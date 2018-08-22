What We're Reading This Summer

By FS Staff
Whether it's fiction or non-fiction, here's what our staff is either reading or recommends for reading this summer:
Jim Puplava
- Pitch the Perfect Investment: The Essential Guide to Winning on Wall Street by Paul D. Sonkin and Paul Johnson
- The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor by Howard Marks
- The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google by Scott Galloway
- Concentrated Investing by Benello, Van Biema Carlisle
- Principles by Ray Dalio
- Crisis of Responsibility by David Bahnsen
Ryan Puplava
- Principles by Ray Dalio
- Intermarket Analysis by John Murphy
- The Alchemy of Finance by George Soros
- Secrets for Profiting in Bull and Bear Markets by Stan Weinstein
Paul Horn
- Advances in Behavioral Finance by Richard Thaler
- Security Analysis by Ben Graham and David Dodd
- The Behavior Gap by Carl Richards
- The Shack by William Young
- The Call of the Wild by Jack London
- The Screwtape Letters by CS Lewis
Cris Sheridan
- Revealing the Invisible by Thomas Koulopoulos
- The Banished Lands by Benjamin Mester
- The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson
Chris Preitauer
- Tears We Cannot Stop by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson
- Parting the Waters by Taylor Branch
Josh Nunn
- Principles by Ray Dalio
- Capital Gains: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff by Chip Gaines