If You Want This 6.35% Yield, Don't Buy It Directly

We estimate a 1.75% discount for purchasing BPY through GGP and we'll show you how we calculate it along with the research we've done over the last two months.

If investors want BPY, they should get it through GGP. However, the discount on BPY isn't wide enough to warrant speculating for shareholders who don't actually want BPY.

Investors hunting for a pair trade would need a great deal from their broker on the costs to short BPY, otherwise the short fees will wreck the pair trade.

We currently have GGP rated as a hold, but it is still the cheaper way to acquire BPY.

Over the last several weeks, the REIT Forum has been investing in shares of General Growth Properties (GGP). We didn’t buy them because of the underlying property. We bought them because there was arbitrage available between GGP and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

This article comes in a few sections as it will combine multiple pieces of research. We haven’t covered GGP much on the public side, but we’ve been covering it extensively for subscribers.

Brief Overview

This piece is going to be extensive, so we’ll simplify it by having a clear and actionable summary of the current situation up top. After that, we’ll put together the full history of how this has played out and how investors can look at these situations in real-time to find opportunities.

The investment thesis today

If you’re following GGP and BPY, you’ll be familiar with GGP shareholders approving the vote for BPY to purchase them.

If not, we should run over the terms of the deal. The total compensation will be a mix of shares of cash and shares of BPY. The buyout should include a value labeled as “Per share merger consideration”, which should be a cash dividend. This was mentioned a few times in the prospectus for the merger, but as of today we still haven’t seen any clarification from GGP on the exact amount.

Previously, we called their information agent, D.F. King, and they informed us there was no new publicly available information in that regard.

In GGP’s filings, their examples included “per share merger consideration” running at $.20. Whatever value GGP decides on, it will be included in the $23.50 paid per share. Changing the value has a modest impact on the numbers below, but it isn’t overwhelming since it is already included in the $23.50.

The chart below includes 4 columns for valuing shares of GGP. It uses the assumption that 659 million out of roughly 661 million shares of GGP would opt for cash:

We are running our numbers for valuation based on the column on the far right. The bottom number, which was 1.75%, reflects the discount at which shares of BPY are acquired through buying GGP instead. This assumes that buyers of GGP won’t receive BPY’s Q3 dividend.

As of the time this image was taken, around the middle of the day on 08/21/2018, the margin of safety was 1.75%.

The numbers on the far left side, with orange highlighting, are used as a control. They confirm that our model is working properly.

Based on the margin of 1.75%, we believe GGP still makes more sense than buying BPY directly.

If more than 1% of shareholders in GGP choose to take stock rather than cash, then the margin for safety would be higher since the shareholder in GGP would receive a larger portion of their payout in cash. This is potential upside, but we don’t want to bank on it happening.

At a 1.75% margin of safety, it isn’t big enough for us to be excited about entering a new position. On the other hand, it isn't quite small enough to push out either.

Some investors will attempt to arbitrage this by buying GGP and shorting BPY. That’s a great technique if you can borrow shares of BPY cheaply. We’ve found rate charged on shorting BPY is generally too high for it to be worthwhile.

To put it briefly, at this point, investors who want BPY are still better off acquiring it through GGP.

Due to the potential for taxes on the transaction, we prefer using a tax-advantaged account. When we asked D.F. King about the potential for taxes on the transaction, they were unable to provide any information.

Some shareholders might opt to make this trade in a tax-advantaged account initially and then to sell shares and buy them in a taxable account if they are concerned about holding BPY in a taxable account. Since BPY could pay UBTI and trigger taxes on the tax-advantaged account (such as an IRA or 401k), many investors would want to avoid holding BPY in the tax-advantaged account for the long-term. However, as you’ll see in the articles below, BPY doesn’t appear to be paying out UBTI so far.

This section was published for subscribers of The REIT Forum on 06/24/2018

Chapter One – CWMF: GGP Valuation, Bullish, Risk Rating 2, Buyout Speculation, Now Top Choice Among the Big 4 Mall REITs on Valuation

In a buyout situation, shares of GGP have little downside risk. It would require shares of BPY to decline from $19.54 to $16.65 and for most investors to pick cash.

In a buyout situation, the most likely value for GGP represents upside around 5.8%. Estimated value of $21.85.

In a merger-rejection situation, the valuation of GGP suggests 7.9% outperformance relative to peers. Estimated value of $22.28.

It appears investors fall into two camps, those who support the merger and those who do not. Neither wishes to buy GGP for fear that their side will lose.

We propose a third view. Since both sides offer similar levels of upside, we can buy and be comfortable with either outcome. We favor the merger for the certainty of return.

General Growth Properties is the second largest mall REIT. The board has already approved a buyout offer from one of their largest shareholders. For the merger to occur, shareholders of GGP will need to vote in favor of it. If they do not approve the merger, it will not happen. A full valuation of GGP requires looking at both possibilities. Following our research, we are confirming our bullish outlook on GGP. It demonstrates upside under both scenarios. We are in favor of the merger for the certainty of returns.

The Potential Merger

General Growth Properties agreed to a buyout deal from Brookfield Property Partners. BPY is externally managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). BPY is a global real estate firm.

BPY was already a major shareholder in GGP. They owned around 33% to 36% of the shares outstanding depending on how we handle certain accounting factors. The precise percentage is not a key factor here, but their major ownership is important. They made the bid and support their own bid, but GGP’s board of directors need about 50% of the other common shares to approve. The total bar is set at 66.6% of outstanding shares.

Shares that are not voted will count as voting against the offer, so management needs to encourage shareholders to vote. So far, they haven’t done a great job of campaigning. Their efforts have focused on highlighting the benefits of BPY rather than the spelling out the actual numbers for the transaction.

Poorly described valuation for merger approval

Remarkably, management has done little to spell this out. Shareholders are encouraged to vote for the merger but have relatively little information on the valuation.

Here is what they communicated effectively:

The offer is blended between cash and equity. Shareholders of GGP can choose either to ask for the cash, which is $23.50/share, or to receive one share of BPY per share of GGP. The total cash amount is set to be $9.25 billion and is expected to cover 60% to 61% of the shares of GGP currently held by investors other than BPY.

That is poor communication. Let’s clear it up with a little math:

BPY is currently $19.56 per share and GGP is currently $20.65 per share.

Clearly, many investors won’t want to trade a share of GGP at $20.65 for a share of BPY at $19.56. Consequently, we expect that most shareholders would opt for cash.

More math is available from the latest amended form F-4. Unfortunately, the document is about 400 pages, so few investors are going to read past page 2 even if they open the form.

Management also presented the “May 2018 Investor Presentation”.

The presentation weighs in at 56 pages and provides precisely zero slides focused on the offer actually extended to shareholders. It is generally fluff about the benefits of BPY.

Actual valuation w/ merger approval

If an investor actually browses through the 400 pages of form F-4, which is how we spent Saturday, they would find the actual math laid out in the form of a story problem (remember those?) that spans from page 203 to page 206. The math is complicated by rounding some numbers off to 2 decimal places and others off to 3 decimal places. Unfortunately, these rounding errors are never offset, which results in a fairly dirty model.

We created multiple models to handle these challenges. The one below is designed to incorporate the math, rounding and all, with the premise that over 99% of shareholders pick the cash option and with shares of BPY valued at the current open market price of $19.54:

That scenario suggests upside of $1.20, or 5.81%. Given our estimate that this merger is more likely than not to occur, the upside of 5.81% looks appealing.

It is possible, though not probable, that many shareholders refuse to move into cash. To test such a scenario, we ran the same calculations with only 2/3rds picking cash.

The upside would move up to 11.3%, which is quite favorable. However, this is far less likely.

A third scenario was also examined to find the downside risk if the deal does go through.

In this third and final scenario we used the model to find the share price for BPY that would lead to shareholders electing cash to receive a 0% rate of return:

The necessary share price for BPY would be around $16.65, which represents a 14.8% decline from the most recent values. Such a large negative movement seems unlikely.

Consequently, if a merger does go through, we believe it is very unlikely that shareholders electing cash will realize a negative return on their position.

The most likely scenario for the merger going through suggests upside around 5.8%.

However, timing is uncertain. The latest form F-4 indicated that the Date of Record would be in June, but no date was yet set.

Example of Date of Record: If the Date of Record is a Wednesday, shares purchased on Tuesday would not contain the right to vote. Shares purchased on or before Monday would contain the right to vote.

We can see that no date of record has been set here:

Further, we can see that the date for the “Special Meeting” has also not been set:

The Date of Record may be pushed back to a later date, since information in form F-4 is still subject to change, and that would probably be a wise idea.

So far there has been insufficient communication to encourage investors to vote for this merger. We should be seeing weekly press releases along with demonstrated instructions in a presentation showing exactly how to access the voting materials through each broker.

That’s enough on valuation assuming a merger goes through. We need to evaluate what shares are worth if the merger doesn’t go through.

Valuation with merger denied

If the merger fails to pass the vote, GGP would be forced to pay a termination fee to BPY. It appears that the costs would be relatively small given the size of GGP and thus have a very minor impact on valuation.

In this scenario, our valuation focus on GGP relative to their peers. Specifically, we want to compare it with Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), and Taubman Centers (TCO).

The simplest method to do that would be to look at the Common Shares Spreadsheet (subscription to The REIT Forum required for link).

You would see the following data in rows 51 to 55:

We have 3 of these REITs within their “Buy Under” target values, but GGP still has a nearly 4.6% discount. GGP is also a mere $.55 (less than 3%) over their “Strong Buy Under” target value. Given the rapid rally in REITs over the last 2 months, especially in retail REITs, GGP stands out.

We can also scroll right on the spreadsheet to get some data on the price ranges. Since many readers may not be familiar with these calculations, we’ve added some text to explain how it works:

While SPG is firmly entrenched in the retail rally, GGP is not catching it whatsoever. GGP is still trading only 8.63% off their lowest recorded close. Their 52-week high was set about 52 weeks ago.

The following chart includes the payout of dividends, and thus it appears that GGP’s 52-week high would’ve occurred at a slightly different time. However, it still highlights the dramatic disconnect in returns over the last 52 weeks.

Since these are similar portfolios, they should have very high correlation. However, SPG is primarily trading based off the future value of expected cash flows and the underlying value of the real estate. Consequently, it is critical to recognize that the portfolio owned by GGP is quite comparable (in quality) to the portfolio owned by SPG.

While SPG has a risk rating of 1 and the others carry risk ratings of 2, the major difference is leverage. SPG has a better balance sheet.

Since these REITs are relatively similar, we could simplify valuations by looking at their FFO multiples. To control for earnings from one period to the next, we will use the latest consensus projections for 2019 FFO per share.

In late December, we wrote a Rapid Fire Ratings article (subscription required for this article). We had SPG labeled as a “buy”. MAC, GGP, and TCO carried ratings of “hold”. The rallies seen in the other 3 major mall REITs were simply too high. Since then, SPG is the only one of the major mall REITs that is higher, though all have continued their steady dividends.

GGP has hardly ever traded at the highest or the lowest multiple of FFO. It generally trades somewhere towards the middle of the range. During the recent rally, it fell notably behind. Today the multiple sits at 12.67x, compared to SPG at 13.73x.

We expect the historical trends to return. Consequently, we expect GGP to climb higher.

If GGP were to rally up to 13.67x, one level higher than today but still slightly below SPG, it would represent an increase of $1.63. On today’s price of $20.65, that would be mean $22.28, which is upside of 7.9%.

Why is GGP cheaper than peers?

The most likely explanation is that investors fall into three general camps.

Group 1

The first group wants the buyout to happen and only wants to own shares if there is reasonable upside through the buyout. They may consider upside of about 5.8% to be reasonable for the risk given that the buyout is still only “more likely than not”.

Group 2

The second group doesn’t want the buyout to happen. They only want to own shares in the REIT for the long-term. They only want to own GGP at a cheap value because they face the “risk” of the buyout happening against their wishes.

Group 3

The third group is the smallest by far. The third group is ambivalent about how they make money. They simply want upside regardless of how they get it. This is our view and there is plenty of room in our camp.

The Cheap Price

The cheap price of GGP reflects that neither investors (nor analysts) in Group 1 or Group 2 is comfortable with the risk that the vote might not end in their favor.

Conclusion

Over the past 12 months, only SPG and TCO have ever held the title for “most undervalued” in this group. Today that title has shifted to GGP. Their share price has languished during the “Retail REIT Rally”. Under a buyout scenario, we project upside of 5.8%. If the merger is approved, the odds are very high that investors would earn a total return around this level. Because of the higher certainty of the return and the potential for some investors to pick shares of BPY and give us additional upside, we favor voting for the buyout. If SPG, MAC, and TCO moved materially higher, it could change our opinion.

Under a merger-rejection scenario, we project upside of 7.9% relative to sector peers. This means GGP is currently the cheapest of the big four mall REITs by a nice margin. Given the much lower valuation, GGP looks like it is likely to outperform the sector in this situation. After the recent rally, it is much more difficult to find a solid choice with a suitable margin of safety. That is where GGP stands out.

We are currently long SPG. We may harvest a portion of the gains.

We have no position in GGP, but may open a position soon.

We do not currently cover BPY. If we did, it would carry a risk rating of 4 or higher due to the leverage. A long-term investment in BPY is not intended.

This rating does not suggest that buy-and-hold investors abandon positions in SPG. Nothing has fundamentally changed about SPG, but it has dramatically outperformed peers. Following the substantial outperformance, GGP became the cheapest of the big 4 mall REITs.

First Article Ends

The following section was published for subscribers on 7/24/2018:

Chapter Two – CWMF: GGP Quick Update, Price Charts, Valuation, Possible Actions

GGP has outperformed SPG by about 5% since the initial article. This closes out the majority of the valuation gap for a scenario where the vote fails.

We still believe it is more likely than not that the vote succeeds, but it is far from guaranteed.

Investors who don't wish to take on the risk of the vote or with filing the form for elections could look to take profits in the $21.15 to $21.25 range.

Currently the risk/reward is just strong enough for us to keep our full position open. If that changes, there will be a real-time update.

We intend to keep some shares throughout the process so we can put together an easy guide for subscribers on how to fill out the form.

Since the original article, 6/24/2018, GGP has been the top performer among the 4 major domestic mall REITs. The outperformance matches our prediction in the initial article. Below, you'll see the relevant price charts and our commentary:

At the valuations from last night, or the first few minutes of trading this morning, we would've looked to harvest the gains. Investors who don't want to wait through the vote have the option of taking their profits here. The risk/reward is still good enough for us to keep the position open, but it is not near as strong as it was a month ago when we made the call.

If the risk/reward shrinks further, we may publish an update and harvest most of our gains. Currently, we believe the risk/reward is just strong enough to keep our full position open.

We intend to hold onto at least some of the shares. If the vote passes (which we still believe is more likely than not, but far from guaranteed), we will file the necessary form and provide screenshots in an easy guide on how to make the elections.

Second Article Ends

The following section was published for subscribers on 7/25/2018:

Chapter Three – CWMF: Harvest Alert for GGP

General Growth Properties (GGP) is outperforming again today and triggering our alert to harvest gains.

The chart below shows the price movements today for each of the mall REITs (and a couple ETFs):

The best movement goes to GGP, the worst movement goes to BPY. Yesterday (07/24/2018) morning we kept our position open because BPY was outperforming by a healthy margin while GGP was dipping. Today (07/25/2018) that story has reversed. Investors who followed us into GGP at prices of $20.40 to $20.70 are looking at a healthy profit during a period where the other major mall REITs all declined in value.

We will continue to hold a very small position so we can receive the relevant forms and demonstrate where to mark for any investors who choose to hold their shares throughout the vote and the expected transaction afterward (if the merger goes through). We are harvesting well over 90% of our position for the gains here.

Third Article Ends

The following section was published for subscribers on 7/31/2018:

Chapter Four – CWMF: New Buy Rating for GGP

We estimate 3.87% upside to investors buying GGP with a plan to sell BPY after the merger.

The cost to short BPY is now massive, running as high as 50% to 80% on an annualized basis. We don't think shorting is worth that charge.

The biggest risk to this deal previously was the potential for the vote to turn out negative. Now the risk is simply the potential for shares of BPY to decline.

Buyers of GGP are effectively locking in a deal where they get about 60% of their cash back and acquire shares of BPY at a discount of almost 10% to the market price.

BPY's share price may be temporarily lower due to the high volume of shorting (for hedging) and investors avoiding BPY since it can be purchased through GGP instead at a discount.

We took a couple days after the deal was confirmed to work in the latest details. We don’t want to risk negative surprises.

Avoiding negative surprises was the key reason for harvesting most of our gains a few days ago. If the vote failed, the downside would’ve been significant. If the vote passed (as it did), we might get an opportunity to resume our position at a similar price (and we did).

With a fresh batch of research, we are confidently reopening the buy rating on GGP.

What to Choose?

Investors buying General Growth Properties today will automatically be selecting “cash” as their preferred form of payment. Their secondary form of payment will be set to “BPY”. Shares of BPR are only available to investors who have owned shares for a longer period. Consequently, this article is going to focus on the value available to investors who buy shares of GGP today.

For investors who have owned positions for more than a week, we will have a separate article coming out when the forms are available. We will demonstrate how to opt for cash plus shares of BPR. We believe BPR will be more valuable than BPY.

The Uncertain Factors

We’ve contacted multiples parties seeking clarification on these metrics, but none could be provided. We called GGP, transferred to voicemail. We consider that a dead end.

We called Innisfree, the company GGP hired to assist them in convincing shareholders to vote for the deal. They didn’t know any of the answers.

We called D.F. King & Co. They are engaged to work as BPY’s information agent. They didn’t know any of the answers.

Consequently, we consider these factors to be uncertain:

What value will actually be assigned as the “per share merger consideration”? Will there be any UBTI related with the transaction?

While we can’t conclusively say that there won’t be any UBTI, we believe it is highly unlikely that this transaction would create any.

On BPY’s website, they indicate that they don’t expect to be generating UBTI:

Since UBTI in excess of $1,000 is taxable even in tax-advantaged accounts, we want to avoid any UBTI. We aren’t planning to be a long-term investor in BPY, but we like to avoid any negative surprise. We expect GGP will announce the classification of the dividend for tax purposes over the next few weeks, but we are expecting it to be favorable for tax-advantaged accounts.

We are comfortable with our current expectations and are using tax-advantaged accounts for our investments in GGP.

Per Share Merger Consideration

We ran the scenarios with different values used for the “Per Share Merger Consideration”. We’re using the estimate of $.20, which is the same value GGP used in their examples. We tested modifying this number and the impact on the total value isn’t substantial due to the way it interacts with the other numbers.

D.F. King was able to provide us with one piece of information. They confirmed that neither GGP nor BPY has released the number yet.

The Buyout Math

We suggest investors pick cash. Buying today means the shareholder is automatically picking cash. How much cash shareholders actually get will depend on what portion of GGP’s stock elects for cash and what portion elects for stock (either BPR or BPY, both count the same here).

We finally know how many shares GGP expects to exist and be held by entities that are not Brookfield. The number is 660,886,432. That number comes from one of their latest filings.

We are working from the examples GGP provided to shareholders in the prospectus for the merger.

The image below demonstrates the math. We suggest investors focus on the data in the blue box:

Investors who pay $21.32 and incur no trading expenses or taxes, would expect to earn 3.87%. For investors buying at that price, so long as BPY doesn’t decline by more than 9.61%, they come out ahead.

In this case, that means buyers of GGP need BPY shares to be worth at least $18.35 to avoid a loss. For reference, BPY’s 52-week low is $18.13. We suspect BPY will end above $18.35 with some room to spare.

Given this margin of safety for BPY’s share price, we feel comfortable with the risk.

We also ran a second scenario demonstrating the impacts if 100 million shares were electing for stock:

We don’t expect that to happen, but it is possible.

BPY’s Future Price

It should be clear that success from buying GGP primarily depends on the future share price for BPY. We believe shareholders will be pleasantly surprised in this regard. The REIT indexes have put together quite a rally, but shares of BPY are languishing. Why?

Probably because so many investors are shorting shares of BPY. The cost to borrow those shares is getting absurdly expensive, but the high volume of shorts could be negatively impacting the price.

The second factor is that many institutional investors today will be keenly aware that they could buy GGP instead, opt for cash, and effectively get their shares of BPY at a price below the market value. That means we should generally see fewer buyers for BPY showing up today since they many would lean towards buying GGP instead.

Consequently, we wouldn’t be surprised if BPY’s share price recovers after the transaction is over.

Long-Term

BPY is externally managed. We tend to dislike external management. We also prefer REITs with materially lower leverage. Finally, BPY’s thoroughly diversified portfolio is extremely complex to analyze for comparable valuations. Consequently, we don’t view BPY’s shares as an appealing long-term investment.

Investment Thesis and Conclusion

Investors should see this as a deal where about 60% of their cash should be refunded to them. The rest of their investment is acquiring BPY shares at about a 10% discount to market value. The result is an expected gain of around 3.87%. We are favoring using a tax-sheltered account (IRA or solo 401k) since the portion of the dividend marked as “income” still isn’t known. We aren’t expecting it to be UBTI, so tax-advantaged (same as tax-sheltered) looks like the winner here.

We believe a key reason that the opportunity for profit still exists here is that large money managers are concerned about the potential tax consequences.

Fourth Article Ends

The following section was published for subscribers on 8/12/2018:

Chapter Five – CWMF: GGP - Guide on electing CASH/BPR

We suggest shareholders who are eligible to make an election for their shares of GGP use “Option 2, Cash/BPR”.

This article demonstrates precisely how to do that using a Schwab account with eligible shares. The article is mostly images.

The process may be slightly different at other brokerages, but the general process should be the same.

Investors who have eligible shares and wish to make an election need to have this form filed before 5PM Eastern on 08/17/2018.

Note: The example here uses a Schwab account. The process should be very similar for other brokers.

If you have a Schwab account, you will likely have an e-mail indicating that you need to make an election.

If you don’t have the e-mail, this link works for Schwab:

Click HERE for Schwab’s corporate actions page

Opening the link should take you to this page:

If you have multiple accounts with Schwab, you’ll want to make sure you select the right. Then click on “View Offer Terms”.

That takes us to the “Offer Terms” page:

Investors can choose “Continue” to reach the next page.

That brings us to the “Submit” page.

The option we picked is shown in the blue box. The numbers in the red boxes need to be deleted if you want to make this election. The number “zero” causes it to generate an error page.

After filling out that page, you can click “continue”. It will take you to the “Verify” page:

Make sure that your choice is properly represented. Once you click the green button on this page, your choice is locked in. You will not have an option to repeat this process. Clicking on the green button takes us to the “Acknowledgment” page:

Reaching this page indicates that you have completed the process.

We think BPR will carry a higher price than BPY, so we opted for CASH/BPR.

The majority of our position was purchased after the election, so most of it will default to CASH/BPY. If the option was available, we would’ve set these shares to also be CASH/BPR.

Fifth Article Ends

The following section was published for subscribers on 8/17/2018:

Chapter Six - CWMF: Buy Alert - GGP

We've raised our position in (GGP) accordingly. By our estimate, we simply need BPY to fall by less than 4.9% from current prices for this to work out well. That seems like a pretty good probability.

Sixth Article Ends

On Friday shares of GGP traded down to about $21.39 before closing a few pennies higher. This appears to have been the last opportunity where the margin of safety was large enough to justify buying GGP even if the investor didn't really care about BPY.

For investors who actually want BPY, the preferred entry method is still through GGP.

Current Outlook

We currently consider GGP to be a hold. The range between the buy, hold, and sell is quite small now since we are playing this around the buyout rather than long-term valuations for BPY.

We don’t have a rating for BPY and don’t intend to treat it as a long-term position. We find the current valuation on BPY to be reasonable enough that we are comfortable using GGP to buy it at a discount to the market value.

We see the opportunity for additional upside if less than 99% of shareholders are opting for cash. It would be great to get that upside, but it necessary for the idea to play out.

About The #1 Rated Service “The REIT Forum” Prices will be going up on September 1st for new memberships. Renewals are grandfathered in at the current rate. The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term. Our service includes spreadsheets comparing every security we cover. This includes risk ratings, buy/sell targets, forecasting dividend growth, dividend history, and many other metrics. The focus of the service is primarily on equity REITs, mortgage REITs, and preferred shares/baby bonds. Subscribers to The REIT Forum have the benefit of real-time alerts via SMS and e-mail on our most actionable content. Come join us for a 2-week trial or learn more information by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GGP, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.