wage levels, I believe that DHI is in a sweet spot of the economy. Its FOR deal might prove foresighted. Consensus is for DHI to generate $3.92 EPS in FY 2018, which ends at the end of September; $4.65 is projected for FY 2019. While DHI is a bit rich on a price:book basis, I'm comfortable owning it at 10X projected forward 12-month EPS and looking for it to provide double-digit total returns as the years roll along.

NVR ($2751)

NVR goes its own way. It does not hold conference calls. It has had an asset-light business model for many years, optioning but not developing land. It takes some skill to do this while navigating the cycles, and NVR has demonstrated a lot of skill in this regard. Executing this strategy leads to copious free cash flow, which when NVR finds the stock to be at or below fair value, it uses to shrink shares outstanding. Now that NVR has sold off, I expect its buybacks to pick up again. I expect NVR to generate alpha in its quirky way.

MDC ($33.10)

Headquartered in Colorado, MDC operates in some nicely-growing parts of the country. It is probably the least differentiated in its operations from the mass of builders relative to TOL, DHI and NVR, but MDC stands out for its high dividend yield of 3.8%, its conservative financial position, has a low P:B ratio, and is especially noteworthy for a point mentioned by an analyst on its latest conference call:

Nishu Sood Got it, got it. And second question for Larry. Larry, in 2005, you were a contrarian in terms of curtailing land spend ahead of the slowdown in housing. And at this point, with the strong land investment and the kind of anticipation of gaining market share, and I think you have amongst the highest targeted community count growth amongst the builders. You're standing out as a contrarian the other way. So I just wanted to get a sense of your thoughts, what you're seeing that is encouraging you to take this position. Larry Mizel I'd say, really in almost all segments of the economy strengths. I see that the builders have been balanced in their growth. In fact, most of them are working very hard to maintain their growth. And I don't sense that, at this point, that we are fulfilling the demand that's out there.

So, MDC just might generate alpha by being unusually good at sussing out the housing cycles. Time will tell here.

Risks

Probably everyone reading this is aware that the sector is full of risks that go beyond the usual risks of companies that just make things such as AAPL or Deere (DE). No one needs to own a home builder, and probably most of us already own a home and thus are tied into that part of the economy directly.

Concluding comments, and summary

I have been talking for months about a value-oriented investing approach predicated on the US being the best large economy in the world and the rest of the world, and commodities, being less attractive due to the Fed shrinking the supply of dollars while also raising short-term interest rates. This scenario is, I think, playing out pretty well. We see it in the very strong performance of the domestic economy-oriented Russell 2000 (IWM) versus the SPY, the Dow (DIA) and the tech sector (QQQ) since the February correction:

IWM data by YCharts

Within the large grouping of domestic stocks, ITB in general and builders more specifically have lagged IWM. I'm hopeful that with long-term rates acting very well and short-term rates still low in relation to GDP growth, the builders can build up a head of steam and increase their very low relative P/E's while also growing earnings. I'm being patient here, because no one can predict whether the Fed will over-tighten and send housing into a true tailspin, but so long as I stay with the above names, I feel I have a tested bunch of companies that will gain share in a downturn and thrive in an upturn. So it might be "home, sweet home builder" for a while once again as it has been periodically for many years. No guarantees, of course, but perhaps the sector has been mostly out of favor for too long since its major peak in 2005.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

