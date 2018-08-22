What Trade War? Star Bulk Dominating

Strongest markets in 5+ years and we aren't even to the typical strongest months yet. Is the market sleeping on erroneous 'trade war' concerns?

Underlying markets are surging. Capesize rates have been above $20k/day for 50 straight days and above $25k/day for 21 straight days.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a dry bulk pureplay, which has recently expanded via two major acquisitions. They now control the world's largest publicly-traded bulk fleet.

Image Credit: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-18 Earnings Presentation

Company Overview

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a dry bulk pureplay, with 108 controlled vessels inclusive of 33 bareboat financed ships. Their fleet has massively expanded this year, with two sets of acquisitions where they added 16 vessels in April, followed by 18 vessels in May. I also proposed that SBLK should also buy GoodBulk’s fleet, especially after their proposed IPO flopped, but that transaction is unlikely due to the desire of insiders to stay in control.

Star Bulk has the world's largest publicly-traded fleet and they are also nicely positioned with a significant level of Capesize spot exposure combined with higher financial leverage. Market rates have been surging, yet stock prices have failed to respond. SBLK's Q2-18 earnings were strong and Q3-18 guidance was even better.

Despite only operating 68% of their pro forma fleet and Q2 market rates being significantly lower than current levels, SBLK still generated $30M in operating cash flow. SBLK guided for 60% of their fleet fixed at $13,882/day, which the majority of the remaining exposure in the Capesize segment, which has averaged around $26k/day since SBLK's report on 7 August. Q3 results should be in the $15-$16k range, enough for $60M in cash flow ($0.65/sh) during a single quarter. If markets follow typical seasonality (peak rates between October and December), SBLK could generate over $100M during Q4.

The market remains pessimistic, with SBLK sitting around 85% of NAV. With 91.5M shares outstanding, their current market cap is under $1.2B. In a true bullish market, with annual TCE rates over $20k, SBLK is capable of generating nearly $400M in a single year. I've recently covered why the dry bulk markets are surging despite 'trade war' fears. Investors who want exposure to these rates should at least consider a position in SBLK.

Perfectly Optimized Leverage

Star Bulk has roughly 50% D/A according to my latest figures, which is near what I would consider balance sheet 'perfection' for this part of the cycle. If rates continue to rise, followed by a likely up-tick in asset values, SBLK will both out-earn peers while also seeing their NAV rise at a faster rate.

If the markets do exceptionally well and we start seeing dividends, I expect SBLK to be capable of some of the fattest payouts. This slightly higher leverage does lead to required amortization, but I expect cash flows to easily outpace debt maintenance requirements over the next couple years.

The following slide from their Q2-18 presentation does an exceptional job of illustrating their flexibility and likely upside. Note that their fleet-wide FCF breakeven is $11.5k/day, while the benchmark 1y time-charter rates easily exceed this level, even for the smaller Supramaxes. EBITDA is on a steady ramp and both Q3 and Q4 are likely be absolute blowouts on a y/y basis. They have minimal remaining growth capex and their recent Songa purchase actually added a net $35M to liquidity.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 5

Orderbook Remains Balanced

Despite the fantastic underlying market rates, the number of new orders have been very small on a historical level. We are sitting on the strongest market since 2013-2014 and last time around, the orderbook was over twice as large (note the massive levels of orders in 2013 & 2014). The mirrors global trends, where the overall vessel construction backlog sits at 14-year lows.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 9

SBLK estimates the current orderbook is 9.8% of the fleet. In terms of the general supply shifts, there have only been 17.4M DWT delivered YTD (14.7M net of scrapping). I estimate the market needs about 30M DWT just to keep global fleet levels flat and about 40-50M DWT to match forward demand growth, so as long as orders remain below this level and we don't face a major recession, forward rates could be very strong. .

Forward Guidance: Cash Flow Rocketing

I was expecting SBLK's Q2 TCE to exceed $13k/day, and they ended up reporting $13,357, which was a very pleasant result. Furthermore, their forward guidance was the best part, with 60% already fixed at $500/day higher, plus we see the mid-size vessels are over two-thirds fixed, while Capesize is only 46% fixed.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-18 Earnings Report, Highlights Added

As mentioned, Capesize rates have been surging, and they have averaged $26k/day between 7 August and 20 August. I now estimate they have around 65-70% of their Q3-18 days fixed close to $24k/day. In 4 out of the past 5 years, rates have peaked between late-September and December. The only exception was 2015, where the market was punished with an enormous glut of vessels (note the massive 2013-2014 orders covered above). This time around, the orderbook is comparably tiny.

Source: VesselsValue, Dry Bulk Rates

There's no guarantee that we'll see the same seasonality, but if we do, rates could easily blow past $40k/day, perhaps even hitting $50k-levels for Capesize levels. These costs sound high, but they are just 10-20% of the underlying value of iron ore or coal cargoes.

If demand comes in hot, rates can hit $50, $60, $70k and the markets won't even flinch. Between 2003 and 2006, rates averaged around $40-$50k and during 2007-2008, 6-figure day rates were commonplace. To be clear, I don't expect anything near those levels, but even an annual average in the comparably mediocre $25k-level for Capes and $16k-level for midsize ships would boost SBLK to around $19-$20k TCE overall, enough for $350-$400M in annual cash flow (over $4/sh).

SBLK is appropriately positioned in the two largest vessel classes, Capesize and Panamax, as illustrated below.

Source: Value Investor's Edge, Live Analytics Platform

Management: Positioning for Results

Not only is SBLK positioned for strong markets, but they are controlled by a management team that is among the best in the business. Unlike Genco Shipping (GNK), which produced weak Q2 results and a weak Q3 guide, SBLK has positioned themselves perfectly. This is no accident, as shown in the Q2-18 conference call.

This is the type of positioning we can expect, combined with the largest fleet and a near-perfect balance sheet. Remember that in a strong market, leverage is good. Peers with lower leverage aren't allocating capital efficiently and their ROE will suffer accordingly. (note: in a bad market, high leverage is obviously trouble, but if you think markets are bad, you shouldn't be here anyways...)

Current Valuations

Star Bulk has net debt of about $1.31B as of Q2-18 results, inclusive of final acquisition liabilities. Inclusive of expect Q3-18 cash flow, pro forma net debt is around $1.25B. Meanwhile their fleet is currently valued at $2.66B according to the latest values from VesselsValue.

The snapshot below only includes 94 vessels. They also have one more delivery worth $20M, plus 13 bareboat vessels valued at $530M.

Source: VesselsValue, SBLK Owned Fleet

Altogether, SBLK has $2.66B in direct fleet assets minus $1.25B in pro forma net debt, for an estimated NAV of $1.41B. Against 91.5M shares, I estimate SBLK's NAV at $15.40. This compares to a current share price of under $13, roughly 85% NAV.

Normally with a premium management and positioning, we'd expect to see at least 1.1-1.2x NAV. Clearly the market is pessimistic. Probably due to a deluge of newsflow about the soybean trade between the US-China and a complete lack of coverage about China's surging iron ore imports from Brazil (one of the longest routes in the world) and India's strong coal imports.

Read more about the dry bulk market realities in our recent update.

Conclusion & Valuation Note

I'm bullish on dry bulk given the current market balance. We're watching the cargoes that matter: iron ore and coal. There are always risks and shipping investors have to be nimble, but this looks like a good time to add some exposure.

My current 'fair value' estimate for SBLK is $16.00/sh, which is slightly above Q3 estimated NAV, but likely below where they could be by Christmas. If markets return to a more optimistic level and fleet valuations improve by just 15-20% ($3.05-$3.2B), we could see a NAV over $20/sh within months.

Other 'Hot' Peers

Star Bulk is the jewel, but I like the market here. Genco Shipping (GNK), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Diana Shipping (DSX), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Eagle Bulk (EGLE) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT). Each one of them a buy. I have my favorites and different firms are better suited to different types of investors, but I'm keen on the sector right now.

