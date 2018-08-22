My Thoughts On Value Investing, Personal Finance, And Life (Podcast)

I recently had the opportunity to get interviewed by Paisa Vaisa, an audio show/podcast based on topics around money, investing, and personal finance.
In the interview, I discuss my background, what got me to the stock market, thoughts on value investing, buying and selling stocks, core rules of personal finance, and my way of living a prosperous life without the pay cheque.
I thought you might be interested in hearing me out (my kids did, for the first time).
Here are the links to the podcast (around 15 minutes each) -
- Part 1 (background, education, what drove me towards value investing, my teachers, biggest succcesses and failures)
- Part 2 (thoughts on value investing, simple tips on building your portfolio, when to buy and when to sell stocks)
- Part 3 (thoughts on personal finance, how to lead a better life by making smart money decisions)
Thanks for listening!