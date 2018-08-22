Newmont Mining: How To Buy Gold At A Deeper Discount

Source

By most accounts, the precious metals market has been a very difficult space to traverse in 2018. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is trading lower by 8.94% year-to-date, and the ETF is holding 13% below its 52-week high. Economic turmoil in Turkey does not seem to be helping much, and this has led some investors to consider the possibility that gold is no longer being viewed as a safe haven asset. Given the severity of the bearishness, it may be tempting to start buying into the declines. But an alternative approach to the sector could yield better results when positions are taken through the gold miners themselves. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) offers well-diversified exposure to the space, and long positions in the ETF offer ways for investors to buy precious metals at an even greater discount in anticipation of a longer-term bullish reversal in metals. But the shining star in that group is Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), and its elevated dividend yield offers long investors an added layer of protection after all of the recent carnage in precious metals.

In this abbreviated graphic, we can see the top 10 stock holdings included in GDX. The largest component is Newmont Mining Corp., which makes up 9.88% of the ETF. Newmont's most recent earnings results have really helped to solidify the miner as the industry leader, with net debt to EBITDA of 0.4x and liquidity levels seen at $6 billion. Newmont may have the healthiest balance sheet in the industry, and the heavy stock allocation in NEM should be encouraging for those looking to build long positions in GDX.

Newmont's earnings report from Q2 showed net income of 51 cents per share. Adjusted for non-recurring items, quarterly earnings came in at $0.26 per share (which beat analyst estimates by 2 cents). As a result, Newmont has beaten the consensus EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters (shown above). Revenue figures were more problematic, however, missing estimates and showing annualized declines of 11.7% (at $1.66 billion vs. $1.88 billion previously). On the revenue side, Newmont has only managed to beat analyst expectations once in the last four quarters.

Most encouraging is Newmont's operational efficiency, with a performance that shows all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) coming in at a $965-1,025 range for the current year. Even with all of the recent declines in the underlying price of gold, this still gives metals investors a chance to capture exposure at a superior discount relative to what is currently available in the gold market.

Newmont's AISC numbers improve significantly over the next few years and give metals investors a better layer of protection in the event that gold prices continue to decline. In the chart above, we can see how the AISC figures are laid out over Newmont's impressive development portfolio.

Longer term, there are many reasons to be encouraged by Newmont's operational performances. The miner has received recent analyst upgrades from Morgan Stanley, with an "overweight" rating highlighting the Newmont's stable "production profile" and its "de-risked project pipeline" as justification for the recommendation to buy the stock. For those looking to buy an individual mining company, NEM looks like the standout choice as it also comes with a nice 1.76% dividend. This is another factor that should be considered for its protective value in the event that precious metals markets continue on their bearish trends.

No matter how we look at it, the precious metals sector seems to be finding itself at a critical inflection point. Earnings performances in the major mining companies depend heavily on the underlying price of gold. So, it will be interesting to see if all the recent bearishness causes analysts to change their quarterly estimates in the next few weeks. Consensus estimates for the coming quarter suggest Newmont will post $0.37 per share and $1.94 billion in revenues. In the current fiscal year, those numbers are expected to expand to $1.36 per share on $7.44 billion in revenue. The real question will enter around how Newmont's performances affect all-in sustaining costs, as this is the true indicator of the mining company's ability to offer investors discounted exposure to gold assets.

Investors looking for an alternative way to buy cheaper gold can consider moving out of GDX and taking positions in NEM. The mining company's balance sheet looks strong enough to make the argument for "best of breed" in the sector, and the 1.76% dividend yield offers investors added payouts that are not typically associated with precious metals investments.

But if you are an investor looking for the added protection of diversification, GDX offers broader exposure to the sector. Of course, you will receive lower payouts for that level of diversification (the GDX dividend yield is lower at 0.94%). But the ETF is also trading at a deeper discount based on its year-to-date performances. GDX is currently trading lower by almost 19.3% on a YTD basis, whereas NEM is lost only 15.2% over the same period.

Clearly, there are trade-offs to be had here and the decision to build exposure in either NEM or GDX will vary depending on your individual investment goals and risk tolerance. In both cases, precious metals are given the opportunity to buy gold assets at a discount that is even deeper than what is currently found in the bear market. Added factors (like the addition of dividend payouts) should look attractive in these types of environments because simple exposure to physical metals does not offer the same advantages. There is still risk for further declines in the space. But GDX made it onto the ETF inflows list on August 10, as the mining ETF took in $91 million from investors looking to capitalize on a potential reversal. Going forward, this is an encouraging sign for those looking to build long exposure through the ETF. But if you are a more aggressive investor that is looking for more direct exposure to the best company in the industry, NEM is looking very attractive at current levels.

