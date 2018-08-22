My Thoughts On Value Investing, Personal Finance, And Life (Podcast)

I recently had the opportunity to get interviewed by Paisa Vaisa, an audio show/podcast based on topics around money, investing, and personal finance.

In the interview, I discuss my background, what got me to the stock market, thoughts on value investing, buying and selling stocks, core rules of personal finance, and my way of living a prosperous life without the pay cheque.

I thought you might be interested in hearing me out (my kids did, for the first time).

Here are the links to the podcast (around 15 minutes each) -

Part 1 (background, education, what drove me towards value investing, my teachers, biggest succcesses and failures)







(background, education, what drove me towards value investing, my teachers, biggest succcesses and failures) Part 2 (thoughts on value investing, simple tips on building your portfolio, when to buy and when to sell stocks)







(thoughts on value investing, simple tips on building your portfolio, when to buy and when to sell stocks) Part 3 (thoughts on personal finance, how to lead a better life by making smart money decisions)





Thanks for listening!