5.36% Dividend Champion Wants To Give You A Gift

PM is putting their capital towards marketing the new version of IQOS.

The company is trading at a bargain price because of their 2018 guidance numbers.

We are bullish on Philip Morris (PM).

Global markets are struggling far more than domestic indexes. Since PM is effectively an international company (all sales are in other countries), it would make sense for them to be caught up in the current volatility. To compare global markets to international markets, let’s take a look at The S&P 500 (SPY) compared to the Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) and the Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF):

The markets in the rest of the world aren’t doing as well as U.S. markets.

As readers can easily see in the chart, SPY has been materially outperforming the international indexes. SCHF tracks developed international markets and has been declining over the last 6 months.

SCHE tracks emerging markets and it is down further than SCHF over the last 6 months. When comparing these three ETFs, we can see a material difference from the start of this year. SPY has continued to go up and we see a significant separation between international equity markets and domestic equity markets. We also like the premise that if the US begins driving higher inflation, it should weaken the USD as a currency. Since PM is selling in foreign currency and paying dividends in USD, their future cash flows as measured in USD would improve significantly if the USD weakens. That makes it a nice hedge on top of an addictive product.

Strong dollar

A recurring issue for Philip Morris has been the impact of changes in the exchange rate. The problem stemmed from the strong dollar impacting the accounting statements. The growth in the strength of the dollar was a burden on PM’s earnings.

We finally saw a decline in the dollar around the start of 2017. However, the dollar index has been on the way up since the start of 2018:

The weakening of the dollar in 2017 was very attractive for the company and would’ve allowed them to improve their earnings, cash flow, and dividends. However, we are now seeing the dollar strengthen which will cause earnings to look worse. The impact of a strong/weak dollar can have a significant impact on PM’s earnings.

Reduction in guidance

On top of the change in the dollar, PM is investing in their new product: IQOS.

Philip Morris revised their guidance downward for 2018.

The dividend is still solidly covered. The company has sufficient earnings and cash flows to continue paying out the dividend.

We expect continued earnings growth over the next several years to enable further dividend growth. The declining share price represents an opportunity rather than a risk. While it could decline further, investors are more likely to appreciate tobacco stocks if the risk of a recession increases. Consequently, PM provides an attractive level of dividend growth while stabilizing the portfolio against recessionary risks.

The decline

We explained the guidance reduction in an update to subscribers of The REIT Forum:

The earnings call script is broken down much better than transcripts will be. We’ve added our commentary in color:

We’re expecting the expenses, much of which should be assigned to the second half of fiscal year 2018, to provide most of their benefits in 2019. That has a clear negative impact on earnings in the second half of 2018 but sets up 2019 for another solid year of earnings growth.

The next generation of IQOS devices should be a material improvement, but in the near term it should drive a reduction in demand for the current product.

The immediate impact of lower IQOS device sales is negative on revenues, but not on earnings. It the sale of HTUs (heated tobacco units) that is important for earnings, as demonstrated in the quote below:

The weakest period for revenues year over year is expected to be the fourth quarter:

They’ve also encountered a few other challenges, such as the situation in Korea:

Market’s reaction

The reduction in guidance was certainly negative, but we think the market is blowing it out of proportion by focusing on the short-term. Reduction in earnings guidance appears to be driven by rolling out next generation IQOS. They are spending more on marketing and it sounds like they will take reduced prices on the older IQOS units. That's fine. An IQOS unit is like a printer, low margins and it exists simply to enable the sale of ink (or HEETSTICKS in this case).

Recessions

Altria Group (MO) and PM can do very well in recessions. Consumer Staples outperform when a recession is starting and these two are usually very stable. Even if they don't go up in price, they lose far less and cover their dividends. PM and MO are the two positions where I've opted to simply leave dividend reinvestment on. The positive side to the low share price is better dividend reinvestment. It looks like a solid entry point. Within a couple years I expect analyst estimates for future cash flow growth will change again.

Final Thoughts

I think PM is suffering from major shifts in analyst ratings/estimates and I think those modifications reflect analysts modifying the numbers in their growth models. Clearly, those models must have been wrong before, wrong now, or wrong at both points. I believe the answer is "wrong at both points". I think the analysts were struggling with predicting IQOS growth rates based on shipment volumes and believed their estimates were precise because they relied on a formula. However, their underlying model itself may be flawed, as evidenced by their enormous surprise on the Q1 earnings call.

