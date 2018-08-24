Sell BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Chargeable Costs Schedule Implies 70% Downside

BPT rates a sell as only an unrealistic rise in commodity prices can justify the current price near $29.

Due largely to rising chargeable costs set forth under the trust formation document, we believe BPT will cease to exist around the end of 2020.

As a trust, BPT's only asset is a royalty interest in BP Alaska's Prudhoe Bay oilfield, and it can't make acquisitions or grow organically.

Introduction

Trusts are not operating companies and are valued by calculating the net present value of future distribution payouts. Barring a sustained jump in WTI oil prices to $100/bbl over the next 3 years, our analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust's (NYSE:BPT) cash flows suggests BPT is significantly overvalued at current prices.

In our baseline scenario, based on the current calendar strip price for WTI, the trust's quarterly distributions will fall to $0 beyond 2020 and the shares are worth just $6.75. That represents more than 75% discount from the current price.

Alternatively, using a flat price deck at $75/bbl for WTI, trust royalties would cease after the first quarter of 2023, and the discounted sum of future distributions is $16.05. That value is still more than 40% below the current price.

Investors who own BPT should consider selling the stock before a significant step-up in chargeable costs results in falling distributions by early 2019 barring a rally in oil prices to more than $78/bbl.

For more aggressive investors looking to trade the significant downside in the stock, holding a short position in BPT over the long term is prohibitively expensive. However, we see two trade options:

(1) We've identified an established pattern in the stock of rallying ahead of distribution ex-dates and selling off sharply thereafter, likely the result of some investors pursuing a "dividend capture" strategy. The average post ex-date sell-off in the stock over the past 4 quarters is about 5.5% over just three trading days even accounting for the distributions that must be paid by those short the stock.

(2) For those looking to play the longer-term downside to our fair value calculations, we outline a strategy of buying December 2018 $25 put options then rolling into the June 2019 series once those options are listed later this year.

Structure of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is not an operating company. It has no employees, no real properties, no equipment, and it can make no acquisitions.

All of the day-to-day functions of the trust such as accounting work, legal and tax filings are conducted by the Trustee, Bank of New York Mellon, which charges the trust an administrative fee each quarter.

The only property of the trust is an overriding royalty interest that entitles it to a quarterly royalty of 16.4246% based on the first 90,000 bbl/day of average daily oil production from the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on Alaska’s North Slope. The trustee accepts quarterly royalty payments from BP Alaska, a unit of BP (BP), and simply passes those payments through as quarterly distributions to trust unitholders.

Valuing a royalty trust is more straightforward than an operating company because the specific calculation of the royalty and, consequently, the quarterly distribution payouts, are governed by the trust formation documents. In this case, the structure of BPT was set out when the trust was formed in February 1989.

Like most trusts, BPT has a finite lifespan and specific conditions set forth in the trust formation documents govern the termination of this trust. In this case, the trust will terminate when the royalty paid by BP Alaska to the trust falls below $1 million per year for two consecutive years. Alternatively, a 60% majority of trust holders can vote to terminate the trust at any time.

Technically, when the trust is terminated, BP Alaska has an option to purchase the royalty interest back from the trust and, should BP decide not to execute its option, the royalty interest would be valued and sold to a third party. In either case, any sales proceeds would be distributed to trust unitholders as a final distribution disbursement.

Don't be fooled by this - the trust's termination value is likely to be zero.

As I'll explain in this article, BPT's royalty interest is based on the price of WTI crude oil and a schedule of inflation-adjusted chargeable costs deducted from WTI prices each quarter. When BPT's royalties drop below $1 million per year for two consecutive years, it will be because inflation-adjusted chargeable costs rise above the price of WTI.

To make matters worse, the schedule of chargeable costs is set to ramp up sharply in coming years and at a rate of more than $7 per barrel per year starting in 2020 (assuming a constant cost adjustment factor). It would be highly unlikely that oil prices would fall below chargeable costs for two consecutive years, then rise sharply enough to overcome that ever-rising cost schedule and generate significant ongoing value for the royalty interest post termination.

Therefore, the value of BPT today is nothing more than the discounted value of its future expected distributions with no terminal value.

While the valuation is straightforward that doesn’t mean it’s an exact science - building a model for cash flows requires making assumptions about unknown factors, most notably, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil.

Building a BPT Distribution Model

Here’s a rundown of the key factors that go into my distribution model:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices – The trust uses the average daily closing price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices in dollars per barrel to calculate the royalty due from BP Alaska each quarter.

Forecasting average oil prices for each quarter, years into the future is subject to significant error; in fact, it’s by far the biggest source of uncertainty in valuing BPT.

In my baseline oil forecast, I use the calendar strip for WTI oil futures.

Source: Bloomberg

NYMEX WTI oil futures trade for delivery in every month of the year and for many years into the future.

For example, at the time of this writing, the next available WTI futures contract is September 2018, and it’s trading at $65.40/bbl. However, you can also buy oil for delivery in December of 2018 at a price of $64.41 or you can purchase crude in December 2020 for a price of $58.85.

These prices, known as the WTI calendar strip, are depicted in my chart out to February 2027.

Of course, the futures curve shifts up and down over time and the shape of the curve changes dramatically due largely to shifts in the supply and demand balance for crude.

That said, the current strip has the advantage of being an unbiased starting point for valuing BPT. Of course, as I explained in this article posted to Seeking Alpha, I remain generally bullish on oil prices over the next few years and believe crude is likely to rise far higher than the levels implied by this curve. That’s why I’ll examine some alternate, more bullish commodity assumptions in valuing BPT.

Chargeable Costs – Chargeable costs are a per barrel deduction from the royalties paid to the trust. These chargeable costs were set forth in the trust formation documents back in 1989 and the schedule for changes in chargeable costs is not subject to revision. It’s also worth noting that this factor does not represent BP Alaska’s actual costs associated with operating and producing the Prudhoe Bay field.

In short, unlike the price of WTI, chargeable costs are not subject to forecast error, and there’s no need to make estimates or assumptions.

Source: BPT 1994 10-K filing

My chart depicts the chargeable costs for BPT set forth in the trust formation documents from the 1995 through to 2025. As you can see, these per barrel costs were set up to increase gradually over time through 2017 when chargeable costs began to rise sharply. And, starting in 2020, chargeable costs will rise by $2.75/bbl every year until the trust is terminated.

Prudhoe Bay was discovered in 1968 and produced first oil in 1977, meaning that it’s a mature field. All mature conventional oilfields see declining production over time as hydrocarbons are produced and, consequently, geologic pressures in the field fall.

Back in 1989, when BPT was first formed, there was considerable uncertainty about the potential decline rate for Prudhoe Bay and, in particular, the scope for future technological advancements to allow BP Alaska to slow the field’s decline.

Based on BPT’s chargeable costs schedule, it appears that BP Alaska did not want to continue paying royalties to the trust indefinitely. While it’s impossible to know with certainty, the rapid ramp-up in costs starting in 2017 appears designed to ensure that the trust would terminate by roughly 2020 under almost any conceivable commodity cost and production technology scenario.

Simply put, this scheduled ramp in chargeable costs, which is not subject to uncertainty, is the single most important factor behind my sell call on BPT regardless of the path of commodity prices over the next few years.

Cost Adjustment Factor – This is a multiplier applied to the per barrel chargeable costs in each quarter to account for inflation. It’s based on the headline Consumer Price Index for all items and all urban consumers published monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics without seasonal adjustments.

It’s important to make that distinction that this measure is not the core CPI inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, but a more comprehensive measure of inflation that encompasses a long list of manufactured goods, commodities, and services. In fact, energy prices account for a little over 8% of the headline CPI index, and food costs are weighted a little over 13%.

Over the past 12 months, this headline CPI index has jumped 2.95%, while the core CPI index is up around 2.3%. Since faster inflation boosts the cost adjustment factor and adjusted chargeable costs, it’s a negative for the trust’s royalty calculation.

Production Taxes – Production taxes are levied by the State of Alaska on a per barrel basis. Up until 2015, Alaskan production taxes typically ranged from 20% to 30% of the cost of the value of a barrel of crude oil.

However, in 2014, the State passed a law aimed at encouraging additional energy development in Alaska by cutting production taxes. For BPT, the impact has been dramatic – since the first quarter of 2015, BPT’s production taxes have fallen to under 3.5% of the cost of a barrel of crude. Lower taxes feed directly though into higher royalties and distributions for the trust unitholders.

Average Net Production – Quarterly royalties paid by BP Alaska to the trust are based on quarterly production from the Prudhoe Bay Field. Specifically, the royalties BPT receives are based on 90,000 bbl/day or the actual daily production of crude oil and condensate from the field, whichever is lower.

As I've noted, Prudhoe Bay is a mature oilfield and is likely to see a gentle-yet-steady annual decline for many years until production finally falls to a point where the field is no longer economic to produce. That’s not likely to happen until long after 2030; however, long before the field becomes uneconomic, BPT’s royalty payments are set to fall to $0.

Of course, there are other factors besides the normal decline rate of Prudhoe Bay that impact production including seasonal maintenance work or pipeline disruptions. And, it’s important to note that BPT unitholders have no vote on how Prudhoe Bay is produced or managed – these decisions are all made by BP Alaska and other partners in the field itself.

In BPT’s most recent 10-K filed with the SEC the trust indicates that BP Alaska expects production from the field to remain below the 90,000 bbl/day threshold in most future quarters.

The table below, based on the final quarter of 2017, sets out the basic calculation of royalties paid by BP Alaska to BPT and how that translates into quarterly distributions to unitholders:

December 31, 2017 Quarter Notes/Calculations Average WTI ($/bbl) $ 55.48 Chargeable Costs ($/bbl) $ 17.20 Cost Adj. Factor 1.8992 Adjusted Chargeable Cost ($/bbl) $ 32.67 Chargeable Costs x Adj. Factor Production Taxes $ 1.92 Approx. 3.46% of WTI Avg. Royalty ($/BBL) $ 20.89 $55.48 - $32.67 - $1.92 Avg Production (BBL/Day 000's) 84.011 Royalty Rate 16.4246% Fixed per Trust Documents Avg Days in Quarter 91.25 BPT Royalty Payment (000's) $ 26,302.82 84,011 x 16.4246% x 91.25 x $20.89 Units Outstanding (Millions) 21.4 Distribution per Unit $1.23 $26,302.82 / 21,400 units Note: Calculations are Approximate due to rounding

Source: Estimates by Author, with data from BP Prudhoe Bay Company Filings; Energy & Income Advisor

BP Alaska often adjusts its production figures in subsequent quarters as more complete data is available from the field. This effect, coupled with independent rounding of various data points in the table, will cause actual distributions to vary slightly from calculations used in this model.

Scenarios and Valuations for BPT

I calculated three valuations for BPT based on three different sets of assumptions for the trust.

My baseline scenario uses the strip price for crude, a 2.5% annual increase in the cost adjustment factor, production taxes at the 3-year average level of 3.884% of WTI and total production constant at 83,050 bb/day (the 2-year average for the trust). Under that scenario, the quarterly distributions for the trust would look like this:

3 Months Ended WTI ($/BBL) Adj. Chargeable Cost Royalty ($/bbl) Distribution per Unit 09/30/18 $ 69.44 $ 38.67 $ 28.42 $ 1.64 12/31/18 $ 64.64 $ 38.91 $ 23.54 $ 1.35 03/31/19 $ 63.94 $ 46.50 $ 15.28 $ 0.87 06/30/19 $ 63.25 $ 46.78 $ 14.33 $ 0.82 09/30/19 $ 62.49 $ 47.07 $ 13.30 $ 0.76 12/31/19 $ 61.75 $ 47.37 $ 12.30 $ 0.70 03/31/20 $ 60.99 $ 53.18 $ 5.74 $ 0.32 06/30/20 $ 60.28 $ 53.51 $ 4.73 $ 0.26 09/30/20 $ 59.60 $ 53.84 $ 3.74 $ 0.20 12/31/20 $ 59.01 $ 54.17 $ 2.84 $ 0.15 03/31/21 $ 58.41 $ 60.16 $ (3.73) $ - 06/30/21 $ 57.89 $ 60.54 $ (4.61) $ - 09/30/21 $ 57.40 $ 60.91 $ (5.45) $ - 12/31/21 $ 56.99 $ 61.29 $ (6.23) $ - Total $ 7.08

Source: BPT Company Filings; Energy & Income Advisor

BPT will not be charge negative royalties nor will it pay negative distributions, so this table indicates that investors will receive no distributions beyond the final quarter of 2020. Total cumulative distributions to be paid under these assumptions through the end of 2020 total $7.08 per unit.

Of course, money has time value so $1 in distributions paid in 2020 isn’t worth as much as $1 paid in a month. Historically, I’ve recommended a 15% discount factor when valuing trusts to give investors a margin of safety when valuing cash flows, particularly for trusts sponsored by weaker parent companies, which may be unable to invest capital needed to preserve field output over time.

However, since BP is a large, well-capitalized oil major, I'll cut that required discount rate in half to a more conservative 7.5% for the purposes of this analysis.

Using a 7.5% discount rate, the value of BPT on my baseline scenario stands at $6.75 per unit, a discount of more than 75% to the current trading price of the trust just under $30.

For my second scenario, I took a more bullish view on commodity prices.

Specifically, rather than using the WTI strip, I simply set the average price of oil for every quarter at $75 per barrel, roughly WTI’s 2018 highs. I retained all the other assumptions from my baseline model.

3 Months Ended WTI ($/BBL) Adj. Chargeable Cost Royalty ($/bbl) Distribution per Unit 9/30/2018 $ 75.00 $ 38.67 $ 33.78 1.95 12/31/2018 $ 75.00 $ 38.91 $ 33.54 1.94 3/31/2019 $ 75.00 $ 46.50 $ 25.96 1.50 6/30/2019 $ 75.00 $ 46.78 $ 25.67 1.48 9/30/2019 $ 75.00 $ 47.07 $ 25.38 1.46 12/31/2019 $ 75.00 $ 47.37 $ 25.09 1.45 3/31/2020 $ 75.00 $ 53.18 $ 19.28 1.11 6/30/2020 $ 75.00 $ 53.51 $ 18.95 1.09 9/30/2020 $ 75.00 $ 53.84 $ 18.62 1.07 12/31/2020 $ 75.00 $ 54.17 $ 18.29 1.05 3/31/2021 $ 75.00 $ 60.16 $ 12.30 0.70 6/30/2021 $ 75.00 $ 60.54 $ 11.92 0.68 9/30/2021 $ 75.00 $ 60.91 $ 11.55 0.66 12/31/2021 $ 75.00 $ 61.29 $ 11.17 0.64 3/31/2022 $ 75.00 $ 67.47 $ 4.99 0.28 6/30/2022 $ 75.00 $ 67.88 $ 4.58 0.25 9/30/2022 $ 75.00 $ 68.30 $ 4.16 0.23 12/31/2022 $ 75.00 $ 68.73 $ 3.73 0.20 3/31/2023 $ 75.00 $ 75.09 $ (2.64) - Total $ 17.72

Source: BPT Company Filings; Energy & Income Advisor

Under this more bullish scenario for crude oil prices, BPT’s royalties won’t drop below $0 until the first quarter of 2023 and total distributions from now until then will total $17.72. Using the same 7.5% discount rate to account for the timing of cash flows reduced the present value of that income stream to just $16.05, which remains more than 40% below the current price of BPT units.

My final scenario is not a prediction or forecast; rather, I sought to create a set of commodity price and model assumptions to justify the current trading price of BPT. Under this scenario, the price of oil rises by 5% per quarter until WTI hits $100/bbl, then remains constant at that level until the trust terminates at the end of 2025.

3 Months Ended WTI ($/BBL) Adj. Chargeable Cost Royalty ($/bbl) Distribution per Unit 9/30/2018 $ 69.44 $ 38.67 $ 28.42 $ 1.64 12/31/2018 $ 72.91 $ 38.91 $ 31.53 $ 1.82 3/31/2019 $ 76.56 $ 46.50 $ 27.47 $ 1.58 6/30/2019 $ 80.39 $ 46.78 $ 30.88 $ 1.78 9/30/2019 $ 84.41 $ 47.07 $ 34.47 $ 1.99 12/31/2019 $ 88.63 $ 47.37 $ 38.26 $ 2.21 3/31/2020 $ 93.06 $ 53.18 $ 36.73 $ 2.12 6/30/2020 $ 97.71 $ 53.51 $ 40.90 $ 2.36 9/30/2020 $ 102.60 $ 53.84 $ 45.28 $ 2.62 12/31/2020 $ 100.00 $ 54.17 $ 42.44 $ 2.45 3/31/2021 $ 100.00 $ 60.16 $ 36.45 $ 2.11 6/30/2021 $ 100.00 $ 60.54 $ 36.08 $ 2.08 9/30/2021 $ 100.00 $ 60.91 $ 35.70 $ 2.06 12/31/2021 $ 100.00 $ 61.29 $ 35.32 $ 2.04 3/31/2022 $ 100.00 $ 67.47 $ 29.15 $ 1.68 6/30/2022 $ 100.00 $ 67.88 $ 28.73 $ 1.66 9/30/2022 $ 100.00 $ 68.30 $ 28.31 $ 1.63 12/31/2022 $ 100.00 $ 68.73 $ 27.89 $ 1.61 3/31/2023 $ 100.00 $ 75.09 $ 21.52 $ 1.24 6/30/2023 $ 100.00 $ 75.56 $ 21.05 $ 1.21 9/30/2023 $ 100.00 $ 76.03 $ 20.58 $ 1.18 12/31/2023 $ 100.00 $ 76.50 $ 20.11 $ 1.16 3/31/2024 $ 100.00 $ 83.06 $ 13.55 $ 0.77 6/30/2024 $ 100.00 $ 83.58 $ 13.03 $ 0.74 9/30/2024 $ 100.00 $ 84.09 $ 12.52 $ 0.71 12/31/2024 $ 100.00 $ 84.62 $ 12.00 $ 0.68 3/31/2025 $ 100.00 $ 91.38 $ 5.23 $ 0.29 6/30/2025 $ 100.00 $ 91.95 $ 4.66 $ 0.26 9/30/2025 $ 100.00 $ 92.52 $ 4.09 $ 0.22 12/31/2025 $ 100.00 $ 93.09 $ 3.52 $ 0.19 Total $ 44.13

Source: BPT Company Filings; Energy & Income Advisor

Under this scenario, BPT will pay a cumulative total of $44.13 before termination. Using a 7.5% discount rate that equates to a present value of the trust's remaining cash flows equal to $36.74, a 24% premium to BPT’s current trading price.

The problem is that this final aggressive scenario is unrealistic. As noted earlier, I remain bullish on commodity prices, particularly over the next 18 months due to Permian Basin infrastructure bottlenecks. Over this critical period, unplanned supply disruptions could be enough to drive WTI back over $100 per barrel temporarily.

However, prices are unlikely to remain well over $100 per barrel over the next 7 years. Higher oil prices would likely impact demand, and the probability is high the global economy will see a recession at some point over the next 7 years, impacting demand.

On the supply front, most US shale producers would enjoy strong returns with prices over $100/bbl and, as pipeline constraints ease by early 2020, sky-high prices would encourage a surge in global supplies, acting as a headwind for prices.

Under all but the most aggressive, and least likely, commodity price scenario, BPT is dramatically overvalued. If you own the trust, you should consider selling before they announce a major cut to their quarterly distributions.

How to Trade the Downside in BPT

It's tempting to short the stock outright, given the sizable gap between the current quote and fair value, and simply wait for the chargeable cost schedule to catch up to the trust's distributions over the next 12 to 18 months.

As it becomes clear that trust distributions are entering a period of terminal decline, we believe long-term yield-seeking investors will abandon the trust, driving BPT closer to our fair value estimates.

However, short interest in BPT currently stands at 8.5% of the outstanding float and the fee rate - the annual interest rate for borrowing shares - currently stands at prohibitively high levels over 45%. That means it's simply too expensive to short the stock for more than a month or two.

One possible strategy would be to short the stock outright ahead of specific downside catalysts over the next few quarters.

Let me explain:

Distribution Ex-Date Distribution Amount 3-Day Total Return Around ex-Date (%) 10/14/2015 0.7029712 -2.28 1/13/2016 0.6018891 -1.00 4/13/2016 0.072043 7.87 7/13/2016 0.6850429 -2.1422 10/12/2016 0.6792963 -4.1 1/11/2017 0.99435 2.3415 4/11/2017 1.0983 -15.29 7/12/2017 0.8329296 -3.97 10/13/2017 0.6741151 -7.08 1/18/2018 1.2301519 -8.81 4/13/2018 1.2748362 1.21 7/13/2018 1.4075565 -7.38 Average Last 12 Q -3.40 Average Last 8 Q -5.38 Average Last 4 Q -5.52

Source: Bloomberg

This table sets forth the payout and ex-dates for distributions for each quarter over the past 3 years. The table also includes the total return (including distributions) in the stock from the closing price on the day before the ex-date through the close two trading days following the ex-date.

The pattern here strongly suggests some traders are playing a "dividend capture" strategy, buying the stock ahead of its ex-date and selling following the ex-date. Even accounting for the distribution disbursement, a strategy of shorting BPT the trading day before each ex-date would have resulted in a profitable trade in 9 quarters out of the last 12 (75% of the time). The average gain before commissions and fees is 3.40%.

Moreover, the effect appears to be getting stronger over the last four quarters with the average gain for a short on this basis jumping to 5.52% over the same 3-day holding period.

While it's tough to know for certain, the rise in BPT's quarterly payouts alongside WTI over the past 2 years likely makes the aforementioned "dividend capture" strategy more attractive as some seek to earn the larger distributions by holding through the ex-date.

This effect may also explain why the biggest loss for this trade over the past 3 years - a loss of 7.87% on shorts in April 2016 - occurred when BPT's quarterly payout fell to just over 7 cents per share, making the "dividend capture" strategy less attractive.

Another possible explanation for the increase in the magnitude of sell-offs in BPT following recent ex-dividend dates is that investors have become more sensitive to holding the trust for longer periods of time, given the mounting evidence that the trusts termination date is fast-approaching. Even BPT's own 10-K released in early March anticipates quarterly distributions falling to $0 after the year 2020.

As we outlined earlier in this article, given strength in oil prices this year, we believe quarterly distribution payments for the next 2 quarters will remain near the Q2 payout of $1.40 to $1.50 per unit. This should make the quarterly "dividend capture" effect near the upper end of its 3-year range in the days leading up to, and following, the ex-dates in October 2018 and January 2019.

The exact dates will be released when BPT announces its quarterly payouts on or around October 5, 2018, and January 7, 2019.

For investors seeking to trade the longer term downside in BPT, the big, looming downside catalyst for the trust remains the annual step-up in chargeable costs. In 2019, for example, chargeable costs are due to step up by $3.75 per barrel which, applying the current CPI inflation adjustment, works out to $7.16 per barrel.

In order for BPT's Q1 2019 payout to match our projected Q3 payout (in the baseline model detailed above), the price of WTI would need to average approximately $76.50 in Q1 2019.

In Q1 2020, the path to flat distributions becomes even more difficult as chargeable costs step up by a further $2.75/bbl ($5.25 per barrel using the current inflation index). Thus, in Q1 2020, the price of oil would need to average $83.50/bbl to support a quarterly distribution equal to our projected payout of roughly $1.65 in the current quarter (Q3 2018).

Since it's impractical to short BPT over longer holding periods due to high financing costs, traders wishing to establish a longer term bear position should consider buying December 2018 put options on the stock with a strike price of $25, which sell for approximately $1.70 at the time of this writing.

Following October 2018 options expiration, a June 2019 options series should be listed for trading. Investors owning the puts should then consider rolling their exposure into that series (and a similar strike price) to maintain bearish exposure to BPT through the annual step-up in chargeable costs in early 2019.

From a tactical perspective, it would be logical to time your purchase of the put options with the typical strength in shares of BPT ahead of quarterly ex-dates as we've outlined above.

Risks

The biggest upside risk to our negative BPT thesis is a dramatic near-term rise in commodity prices that's sustained over a 3-year or longer period. Such a rally would postpone the trust's termination date and boost near-term distributions, lending support to the stock.

Alternatively, BPT could see an increase in production above the 83,050 barrels per day we've assumed in all three of our model scenarios. The maximum production rate covered by the trust's royalty property is 90,000 bbl/day so, should royalty production rise to 90,000 bbl/day or higher, that would represent a near 7,000 bbl/day increase in production that would significantly increase cash flows and fair value.

We believe the latter upside risk is unlikely as mature conventional oilfields historically see steadily declining production over time due to declining geologic pressures in the field.

Conclusion

BPT's fair value is significantly below the current quote under all but our most bullish WTI price scenario.

While some investors are undoubtedly attracted to BPT as a high yield play (18.9% indicated yield) on rising oil prices, rising chargeable costs over the next few years are likely to shatter the illusion that distributions are sustainable, resulting in a significant decline in the quarterly payouts. We suspect long-term yield-focused investors will abandon the stock. Any investor holding BPT should consider selling.

Our analysis suggests the step-up in chargeable costs over the next 18 months (in Q1 2019 and Q1 2010) will result in a sizable quarterly fall in distributions barring a significant rally in oil prices. Once it becomes clear that the current, high yield is unsustainable and that the trust distributions are in terminal decline, we believe long-term holders will desert the stock.

Although it's impractical and prohibitively expensive to hold a BPT short position, we believe there are a couple of ways trade on the short side.

BPT has an established history of rallying ahead of its ex-dividend dates each quarter and selling off following those dates (even accounting for dividends paid out by traders short the stock). The presence of this specific, known downside catalyst offers an opportunity to short the stock on the trading day before BPT's ex-dates and covering two days after the ex-date. Such a strategy could have yielded a 5.5% return each quarter before commissions and fees over the past four quarters.

For those wishing to play the downside in BPT over longer holding periods, we suggest purchasing the December $25 put options on the stock, currently trading at roughly $1.70 and rolling into the June 2019 put options at a similar strike price once they're listed this fall. From a tactical perspective, traders should consider using the short-term strength in BPT ahead of ex-dates as an entry point for the puts.

And, for those generally bullish on oil prices and energy stocks, a bearish position in BPT could act as a hedge against a broader portfolio of energy stocks. That's because even in our most bullish case of sustained $100/bbl oil prices, the trust is only worth about a 25% premium to the current price, while energy stocks, which do not face BPT's rising chargeable cost schedule, could be expected to generate gains far in excess of 25% in a sustained $100/bbl oil price environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.