Checking Out Dillard's

Another downswing in the share price

Dillard’s (DDS) has certainly taken investors on a wild ride in the past couple of years. The company’s fundamentals have oscillated over time, producing rather large swings in the share price as sentiment moves up or down. We are currently seeing the latter after the company’s Q2 report, which was very poorly received. However, to my eye, the stock looks reasonably valued and the company’s core fundamentals look better than they have in recent quarters. Therefore, I think Dillard’s looks attractive from the long side here.

Q2 looked good enough

Dillard’s reported a net loss of 10 cents per share for Q2, which isn’t great, but favorably compares to last year’s Q2 loss of 58 cents. Revenue was up 1.7% as comparable sales rose 1%. Strength was seen in apparel – men’s, juniors’ and children’s – as well as men’s accessories. This strength offset some relative weakness in women’s categories. Dillard’s tremendously diverse merchandise selection keeps its comp sales on a fairly even keel generally speaking, but that does also make it difficult to grow, as strength in one area is often offset by relative weakness in another.

Gross margins looked very strong in Q2 as they rose 163bps against the comparable quarter. Dillard’s cited a lack of markdowns as the primary reason gross margins rose so sharply and not only is that gain meaningful, but it should be repeatable. Last year, Dillard’s struggled with its assortment, which caused it to mark down inventory and thus, crimp margins. However, it appears to have done a significantly better job buying so far this year and markdowns have declined markedly. Inventory is up 5% year-over-year, so investors will want to make sure Dillard’s doesn’t fall back into the same trap – as that rate of growth is well in excess of sales expansion of 2% - but for now, gross margins look strong.

SG&A costs rose on a dollar basis but fell against revenue, with Dillard’s picking up 20bps of operating margin expansion in the process. Store labor was the cause of higher SG&A costs but growth was outpaced by revenue expansion, meaning the company produced some operating leverage, helping it drastically reduce the loss for Q2 against last year.

Dillard’s continues to buy back a lot of its own stock and the share count fell from 29.4M to 27.6M year-over-year. Indeed, Dillard’s has been hard at work reducing the float since 2009 and in that time frame, it has managed to take the share count from ~74M to less than 28M today, a reduction of more than 60%. There are few companies in the world with a buyback track record like that, and Dillard’s continues to prioritize the buyback. Given the valuation, that seems a prudent course of action.

A reasonably priced stock

Shares are trading for 12.3 times this year’s earnings, which is right around where Dillard’s has traded in the past few years. In other words, the valuation looks fair here, but not necessarily cheap. Given the momentum Dillard’s exhibited in Q2 and indeed the entire first half of this fiscal year, a run-of-the-mill valuation looks reasonably compelling.

I estimate that Dillard’s can grow sales in the low single digits, produce a low single digit tailwind from the buyback, and see a low single digit tailwind from margin expansion. Revenue will depend upon comp sales gains but as mentioned above, Dillard’s tends to see fairly tame movement in its comps. From a growth perspective, much depends upon how its outlets perform but I see a small amount of sales growth as reasonable. Dillard’s has a new $500M authorization on the buyback against a $2.1B market cap, which is obviously an enormous percentage of the float. It repurchased $3.1M against that authorization in Q2 but that run rate is far too low on a normalized basis and I expect we’ll continue to see very strong rates of spending moving forward, commensurate with historical rates. Indeed, the new program is very new and we'll get a good read on Dillard's run rate in Q3. Finally, the company’s margins have turned the corner on both gross margins and operating expenses, pushing operating margins higher. I don’t see a great deal of upside to margins, as stated earlier, but some leverage against operating expenses and a bit of gross margin upside will help earnings growth.

In total, I think Dillard’s can do 6% to 8% EPS growth annually with all of these factors taken into account. Against 12.3 times this year’s earnings, that seems like a lot and for me, Dillard’s looks fairly attractive here. It isn’t without risks as comps could decline, margins could suffer – remember inventory rose 5% in Q2 – or operating expenses could rise. But given the tough 2017 the company had with respect to margins, it looks to me like the way forward is up and that is good enough to me to take a look from the long side. Investors looking for a reasonably priced department store stock would do well to give Dillard’s a chance.

