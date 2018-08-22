Chesapeake Utilities: CapEx Will Provide For Continued Dividend Growth

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK), a public utility that distributes natural gas, electricity, and propane across several service areas on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that missed on both lines but achieved substantial revenue and diluted EPS growth compared to Q2 2017. (For more information on the company's operations see my previous article here and a more recent overview here.) Investors overlooked the double miss and focused instead on the earnings growth, causing the company's share price to resume a rally that has proceeded, with a few interruptions, since early March (see figure).

Chesapeake reported Q2 revenue of $136.7 million, 9.3% higher than in Q2 2017 but missing the consensus analyst estimate by $9.8 million. The company's regulated segment experienced a slight YoY revenue decline of 0.7% to $70.5 million as rate reductions offset the positive impacts of more normal weather and increased sales resulting from customer growth over the same period. The unregulated segment's revenue compensated for this with strong YoY growth of 22% as energy prices rallied over the course of the last year, however, resulting in the consolidated revenue increase YoY.

The segment revenue results could easily be misinterpreted given that Chesapeake's regulated segment costs were a major driver of its YoY earnings growth, its revenue result notwithstanding. The unregulated segment's increased cost of sales offset approximately 75% of its revenue gain. On the other hand, the regulated segment's cost of sales fell by $4.1 million over the same period, allowing it to report a 1.4% YoY increase to $14.3 million for its operating income. The unregulated segment's operating income also fared well, increasing from almost nothing in Q2 2017 to $0.5 million in the most recent quarter. A hefty negative result for "other businesses and eliminations" ultimately caused consolidated operating income to decline from $14.1 million to $13.3 million YoY, however.

Chesapeake's YoY earnings growth in Q2 was ultimately made possible by lower income tax expenses in the wake of last year's federal tax reform legislation, which allowed it to report a $1.2 million reduction to the category over the same period. This enabled its net income to rise from $6 million to $6.4 million YoY despite the fact that both its operating income and pre-tax income fell on the same basis. Diluted EPS came in at $0.39, up from $0.37 YoY. The latest diluted EPS result included a hefty $0.09 charge associated with "nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive", generating a diluted EPS result excluding special items of $0.48 that missed the consensus by $0.03, although it still represented substantial growth YoY.

Management attributed the higher earnings to three factors: normal weather in Q2 that was colder than last year's abnormally-warm Q2, resulting in increased natural gas, propane, and, to a lesser extent, electricity sales; the lower effective tax rate resulting from last year's federal legislation; and substantial growth to its capital expenditures in recent quarters that has expanded its regulated natural gas and electric operations. The company's latest dividend of $0.37/share was in-line with the previous estimate but this was in keeping with its historical timing of dividend increases and, in any case, the dividend before that marked a much higher increase rate compared to previous years (see figure), resulting in an annual dividend between Q2 2018 and Q1 2019 that will be 14% higher than the prior-year period (see second figure). This represents a forward yield of 1.7% at the time of writing.

The rapid increase in Chesapeake's dividend growth rate has in large part been attributable to the company's ability to rapidly increase its capex in recent years (see figure). Much of this spending has gone towards natural gas transmission and distribution pipeline projects that have coincided with the replacement of heating oil in buildings by natural gas in many East Coast communities. Capex growth is continuing to occur and the company expects to report $216.4 million of it in FY 2018 for a YoY increase of 23%. The company has operated under relatively favorable regulatory systems in the past that have justified the capex growth by allowing Chesapeake to recapture it via its rate cases.

The consensus analyst estimates forecast annual diluted EPS growth of 5-6% between FY 2018 and FY 2020 (see figure) and the individual estimates are largely in agreement with one another. The expected growth rates are certainly achievable in light of the company's recent capex, much of which is not expected to be fully in-service until the second half of FY 2018 and early FY 2019 (pipeline expansion projects in particular), as well as its upcoming capex growth. While continued double-digit dividend increases are unlikely now that the most recent has brought Chesapeake's payout ratio up to 44% for FY 2018, in-line with its historical range of 42-45% since FY 2013, the earnings growth that is being forecast should support steady dividend increases at a lower rate moving forward. For reference, past dividend growth has ranged from a low of 4.9% to a high of 6.6% since FY 2013 (excluding FY 2018).

The rally that Chesapeake's share price has undergone since March has pushed its valuations on both trailing and forward bases above 20x (see figure) and, as with many of its peers, its shares are trading well above their historical valuation levels (with the exception of those that were typical between 2016 and 2017). The forward FY 2019 P/E ratio is especially high at 24.4x. That said, the company's diversified service area across the East Coast and continued capex growth provide it with a stronger dividend growth position than is available to many small-cap utilities. Furthermore, while an El Nino event is now expected to result in warmer-than-normal winter temperatures for many utilities' service areas in the northern half of the U.S., the impact on Chesapeake's service areas is expected to be limited. Chesapeake Utilities offers investors a compelling dividend growth story, albeit at a premium.

