Vanguard Utilities ETF: A Case Study In Defensive Investing

Often times, when stock commentators discuss an investment, it is in terms of buy, sell, or hold. And the "hold" recommendation can often be a sort of cop-out. "Hold" only makes sense after something has been bought, so it implies that a stock has been previously purchased, and some upside remains, but perhaps the current risk/reward isn't especially appealing, or the stock is only a good value relative to the wider market and not a good value on an absolute basis. Occasionally, I'll read a contributor who strictly uses the "hold" recommendation properly, but more often it's used by analysts as a generic stamp of indecisiveness.

That leaves long-only investors who don't use options with a decision to buy or sell any given stock or ETF on any given day, and it leaves commentators and analysts who want to avoid the mushy middle what appears to be a choice between being in the market or out, or owning an individual stock or not owning it. At the macro and ETF level, this leads to commentary obsessed with "the market", and seemingly endless conversations about whether we should be in or out of it. At the individual stock level, an assumption arises that cash is our only alternative to the individual stock in question if it is considered a 'sell'. This dynamic may not be explicit. Quite often it goes unsaid - if an author has the courage to declare a stock a 'sell' - what then, should a shareholder do with the money after the stock is sold?

What I've written so far is a description of my thinking back in January of this year when I first started suggesting "defensive alternatives" for investors whenever I wrote a bearish article on a stock. I wanted to provide long-only investors an alternative other than an implied cash position whenever I wrote a 'sell' article. I'm still one of the only contributors on SA to provide alternative investment ideas for virtually every bearish article I write.

This article will use Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - an alternative defensive investment I've been recommending since mid-January - as a case study for what makes a good defensive alternative for an overvalued stock one has decided to sell.

There are five main questions I ask regarding defensive alternatives: Is the investment traditionally considered defensive? Has there been a recent price divergence from the S&P 500? How steady are the earnings during economic downturns? How much concentration risk is there? If it's an ETF, how high are the fees?

Traditional Defensiveness

There are two ways to think about defensiveness: Defensiveness by reputation and historical based defensiveness. Utilities are widely regarded as defensive investments. Quite often they are even referred to as bond substitutes. Since an investment's reputation alone may attract investors during a bear market, reputation shouldn't be entirely discounted, but real estate had a reputation as a non-market-correlated investment until the crash of 2008-9, so one has to be aware that reputation alone is not always enough to make something a good defensive investment. That's why it's important to look at history as well.

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

This chart starts in January of 2007, about a year before the Great Recession began. Notice that VPU fell far less than the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) during both the major downturn in 2008-9 and during the correction in 2011. It took a full seven years for SPY to catch up to and surpass VPU in terms of total return performance. That's a good example of historical defensive performance. But I always like to include both the 2001 recession as well as the 2008 recession because some stocks tend to "skip" recessions because investors have a tendency to look back at the previous recession to see what did well during that recession, not realizing that the defensiveness of the stock may have had more to do with the valuation it had going into the recession than with the actual business itself. Because of that dynamic, I am of the opinion that going back to the early 2000s bear market and seeing what performed well there is best practice when trying to find defensive stocks.

Quite often, ETFs haven't been in existence long enough to have data that goes back two decades. When that happens, I try to examine the top ten holdings of the ETF to give me an idea of how defensive it is. Below are five of the top ten holdings of VPU from 1999 (about a year-and-a-half before the market topped) to 2003, which was close to the bottom.

ED Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, every single one of these utilities outperformed SPY, some by considerable amounts. So far, with VPU, we have an investment that both has a reputation for being defensive and actually has a historical record to back it up. Another factor we can look at is consistent and steady earnings, even during recessions.

Steady Earnings

One way a stock can avoid falling as far as the market during a downturn is by producing steady earnings even during a recession. More and more, this is a factor I look for, especially if the defensive investment is meant to replace stocks that have more cyclical earnings. Generally speaking, what I've noticed is that, depending on how high of a multiple the stocks are trading at going into a bear market, companies with steady earnings might fall quite a bit during an initial sell-off, but they tend to rebound faster the longer the bear market goes on because eventually, those earnings keep coming in while other stocks' earnings are falling.

Heavily weighting this factor can help investors find companies that have an element of defensiveness to them, but still have a lot of late-cycle growth potential, too. That is what attracted me to Fiserv (FISV) when I recommended a 50/50 mix of it and VPU as a good defensive alternative to American Express (AXP) a few months ago.

AXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, while VPU has held steady against AXP and performed far better than if someone would have gone to cash, Fiserv stock, however, has grown at twice the rate. If my expectation of a bear market within the next 2.5 years is wrong, and the bull-market continues unabated, having a "steady earnings" defensive investment like this in the mix can really boost returns. This is what I mean by "steady earnings":

While I could probably make the case that Fiserv is overvalued here, the main thing I'm trying to show is how smooth their earnings growth is. It rose during both the 2001 and 2008 recessions.

While most utilities don't have this sort of growth potential, you rarely see the earnings dip too much, and they tend to pay much higher dividends. While it's hard to measure this via an ETF, I'll let Consolidated Edison (ED) stand in as my VPU representative here:

We see that even though there is some minor choppiness, it's nothing like what one would find with the more cyclical stocks I'm typically comparing them to. (And reinvested dividends would help smooth things out further because the dividends are extraordinarily steady.)

One caveat here that I'm going to discuss in a future article is that, sometimes, even with businesses that don't have a long history on the stock market, how they make their money is important. For example, currently, I think investors are underestimating the volatility of advertising spending during a recession and how it might affect companies that earn most of their revenues from advertising. So, if I wanted to have a certain amount of exposure to a particular sector, like technology, while I might not have a utility equivalent in which to invest in that sector, there might be some technology companies that rely more on subscriptions or whose business is not particularly discretionary. Finding these companies or ETFs might allow an investor to allocate to tech but still be more defensive.

Divergence and Valuation

One of the reasons I selected VPU as a good defensive alternative back in January was its divergence from the SPY. Look at these two charts:

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

From January 2013 until December of 2017, investing in VPU and SPY would have produced similar results, each roughly doubling in price. But then in mid-December, we had a major divergence. This next chart is from December 1st, 2017, to January 22nd, 2018, the first time I suggested buying VPU.

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

This is a very big divergence for a broad index like SPY and a boring index like VPU to make in less than two months' time. The main catalyst for the movement in both directions was Trump's tax cuts, which utilities were judged by the market to not benefit from, while the rest of the market was judged to benefit greatly. My judgment was that some portion of this reaction was overdone, and that over the course of 2-3 years, there would be some reversion to the mean.

One has to be careful using this factor that the defensive stock in question wasn't overvalued to begin with, so I would suggest using reasonably long periods of time to compare the stocks or ETFs in question. In this case, my comparison was nearly five years, so I thought it adequate, at least on a relative basis. When one takes into consideration that I was suggesting VPU as a replacement for a highly cyclical stock like Cummins (CMI), the relative value was even more compelling:

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

The above chart has been the performance since that article recommending VPU as an alternative to CMI was published. But if it had been written just two months earlier before the divergence of VPU from SPY had happened, the performance wouldn't have been nearly as good:

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Concentration Risk/Reward

I originally titled this section simply "Concentration Risk", but I didn't feel like it captured the reality of the situation regarding concentration. The basic dynamics of concentration are that the more confident one is about an investment, then the more concentrated one should be in that investment. If I was able to conduct perfect stock analysis on all 7,000+ stocks in the market, rather than suggest VPU as a good defensive alternative, I could have sifted through VPU's holdings and selected the very best utility stock of the bunch for investors to hold rather than effectively holding the entire sector.

NEE Total Return Price data by YCharts

NextEra Energy (NEE) has been one of the better utility performers since my Cummins article was published and has solidly outperformed both the index and CMI. If I had more confidence (and more time), I may have been able to single that stock out as the best defensive utility alternative. However, I recognize that I don't have the time or confidence to do that most of the time. Fortunately, one doesn't have to be an expert on utilities to understand many of the factors that make the entire sector a good choice, even if one can't pick the very best stocks from the index at the time. There is some opportunity cost in not being able to pick the very best option, but there is also some company-specific risk that is taken off the table by using the ETF, and you can still do quite well by diversifying.

It's important to realize when you're getting out of your circle of competence that, in many cases, one can still invest and partially diversify the risk away even if they may not be an expert on the individual stocks the ETF holds. I'm not a utility expert by any stretch of the imagination, but I was still able to identify the sector as a good investment back in January and February. Using sector and factor ETFs is a great way to find the proper balance between diversification and concentration. You don't have to know which utility company is best or worst if the thesis doesn't rely on that knowledge (even if it is still useful to look at some of the individual holdings to make sure the ETF is doing what it is designed to do).

Fees

For a simple sector ETF like VPU, the expense ratio is extraordinarily small; only .10% according to the Vanguard website. For a few others, the fees are more expensive depending on the ETF and how much turnover it tends to have, but usually, I try to find ETFs with expense ratios of .65% or less. Since it's possible that using the medium-term investing strategy I prefer to use, which can sometimes mean holding a position for several years, anything much more expensive than that can diminish total returns over time.

Changing Narratives

I don't put a whole lot of weight on narratives because they are largely out of an investor's control. Only one thing is certain when it comes to the broadcast media with regard to narratives, and that is those narratives will change over time. Sometimes, the change seems to be initiated by the media and the stock prices follow, and sometimes, the stock prices move and the media ascribes a narrative to try to explain the move. In either case, narratives are likely to change, and it can be helpful when buying defensive stocks to imagine how those narratives might change following a market retreat.

For example, when things are going well, and Tesla (TSLA) stock is rising and Elon Musk seems invincible, the narrative may be how Tesla is going to save the world from the negative effects of global warming and also provide Henry Ford-like access to never-before-seen electric transportation to middle-class America. Diesel-powered trucks will disappear, along with their drivers, and home energy will be powered by solar alone without any of the current drawbacks. And we can all participate in this transformation, both as investors and consumers.

But it's important to think about how this narrative might change during an economic downturn compared to VPU. What happens to Tesla when financing dries up? Well, the technological strides that Tesla made will still be intact, and the will and desire of many people for a cleaner and more sustainable planet will still be intact. The need for electrical power will still be intact. But now it appears that a good and safe bet for the electric and battery-powered future are the companies that provide the electricity, who, while no-one was watching, were investing heavily in wind, solar, and natural-gas powered initiatives. Because no matter which car company ends up being the leader in EVs, one thing is for sure, they are going to need more electricity. It's easy to see how this narrative could arise during a bear market.

But my main point is that narratives change, and, someday, people will care about defensive investments if the right narrative catches hold. As investors, we want to be ahead of those narratives.

Conclusion

While the price of VPU has risen about 15% from its lows in February, most of the defensive considerations I mentioned in this article are still true about the investment. If one is holding a stock in their portfolio that has traditionally been highly cyclical and subject to large drawdowns in price during bear markets, then VPU is a great way to position oneself more defensively instead of leaving equities altogether.

