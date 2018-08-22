Uniti Group: Shift Away From Windstream Not Needed

The resurgence of Windstream has been a plus, but not needed for the REIT to rally.

A stock view on Wall Street can shift in a dramatic fashion in almost no time. Within days Windstream (WIN) went from a telecom network provider facing a struggling business and a debtor lawsuit to one where business is stabilizing and the worst fears are dissipating. The main beneficiary is Uniti Group (UNIT) where the investment thesis was ultra bullish for the 12% yielding REIT without any risk overhang from their biggest customer.

Image Source: Uniti Group website

Q2 Snag

The company reported a slight snag to the progress to shifting away from Windstream in Q2. Due to delays in deploying fiber assets and lease-up transactions, Uniti Group had to cut AFFO/share guidance for the year.

The expected $0.08 AFFO growth for 2018 was cut to only $0.01. The moves highlights why the previous investment thesis was bullish with Uniti Group only paying out $2.40/share while forecasting a number above $2.50/share. The cushion reduced the risk that the REIT would need to ever cut the payout.

Source: Uniti Group Q2'18 presentation

For a REIT with a yield that still approaches 12%, any growth in AFFO/share remains very bullish. The fact that the AFFO forecast was cut entirely due to timing issues related to the start of new agreements and delays in deploying assets set up Uniti Group for a bullish 2019.

Windstream Overhang Dissipates

Uniti Group announced a couple of transactions with the Q2 earnings report that further shifts the business away from a reliance on Windstream. The deals with CableSouth and a national MSO add an additional $7.9 million in annual rents.

The amount isn't hugely material to a revenue base topping $1 billion, but every new customer and any deal pushes Uniti Group further away from any risk from a disruption to the business with Windstream. The latest figures had Windstream down to only 67% of revenues from virtually 100% when the business was spun off to the REIT back in 2015.

Source: Uniti Group NAREIT's 2018 presentation

The key story here though is that Windstream appears on the verge of winning the lawsuit by Aurelius that eliminates the immediate bankruptcy fears while the Q2 results support a business that is stabilizing.

Their stock has surged from a low of $3 to now trade over $5 in a matter of weeks. The company added broadband customers for the first time in years and Windstream remains on target to actually grow these key customers for the year.

Over the course of the last year, Uniti Group has started trading disconnected from how Windstream trades. The market is slowly starting to realize that the telecom network is needed regardless of the struggles of their top customer.

UNIT data by YCharts

Despite the reduced risks from Windstream and the likely more time to diversify the business before any real risks will pop up again (and they likely will again), the REIT still yields nearly 12%. Uniti Group regularly traded above $24 back in 2017 where the yield was consistently below 10%.

UNIT data by YCharts

A similar rise to just $24 in the next year offers roughly 17% upside for the REIT while also offering investors the 12% dividend yield. The annualized return by next August would be close to 30% just on the REIT rebounding to more normalized levels in a year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the price action this year isn't indicative of a time to sell this REIT following a nice little rally back over $20. Uniti Group regularly traded at higher prices in the past and if anything the business model improves every day as the network provider shifts away from a reliance on Windstream. The key though is that Uniti Group doesn't actually need to shift away from Windstream to reward investors with the large payout.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.