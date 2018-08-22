Boeing: The Defense Segment In Focus

The F-18 and KC-47 tanker programs are a majority of fixed wing revenues and critical to the success of the Defense Division.

The company has been winding down production of a number of programs and is relying on Foreign Military Sales to sustain program longevity.

Synopsis

The Boeing Company (BA) is the second largest defense contractor in the United States and derives 22.5% of revenues from their Defense, Space and Security division. The US defense budget is increasing and this market opportunity is important for Boeing to diversify their commercial aircraft exposure. Government contracts provide stability and remain constant during periods of economic contraction; whereas the commercial aircraft business is heavily dependent on the consumer's ability to discretionary spend for travel.

The defense segment reported $5.6 billion of sales for the second quarter and the company picked up F-18 follow-on orders. For the six months ended 2018, there was a $1.1 billion YoY increase to $11.35 billion in revenues primarily due to non-US contract awards "FMS" for F-16, F-18 fighters and C-17 aircraft.

(Source Data: Company 10-K)

This segment has been facing headwinds as some airframes are facing retirement and reduced rates of production. The transition from the F-18 fighting platform to Lockheed Martin's (LMT) F-35 stealth fighter was negative for Boeing's defense business and it was expected to end the program and cease production of F-18s. As questions linger about the F-35's cost (estimated $100 million per plane) and ability to transition into full production, Boeing is focusing their effort on securing foreign military sales and department of defense appropriations to keep the manufacturing line humming.

The company has staved off revenue decline and program retirement by selling their mature airframes of F-15 and F-18 to foreign militaries. The modernized F-15 and F-18 is an acceptable product to new customers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and India because the plane is capable of integrating advanced guidance and weapons systems, while being significantly cheaper than 5th generation fighter alternatives. The division derives 40% of backlog from non-US customers and the trend for foreign military sales is strong.

(Source Data: Company 10-K)

Tanker Escaping Cost Overrun Hell

The KC-46 tanker debacle is a well-known black eye for Boeing. When the program was conceptualized, it was designed off of the 767 commercial air frame. During the bid and design process, it was believed using a mature airframe with many flight hours would provide cost savings and a smooth developmental process to get a fueling tanker into production. 7 years later, Boeing is trapped in low rate initial production (LRIP) hell and incurring significant developmental charges that eat into the profitability of their defense business unit.

KC-46 tanker costs continue to expand and the company is doing everything to certify and deliver the first plane by October. The initial production cost overruns totaled $334 million in the second quarter and the company expects to deliver 18 functional aircraft under the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMB) contract with the air force. The EMB contract was valued at $4.9 billion and it is fixed. If the options to build all 179 KC-46 tankers are exercised by the department of defense, the lifetime value of the contract is estimated to be $30 billion.

Fixed Wing Flying High

F-18 is remaining relevant with "FMS" Foreign Military Sales. 28 and 18 F-18s were ordered from Kuwait and the US Navy respectively. The India F-18 deal is still being worked out and is estimated to be worth $15 billion over the next decade. The company reported an additional $7 billion of orders for the second quarter and congressional approval for an additional 110 F-18 planes is a huge win for the program.

Congress appropriated funds for an additional 110 F-18s to provide manufacturing line continuity and margin of safety for US and foreign armed forces, as the F-35 begins to ramp and get into production. Congress shivered at the possibility of losing the proven F-18 platform because of its reliability and capability to be modernized with advanced avionics and weapon systems. The fighter jet has the "plug and play" capability with modulated avionics and a proven airframe with excess flight time. The government provided additional funds to ensure F-18 production will last into the next decade.

Poseidon P-8 delivered 3 planes to the Navy and was selected by New Zealand as a coastal patrol aircraft. The program delivered the 100th plane and is the class leader for anti-submarine warfare and surveillance missions. In 2017, the company delivered 19 aircraft and they expect sustainment in the program.

Boeing is continuing development on their T-X trainer platform. The T-X trainer is a joint project between Boeing and SAAB and is vying for the $16 billion Air Force trainer contract. The main competition is from Lockheed Martin and their T-50A airframe. The edge goes to Lockheed's T-50 platform because the airframe is in production and there are extensive flight hours backing the design.

I forecast Boeing having a low probability to win this trainer contract because the T-50 has a better chance to integrate training systems with similarity to F-35 avionics. The contract is not expected to be awarded until early 2019 and there is still time for Boeing to sweeten their proposal.

Rotary

Boeing and Bell Helicopter announced the award of a contract to build 58 V-22 Osprey vertical rotor aircraft. This is a joint project between Textron (TXT) and Boeing, with both serving as the prime contractors on the program. The award is estimated to be $4.2 billion and the customers on the program include the US Navy (39 aircraft), Marines (14 aircraft), Air Force (1 aircraft) and Japan (4 aircraft). The contract award was big news and I highlighted it in my Textron analysis.

The Apache program remains a staple of Boeing's Defense portfolio and the company is ramping the remanufactured variants of the "Flying Tank." Production has shifted from new units, to refurbishment of the old aircraft. The Apache program secured a 22-unit order with India and remains the attack helicopter of choice for militaries globally.

The Apache has been undergoing avionics and weapons updates. One upgrade of note is the redesign of modernized 2-Color guidance systems. These upgraded 2-color systems provide intense contrast in the pilot's line of sight and allow them to identify enemy combatants easier. The result is an engagement with more precision and less collateral damage.

Valuation

Boeing is worth the highest valuation multiple in the aerospace and defense space because their massive backlog in the commercial and defense segments. As of Q2, the company reported $488 billion in total backlog. Through 2019, the company will convert ~$130 billion of backlog into revenue and an additional ~$340 billion through 2022 and beyond. The high revenue visibility gives shareholders a reason to value the company richer than peers because you can predict earnings with more accuracy and have better clarity on shareholders' claims to earnings.

Based on a 24 times forward price to earnings multiple, I derive fair value of $420 per share. I believe the company will grow sales in the mid-to-high single digits and EPS in the mid-to-high teens over the next two years. These are above industry growth rates in defense and commercial aircraft sectors, which justify Boeing receiving a richer valuation.

How To Play The Stock With Options

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

The purpose of the strategy is to seek assignment of shares at a lower cost basis. When using a cash secured put selling in tandem with outright owning shares, it gives shareholders the ability to collect time premium and if necessary take assignment of shares cheaper than where the share price was trading when the investor sold the put option.

Sell Short the $335 strike put option for $392 premium with an expiration of September 28th.

The purpose of this trade is to acquire 100 shares with a cost basis of $331.08. The stock is undervalued based on my valuation and if you hold this contract to expiration (38 days), the annualized rate of return is 11.2% on the premium ($392) collected against the cash secured ($33,500). If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $331.08, which is a 5.6% discount to purchasing shares at the current price of $350.74. As time passes, theta or time decay will erode the value of the put option and you make money by sitting idle to acquire shares cheaper than current share levels.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios in Lockheed Martin Common Stock. I reserve the right to acquire shares of Boeing Common Stock within the next 24 hours