Is AT&T Really A Strong Buy Here?

We go through conceptually the future of the industry and some of the threats to the business model.

We believe the telecom space is one of the most precarious with significant technological disruption occurring at an ever faster rate.

AT&T (T) is one of the most discussed ideas on any stock board, including Seeking Alpha. The company has long been a YieldCo with its steady dividends and bellwether business. Today, the yield on this successor company to American Bell (100+ year old company) is yielding approximately 6.2%.

Telecom, in general, we have warned our membership base, is likely the sector that we are most worried about. We believe the risks are substantially understated as investors recall decades past when these company were the ultimate staples. Everyone needed a phone. Everyone needs cable television. Later, everyone needs a broadband connection. Today, everyone needs a mobile wireless service.

The triple bundle (combining cable TV, telephone - previously landline, today wireless - and broadband access) served them well with stable revenue and strong cash flows. The problem for them in most of the last decade is the sheer velocity of the disruption of the industry. We see several key threats to the business model in the future.

AT&T, Comcast (CMCSA), and Verizon (VZ) are a few of the larger players in the telecom space. AT&T has increased their dividend 33 years in a row. Verizon for 12 years running. Both by over 3% per year with adequately covered dividend payout ratios. Other players like Windstream (WIN), CenturyLink (CTL), and Frontier (FTR) offer meaty yields between 8% and 12% but with significantly weaker balance sheets.

They are classified as telecom companies, which differs from utilities because you are not beholden to one company. Unlike your local gas or water company, you can switch between providers as often as you like. Both AT&T and Verizon provide cell phone service (currently ranked #1 and #2 in the US), cable TV (DirecTV and Fios), and home/business Internet service.

Barriers to entry is the major reason why the US telecom market is run by a few large members. For one, the FCC restricts entry by licensing access to frequency bands. Also, the capital required to maintain and continuously upgrade a cellular network across a 3,000 mile wide continent can be enormous.

The bull case has remained that the growth of wireless and broadband, along with significant barriers to entry, will support these stocks going forward. Other capital-intensive industries have gone through similar periods. For example, the airline industry experienced massive growth in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s but little in the way of profitability. Only when the industry saw massive consolidation and lower fuel prices, along with nickel and dime-ing their customers to death, did they achieve a profitable business model.

The bear case remains that they are shedding landline and pay TV customers at an ever-increasing rate. And they have doubled-down on pay TV in recent years after acquiring DirecTV a few years ago and recently completing its $85 billion takeover of Time Warner. The company has said this is a defensive move in order to compete for advertising dollars. The industry continues to move towards content providers and away from content infrastructure with the latter seeing some commoditization.

In the most recent quarter, AT&T lost 187K traditional video customers from its DirecTV unit. But it did add 312K for their DirecTV Now streaming service. Last year, DirecTV and U-Verse, their fiber optic product, lost nearly 1 million subscribers in aggregate. The hope is that they can move them over to DirecTV Now and not lose the customer entirely. The problem is that DirecTV Now is a loss-leader. The product is priced starting at $35 per month with a couple of additional tiers. The content costs are increasing significantly each year, so the loss created by this service is likely not going to translate into future profitability.

A new cg42 study shows that the move away from pay TV will only accelerate from here. More than 5 million are expected to cut the cord this year, up 685% from just two years ago.

Why are more people fleeing or ignoring pay TV? In order of popularity: frustration with high prices, having to pay for channels they'll never watch, anger at being nickel-and-dimed by fees, and frustration at new customers getting better deals. ..... The cg42 study predicts Comcast will lose 7.2% of its subscriber base (or about 1.5 million customers) to cord cutting in 2018. That adds up to a revenue loss of $1.6 billion for the cable giant. AT&T (and its DirecTV satellite subsidiary) will lose 4.8% of its 24 million customers this year, and about $1.2 billion in revenue, predicts the study, which was conducted in September of 2017.

Consumers are unbundling their services and going to skinny broadband. This shift continues to reduce revenue and margins.

Future of the Industry

One of the variables that is hard to predict is the rate of change. Most analysts look at the numbers only without a feel for the macro. That macro drives sentiment. What do we mean? Think of mall REITs which, despite relatively stable fundamentals, not much unlike AT&T currently, the sentiment to the future of malls soured significantly in recent years. The Amazonification of the industry simply crushed the notion that malls would be around in a few years despite the evidence to the contrary. Eventually, fundamentals win but that can take a significant amount of time.

The telecom industry is in significant flux today. For one, the trend towards landline cutting continues to accelerate. Second, cord-cutting for pay TV services is accelerating. Conversely, the other two main businesses- wireless cell service and broadband - are at least stable, if not still growing. This is the standard view of the market today.

One of the things that is apparent is the rate of change happening. With prior game-changing innovations (light bulb, telephone, automobile), it took decades for it to achieve widespread adoption. Since 2000, the adoption of new technology has accelerated rapidly. Check out the chart below. You can see how 'vertical' the more recent innovations are compared to the older inventions.

But what if one or both of the "stable" segments started seeing weakness. When you think of cord cutting, most people think about shedding your cable box and bill and going 'over-the-top' to one of the providers like Netflix (NFLX) or Hulu. It has become a great way for consumers to save $100 or more per month.

The most obvious is the home broadband line. Paying $50 per month for 100 mbps could be an area where people cut the cord next. What would supplant the home Internet connection? Likely a 5G cellular network from one of the three main wireless providers.

Cord cutting of landlines started in the mid-2000s in earnest. It later gave way to cord-cutting in pay TV when Netflix gained significant steam. We now have many over-the-top providers like HBO GO, Showtime Anytime, Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), among many others vying for some of your old cable dollars. In 2016, we think we are seeing the start of cord cutting on the third frontier, broadband.

Both AT&T and Verizon have posted quarterly declines in the last year in their broadband users though overall total users in 2016 and 2017 increased. We believe it is possible that we will start seeing more frequent quarterly declines and possibly annual ones as well in the near future. In fact, when 5G gets up and running, it could eventually cause some broadband cutting, especially among the younger generations who primarily 'surf' on their mobile devices.

Paying for cellular service in addition to broadband will eventually be looked upon as an area for savings.

A recent Pew Research report published on May 1st found that 20% of Americans exclusively use their smartphone at home for Internet access. In other words, they do not subscribe to a traditional fiber-optic or DSL Internet cable line to their homes. That number was 13% just a year ago and 8% four years ago. The rate of change is accelerating.

The availability of WiFi networks, many of them free in large urban areas has started to make broadband connections less necessary. There are now more than 75 million hotspots worldwide and growing rapidly. We are also seeing WISPs grow in popularity. A WISP is a wireless Internet service provider whose sole business is to provide fast Internet at a competitive price without having to bundle. Webpass and Netblazr are two of the larger WISPs.

Most industry experts see broadband users growing for the next five years. The question is how much of that share AT&T and traditional broadband providers (Comcast, Verizon, Windstream, etc.) can hold. If AT&T starts to see cutting occur on their traditionally stable broadband segment, you are likely to see the stock shed a lot of value and the dividend become jeopardized.

Recent Results Show Weakness Across the Board

The weakness for AT&T was widespread in the most recent quarter with ALL FOUR prime segments seeing year-over-year revenue declines.

Even Consumer Mobility, their wireless segment, lost 1.5% despite adding 46K subscriptions. That is because the average revenue per user continues to fall as T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Verizon, and less so Sprint (NYSE:S), take share from them.

The economics are not good. The total number of pay TV subscribers over the last year was up 1%, but as we noted that is because of DirecTV Now, which loses money. Backing out those additions means that the total video subscriber base fell by 4%. This is their highest profitability center.

And then in broadband, they are losing significant subscribers in the business market as they focus on the consumer market. Broadband is spread across two business segments with the consumer broadband customer in the Entertainment Group, but business subs in the Business Solutions Group. The consumer side gained 23K subscriptions but the business side lost 26K for a net -3K broadband customers. This is part of their strategy to move away from business and towards consumer. However, the margins of the consumer broadband customer are approximately half that of the business solutions side.

Many investors point to free cash flow and dividend coverage for their support of the stock and its prospects. But we would not as free cash flow can evaporate extremely quickly. If the revenue trend continues, and we think it will not only continue but accelerate, then free cash flow can decline rapidly. The free cash flow figure is often cited but easily misconstrued.

During the quarter, T management increased their free cash flow guidance to $21 billion for the current year. But that now includes the free cash flow bump from the Time Warner deal who generates north of $1 billion per quarter. In other words, without the deal, free cash flow would have fallen by ~$2 billion for the current fiscal year.

The following is their cash flow statement. We've highlighted the relevant lines for free cash flow. The first red box is operating cash flow, which has largely been stagnant over the last few years. Capex (labeled investments in property, plant, and equipment) has also remained flat at ~$20B. However, dividends paid (the last red box) is the amount of dividends paid and has been increasing as they slowly raise the dividend.

The third box is the amount of debt issued. In general, that has been rising quite rapidly over the last five years, net of repayment. Which brings us to our next section....

The Debt Load

We've seen many contributors discuss the debt load in their articles. The company has $190B on their books with about $13.5B in cash and equivalents. They also have another ~$31B in unfunded pension and post-retirement benefit costs.

The company paid $6.3 billion in interest expense last year. If we do a simplistic application of that on to the total debt load, the interest rates is approximately 3.3% (we understand the simplicity of this exercise). That $6.3 billion is up from $4.9 billion the year before and is now $7.4 billion on a trailing one-year basis through the first half of this year. In the most recent 10-Q, interest expense in the quarter was up 45% over the prior year. It is also up 41% in the first six months of this year compared to the first six months of 2017.

About 20% of their current debt outstanding is floating.

That is a lot of interest expense. As the company has to roll their debt, they are going to start paying more for it. T has levered and enjoyed falling interest rates for the past few decades. This is a new position for them to be in really since the early 1980s. That interest expense could increase to $10-12 billion over the next couple of years if rates continue to inch higher. That is an additional $5-8 billion of free cash flow that has to be 'used' simple to finance the current amount of debt load.

As they have taken on the Time Warner and eventually need additional financing, more debt will be issued causing even higher interest expense. Here is a list of all their debt outstanding and the corresponding interest rate.

In general, this could be a significant source of the deterioration of free cash flow from the 'expense' side. But then again, the de-compounding of it from the 'revenue' side as they see lower total revenue and lower margins could crush free cash flow even faster. We could see a General Electric (NYSE:GE) type scenario in the end whereby the dividend would eventually need to be cut. This is not a 12-24 months scenario but could be laying down the road.

Concluding Remarks

AT&T is one of those battleground stocks that everyone seems to have an opinion on. My in-laws have a legacy position that one of their parents bought in the early 1960s. Since then, the stock has changed substantially through mergers, spin-offs, and acquisitions. Just look at the Gainskeeper report since 1959 below:

(Source: Gainskeeper)

We are bearish on the telecom sector, in general. The amount of disruption and rate of change that is affecting a century-old business is astounding. The company is heavily indebted and lacking any true catalyst to growth. Sure, the current dividend is nicely covered with a mid-60% payout ratio. However, as the company continues to increase it (likely at a penny per year for the next few years) plus higher interest expense and capex requirements, free cash flow is likely to fall.

The company is attempting to turn around the equivalent of the titanic with a new strategy and medium-term plan. They have a disparate and large amount of assets at their disposal. The question becomes where the industry will be in 5 or 10 years. That is anyone's guess, but the risks are very high for a massive company like T.

If investors think Warnermedia will save them, then look no further than the DirecTV purchase, which was supposed to be their diversified savior as well. They paid $48 billion for DirecTV just 4 years ago. They are now losing the profits that this formerly highly-profitable business generated because of cord-cutting. Content costs are increasing and the 'skinny bundle' along with DirecTV Now isn't likely to save them given the low or negative margins.

Their best investment remains their wireless and the shift to 5G should help them. However, they are investing billions a year to roll that out, but incremental revenue is likely to be negligible. It's a defensive move in order to retain subscribers. We remain steadfast in our belief that the 5G rollout is likely to cannibalize their broadband segment. Millennials and other consumers are, in an effort to save money, likely to cut the broadband cord and go smartphone-only surfing the web on the cellular network.

One possible near-term risk could be the downgrade of their debt, which is now pegged at BBB by Standard & Poor's. In February 2015, the company's debt was downgraded from A- to BBB+ after they purchased DirecTV. They were then just downgraded again by S&P to BBB after the acquisition of Time Warner. Net leverage increased to nearly 3.0x, which is near the high end for the investment grade bond market. That figure doesn't include their pension and post-retirement obligations (which we noted above) or capital leases and other off-balance sheet liabilities. If you add those in, it would add as much as another turn to leverage.

With that amount of debt and leverage, and with little room for error on the recent acquisition, execution risk is very high. If it turns out to be another DirecTV, the debt is highly likely to be downgraded to non-investment grade. Were that to occur, it would be the largest 'fallen angel' (debt that goes from investment grade to junk) in history. Many pension funds would need to sell out of the bonds if that happens.

Instead of really fixing their problems, they are attempting to get out of the issues through massive acquisitions. That may work out or it may not but the execution risk is extremely high - which we think is why the stock has been under pressure.

We are not saying that AT&T cannot fix its issues. We are simply warning investors of the changing landscape of the industry in which it operates. The risk today is far higher than it was decades ago. We think there are far better areas of the markets to get a 6% yield that is much safer.

