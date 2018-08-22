Kohl's: Let It Run

The 8% YoY reduction in inventory levels sets up the retailer for strong margins in the holiday season.

Only a quarter ago, the question on Kohl's (KSS) was whether the stock would hold $60 after a harsh reaction to FQ1 numbers. Now the question is whether the retail stock will finally bust through $80 on the way to $100. The valuation suggests the latter.

The only reason that Kohl's is trading down following FQ2 results was the disappointment that the company only guided up full-year results by a fraction of the $0.12 beat. Remember that the retailer has beaten results in a similar manner for several quarters now and the strong inventory levels support ongoing beats.

Image Source: Kohl's website

Merchandise inventories are down 8% to only $3.57 billion. The ability to reduce inventories by nearly $300 million while growing revenues 4.0% in the year is why gross margins saw incredible expansion by 42 basis points.

Source: Kohl's Q2'18 earnings release

Kohl's guided up to an EPS of $5.15 to $5.55 for the year. The guide up was only $0.075 at the mid point compared to the big $0.12 beat. Wall Street likes to extrapolate this guidance as an indication that results were pulled forward from the 2H.

Remember that Kohl's had originally guided to an EPS of $4.95 to $5.45 for the year. The retailer appears to guide up $0.075 each quarter no matter the quarterly EPS beat. The low inventory levels support a strong holiday season where the retailer doesn't have to discount inventory.

The end result is the stock trading at a forward P/E multiple of about 13.6x on EPS estimates the company is likely to continue smashing. Kohl's might trade at the highest P/E multiple in a while, but the stock is relatively cheap in this market.

KSS PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Yield Dip

The only warning flag remains the declining net payout yield as Kohl's reduces share buybacks. The traditional net payout yield model that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield would flag this stock as a sell with the yield dipping into the 4% range. Though, one can't complain too much with a dividend yield above 3%.

KSS data by YCharts

The one saving grace for the stock is the $500 million debt repayment in the prior quarter. The shareholder's yield that factors in debt reductions would provide a big boost to the yield. In the last quarter, the net debt level dipped to roughly $1.2 billion putting the retailer in a much better financial position.

KSS Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

More stock buybacks would signal that the stock is still cheap, but just as important is having a company in a strong financial position.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a lean and mean retailer should have another strong holiday season. The declining net payout yield is a warning sign that Kohl's no longer sees the same value in repurchasing shares, but the debt reductions highlight the strong operational position of the retailer. The stock appears poised to break a triple top at $80 signaling a likely run towards $100.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.