FedEx: I Take A Bullish View

While future growth trends for the freight market are somewhat uncertain, I continue to take a bullish view on this stock.

This has been due to significant growth in the global freight market.

FedEx Corporation has seen significant growth in earnings over the past two years.

Back in late 2016, I made the argument that due to low growth in earnings and free cash flow at the time, FedEx Corporation (FDX) would see little upside from a price of $158.

It’s clear I made a wrong call on this one – the stock is up to a price of $250 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

At the time, the TNT acquisition had a significant impact on cash flow due to the capital outlay required for the same.

When we look at the company’s earnings and free cash flow growth trajectory since 2016, we see that earnings on a normalized diluted basis are up significantly, while free cash flow growth has dipped into negative territory:

EPS

Source: ycharts.com

Free Cash Flow

Source: ycharts.com

On the basis of the above, it is clear that the market is prioritizing growth in earnings while ignoring the decline in free cash flow growth.

That said, the industry that FedEx operates in is highly capital intensive, so it stands to reason that higher capital expenditures would have a negative impact on free cash flow growth.

For instance, we see that competitor United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has also seen a significant dip in free cash flow, while capital expenditures for both companies have continued to rise:

Capital Expenditures

Source: ycharts.com

Free Cash Flow

Source: ycharts.com

Taking this into account, I do not see negative free cash flow as necessarily being an impediment to investing in FedEx, particularly given the growth the stock has demonstrated in the past two years.

When examining the company’s most recent earnings report, adjusted EPS of $15.31 marked a 27% YOY increase, and three out of four FedEx segments showing double-digit revenue growth, with Ground up 12%, Express International Export up 10%, Freight up 16%, and U.S. Domestic up by 4%.

In this regard, strong performance internationally and continued revival in the freight sector have seen earnings go significantly higher.

Notably, while capital expenditures have been increasing as a whole, the ratio of capital expenditures to revenue has actually decreased significantly since 2016:

Source: ycharts.com

Looking forward, what are the risks for this company? While Freight has been the company’s best-performing sector, there is still a significant risk of a slowdown for this segment. While demand as measured in freight ton kilometers increased by 2.7 percent in June 2018, a slowdown in world trade could have significant ramifications, as higher tariffs deter import and export growth, and hence, demand for freight services.

Moreover, with Asia accounting for nearly 37 percent of the overall freight market globally, a fall in growth to 1.1 percent marks a 17-month low for the region and might be a risk factor going forward.

With that being said, the global freight market did grow by 8% in 2017 – which marks the biggest annual gain since 2010. Therefore, it is possible that the freight market could continue uninterrupted growth should fears regarding trade fail to materialize, and FedEx could see significant upside as a result.

From a valuation perspective, FedEx trades at a significantly lower P/E ratio of 14.93x versus a ratio of over 28x that the company saw at the beginning of 2017. This, coupled with strong earnings growth during that period, indicates that an investor would still be getting in at a good price even if freight demand remains uncertain going forward.

To conclude, I misjudged FedEx last time around by focusing overly on free cash flow. Capital expenditures as a proportion of overall revenue have been decreasing, and earnings growth has continued to rise. While the freight market’s immediate future is somewhat uncertain, I still take a bullish view on this stock.

