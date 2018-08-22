J. M. Smucker: Sweet Dividend Growth And Value

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), the giant maker of jams, jellies, Folgers coffee, and other related foods and pet snacks, is a name offering value, in our opinion, if you can acquire shares under $110. This food conglomerate has just reported Q2 earnings which have left the Street relatively muted. Overall, the results and outlook were relatively neutral, neither extremely bullish nor bearish. It is our belief that you can buy dips here. Shares are still almost 20 points off a 52-week high. The company continues to raise its dividend. The stock has fallen so far that J. M. Smucker is becoming a relatively strong-yielding name, with its $3.40 dividend annually translating to a 3% yield. That is enticing. So, what is going on here?

The company is a dividend growth machine

It may not seem like it, but J. M. Smucker is a name we would classify as a dividend growth machine. Although sales and earnings are slow-growing over time, the dividend continues to be raised, and this is a reason to own the name, we think, especially since the payouts are more than covered by the company's cash flows. Take a look at the increasing payouts over time on a quarterly basis:

As you can see, it is indeed a dividend machine. One issue aside from the headline numbers that may be spooking the Street has been the increase in capital expenditures which is weighing on the dividend payout ratio. Cash provided by operating activities was $243.0 million, compared to $304.3 million in the prior year, with the decline reflecting an increase in working capital requirements, primarily attributable to accounts receivable. However, free cash flow was also down to $141.7 million, compared to $234.7 million in the prior year. This reflects less cash from operating activities and a $31.7 million increase in capital expenditures. While this decline is definitely eye-catching, the dividend is secure. With the company paying out $88.9 million, relative to the free cash flow figure this payout ratio is only 62%. Anything under 70% we consider absolutely safe. Let us discuss the performance metrics further.

Top line commentary

Like many similar food conglomerates, J. M. Smucker has seen pressure in its top line performance. In fact, there was significant pressure here in years past. However, the Ainsworth acquisition, which closed during the quarter, drove much of the company's year-over-year sales growth in revenues:

The company is making significant progress toward integrating the business, and the immediate sales boost was felt, reversing two years of falling sales. Net sales increased $153.6 million, or 9% from last year. This came in at $1.902 billion, versus $1.748 billion last year. Further, it missed estimates, albeit only slightly, by $50 million. We had expected a boost from the acquisition but were unclear as to what the impact would be, so we were targeting $1.85 billion. So, our expectations were actually surpassed. Going forward, however, we continue to expect synergies to boost results by double digits on the top line. This will be somewhat offset, as there is a planned divestiture of the U.S. baking business, which is expected to close at the end of this month, but that impact is small overall, so we still expect significant gains moving forward.

If we back out the impact of Ainsworth, net sales declined $9.2 million, or 1%. This was because there was lower net price realization as a result of the pet food, coffee, and oils categories. This was partially offset by higher net pricing in the peanut butter category. Keep in mind, coffee futures are at 12-year lows, so there could be continued pain on the price realization front. These sales declines in general are similar to what we are seeing in many other giant food companies - it is not unique to J. M. Smucker. Competition is strong. That said, the sector is certainly out of favor.

Expenses

With the rise in revenues and, of course, the company in the middle of integrating Ainsworth, we had expected to see an impact on the expense line. With increased capital expenditures, it is expected we might see pressure on profits. Sales were up 9%, but the costs of products sold rose 13% to $1.22 billion. That is a bit unnerving. This pressured gross profit margins down to 35.6%, from 37.9% last year.

Factoring in other expenditures, we saw that operating income decreased $8.3 million due to higher selling and administrative expenses and a $9.0 million increase in amortization expense, which was primarily attributable to Ainsworth. A reduction in other special project costs of $19.4 million partially offset these factors. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted gross profit increased $50.0 million, or 8%. After factoring in the increase in selling and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income increased $15.2 million, or 5%. We view this as a positive, and it led to an expanding bottom line.

Bottom line growth

But what about earnings per share? Aside from cash flow and dividend coverage, the earnings per share is what we really care about at the end of the day. Net income per share as reported rose 4% to $1.17, from $1.12. Now, much of this was due to a higher top line but was offset by higher market and selling expenses, as well as higher commodity costs, which weighed a bit on as reported operating income. When we factor in necessary adjustments for comparability, adjusted net income per share rose 18% to $1.78:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

That is a strong result. In fact, it surpassed consensus expectations by a wide margin of $0.02. But for the Street, this is just not good enough, and the market is sending shares back down to levels that we think offer value.

Looking ahead

Make no mistake, coffee sales are significant for the company. But it is not just this segment that saw issues. As a major food conglomerate, you become more vulnerable to fluctuations in resources and basic commodities. Whether it's coffee or veggies and fruits, the prices of these commodities impact the business. The same is true for transport costs. All of this can weigh, so you have to focus on a lot of moving parts. With those sources of risk in mind, it is key to realize that the name is going to continue to grow its dividend and grow its business, both organically as best it can and through acquisitions.

On the acquisition front, these plays only make sense if they are synergistic and attractively priced. Ainsworth so far seems like it is going to be a positive for the company. Our recommendation would be for the company to expand its health food options a bit more, as the preserved and baked good etc. are unhealthy overall. On the pet food side of the business, it is all about controlling costs and marketing effectively. But it, too, is moving in a "healthier"-oriented direction overall, so the company would be wise to monitor these trends.

With a 3% dividend yield, and trading at just 12.7 times fiscal 2019 earnings, the value proposition is high here, especially with a dividend growth rate that is about 8.5% over the past five years. We are expecting the company to bring in $8.55-8.70 in fiscal 2019, driven by synergies from Ainsworth and helped by cost savings initiatives. This is a quality company, even if the sector is facing headwinds. Thus, we want an attractive price, and we think sub-$110, and especially sub-$100, is ideal. The value proposition is high here, in our opinion.

