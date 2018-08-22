This REIT Is A Prime-Time Takeover Target

This provides considerable alignment for WPT to access a deeper universe of global institutional investors, while mitigating potential conflicts of interest.

With a market cap of around $820 million, WPT recently decided to internalize management and acquired the private capital business of WPT Capital Advisors.

It’s been a while – over three years actually – since I published an update on WPT Industrial (TSX: WIR.U) (OTCQX:WPTIF), this Canadian-based Industrial REIT that invests ONLY in US properties (unique to other Canadian-based REITs, because WPT prices its shares in U.S. dollars).

In general, income distributions from WPT to a U.S. unitholder will not be subject to Canadian withholding provided the unitholder is a qualifying resident of the U.S. for purposes of the Canada-U.S. Tax Treaty.

Similarly, return of capital distributions to a U.S. unitholder will not be subject to Canadian withholding tax. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, distributions paid by the REIT to a U.S. unitholder generally will be taxed in a manner similar to distributions from any other U.S. REIT.

Note that in a few weeks we will be incorporating Canadian REITs in our research, and WPT is one of dozens of Canadian REITs that will be including. In our latest (3-years ago) research we concluded that “my only regret is that I did not eat my cooking last year when I recommended WPT. Hopefully, others jumped in though because WPT has been a rock star REIT!”

The WPT Story

Over four years ago (May 6, 2014), I recommended shares in WPT, just around a year before when the company listed over-the-counter (April 26, 2013).

As of Q2-18 the REIT indirectly owned 55 properties totaling approximately 18.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”) located in 17 markets and 15 U.S. states.

The REIT’s properties attract a number of Fortune/Global 500 companies across various industries, including: General Mills, Unilever, Continental Tire, Zulily, Amazon, FedEx, Honeywell, UPS, XPO Logistics and Clorox.

The average industrial tenant occupies approximately 151,000 square feet of space and the company’s tenants routinely invest significantly in their leased premises, enhancing their commitment to the buildings and encouraging long-term tenancies.

Fundamentals in the U.S. industrial property sector remain strong with continued tenant and investor demand for properties like those in the WPT’s portfolio. This demand, along with increased revenues from contractual rent increases, will continue to fuel WPT’s organic growth. Here's a snapshot of WPT's current portfolio:

The Balance Sheet

WPT’s balance sheet and liquidity position remains strong at Q2-18 with a debt to gross book value ratio of 43.4%, debt to adjusted EBITDA of 7.1x and strong interest and fixed charge coverage ratios, all consistent with the same time last year.

WPT’s weighted average term to maturity for the mortgage portfolio was 3.1 years with a weighted average effective interest rate on outstanding debt of 3.7%. At quarter-end, 23.8% of total debt was variable rate consisting entirely of amounts drawn under the REIT's credit facility.

As of Q2-18 WPT’s availability on the credit facility was approximately $183.8 million of which the company had drawn $108 million, leaving remaining availability of approximately $75.8 million. In addition, the REIT also had investment properties of $28.7 million, which are expected to be added to the credit facility's unencumbered pool for additional capacity.

Subsequent to Q2-18 WPT also acquired in an off-market transaction a 100% occupied property located in St. Paul, Minnesota for $8.3 million, consisting of a 124,800 square foot building and excess land to accommodate a 75,000 square foot building expansion. The purchase price represents a cap rate of approximately 6.0%.

Also, in late June WPT closed on a new $300 million credit facility, comprised of a $175 million unsecured revolving facility and a $125 million delayed draw term loan. At the time of closing, WPT drew $75 million on the delayed draw term loan and $13 million on the unsecured revolving facility using the proceeds to repay the balance of the prior facility and fund closing costs.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18 WPT’s revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, increased 16.5% and 16.1% to $22.3 million and $44.9 respectively. Primarily due to contributions from 2017 acquisitions with additional contributions from the development and expansion activity, increases in base rents and higher recoveries of operating expenses. These increases were partially offset by the sale of a noncore property in August 2017.

Occupancy was strong at 98.2% at quarter-end, with 100% of year-to-date lease expirations totaling approximately 326,000 square feet being renewed. WPT has also renewed approximately 1.1 million square feet of leases expiring after June 30, 2018.

Net operating income year-to-date was $33 million, up 16.9% from last year, and same properties NOI was up 2.9% compared to the first half of 2017.

AFFO rose $2.6 million to $18.9 million, or $39.2 per unit for the six months period ended June 30, 2018. The ACFO payout ratio for the first half of 2018 was 92.3% compared to 89.7% in the same period last year. AFFO and ACFO were both impacted in the second quarter by the write-off of deferred financing costs of $287,000 or $0.6 per unit.

Internalization of Management

With a market cap of around $820 million, WPT recently decided to internalize management and acquired the private capital business of WPT Capital Advisors. WPT also formed a new U.S. industrial venture along CPPIB and AIMCo with a combined equity target of up to $1 billion to invest in value-add and development projects.

I’m happy to see this internalization as it provides a much more transparent way for investors to access shares. Also, this provides considerable alignment for WPT to access a deeper universe of global institutional investors, while mitigating potential conflicts of interest. In turn, this should also lead to multiple expansion.

The Monthly Dividend Company 2.0?

Like most Canadian REITs, WPT pays monthly dividends, and this one of the attractions for retail investors. Here is a snapshot of WPT’s dividend history:

WPT paid out a total of $.6996 in 2014, $.7196 in 2015, $.7596 in 2016, and $.7596 in 2017. The company has not raised its monthly dividend of $.0633 since September 2015.

Obviously, we would like to see WPT grow its dividend; however, the 92% payout ratio seems to be limited the company from boosting it for now. Here’s how the dividend yield compares with the US industrial REIT peers:

Not bad…especially considering the quality of the portfolio. Now let’s take a look at the company’s P/FFO multiple compared with the closest peers:

Interesting…WPT is the cheapest industrial REIT (pure play) and is cheaper than the stalwart Net Lease REITs, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Note: O traded at 19.3x P/FFO and NNN trades at 17.5x P/FFO.

In terms of growth, the analyst forecast suggests that WPT is not moving the needle as much, in terms of FFO growth. However, the internalization and higher-quality portfolio reduce retention risk (making WPT more aligned with O and NNN).

But again, WPT has not grown its dividend in quite some time, and the company is relying on improved scale and cost of capital to reduce its higher than norm payout ratio.

There’s no question that internalization will help the cause, and the 1.5% annual rent bumps will help accelerate the efforts. Meanwhile, WPT is trading at a discount (to our metrics) and I consider this REIT a prime-time takeover target…

Think: Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) and DCT Industrial (DCT)

Let me clear, M&A is not considered a catalyst, but I am confident that Blackstone (BX), Realty Income (O), or even Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) could become fixated on WPT’s 55-property portfolio. The game is all about scale and cost of capital, and when you consider the accretive make-up of WPT’s portfolio, I can make a compelling argument that this REIT is a prime-time takeover target.

What are you waiting on?

Note: We will be providing a detailed SWAN (sleep well at night) research report in the upcoming (September) edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

