Switching To Calls At Gray Television

Since I wrote my bullish, and almost completely ignored, article on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the shares are up about 40%. While that’s gratifying, I must check in on the shares as the risk profile has by definition changed. Paying $12.10 for a stream of future cash flows is a very different thing than paying $17 for them. I also feel an obligation to update because the company has since published earnings and announced yet another acquisition. I’ll save investors the trouble of reading to the end of this article, and get right to the point. The risk-reward is no longer favorable for shareholders at these levels, so I strongly recommend taking profits and buying calls with some of the gains. My view on this is derived from both the changing financial landscape at the company itself, and a reaction to what is an objectively overpriced market.

Financial Update

As I stated earlier, the company has released its latest financials since my first article, and they were generally very good, although they came in near the bottom of guidance. Political revenue was quite good, at $18.1 million, against expectations of $13-$15 million. In addition, the company is expecting a much better political spend in 2018 relative to the same period in 2014.

Nothing is perfect, though, and a few worrying things stood out for me. Note that I’ve posted the financials as published, but only looking at the “surface” numbers may lead to faulty conclusions. For instance, the first half of 2017 benefited from a $76,799 gain on disposal of assets, and 2018 saw a gain of $1,615 on disposition of assets. Stripping these gains out of operating income suggests that margins might be under pressure. Specifically, in spite of the fact that revenue increased ~$46 million in the first half of 2018 relative to 2017, operating income net of gains rose only $19 million.

Also, although the level of debt has declined, the interest expense has risen by just under 5%.

Source: Company filings

Risk: Acquisition

In 1948, the great Welch philosopher Bertrand Russell posited the emotive conjugate. The idea was that we describe the same behaviors more favorably when we do them, and less charitably when others do them. A relevant example of this phenomenon is “I’ve reconsidered the facts, and he’s gone back on his word.” I hope the reader doesn’t accuse me of going back on my word when I talk about the Raycom acquisition. This is, I think, a reconsideration.

In my first piece, I suggested that Gray Television was a different sort of company because they are a serial acquirer and have a history of being successful in that enterprise. I made a point of this because I’m generally not a fan of acquisitions, as they have a history of destroying shareholder wealth. I was comfortable accepting Gray in spite of its acquisitive nature because of a combination of cheap stock and demonstrated skill at acquisition. Since I wrote my piece, the stock has run and investors have been presented with yet another acquisition: Raycom.

I actually suspect that the Raycom deal will be another in a long line of wins for the company. For instance, the company is moving quickly to sell off the nine stations in overlapping markets, and interest is apparently quite strong for those stations. Additionally, the combined company won’t need to seek FCC waivers, as the entity will be below the audience reach set by the FCC. This means that the guidelines on timing (2nd half of 2018) are reasonable in my view.

That said, I don’t think investors will be harmed by waiting for proof of success. This company has enjoyed success for years in my view, and in spite of that, the capricious stock market has given us many chances to buy the shares at a discount. There’s nothing to suggest this dynamic will change. Additionally, in the event of a general market downturn, quality companies like this one will be dragged down along with the dreck.

The Stock

When I first wrote about Gray Television, I mentioned how inexpensive the shares were, and pointed out that every time the shares were that inexpensive in the past, they went on to return an average of ~53% from those lows. Given that I’ve enjoyed a 40% gain since publication, I’m growing concerned that “most of the juice has been squeezed out of the lemon.” When I wrote about the company first, it was trading at a price to free cash flow of ~5. That multiple is now just over 7 times, and performing the same back test as I did initially demonstrates that the average return for a buyer at these levels drops to about 8%, reinforcing the idea that the more you pay for something, the lower are your subsequent returns.

In addition to price to free cash flow, I like to work out what the market’s assumptions for a given business are by using price itself as a source of information. This is helpful because if I can understand more fully what the crowd thinks, and compare that to my own view, I may find an opportunity or, more importantly, avoid disaster. I employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book, “Accounting for Value.” In that book, Penman talks demonstrates how, with the aid of a bit of high school algebra, it’s possible to isolate the “g” variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market assumes about perpetual growth for a given business. At the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of about 12% for this business. The company has obviously beaten this growth rate in the recent past, but “perpetual” is a very long time, and it could be said that any company trading with that high a growth assumption is trading quite optimistically.

Calls To the Rescue

I think the risk-reward here has changed, obviously, but I must admit that there’s risk to my thesis. It may be that I’m not just leaving the party early. I may be leaving before it really starts to cook. For that reason, I’ll be taking some of my gains and buying calls. At the time of writing, the bid-ask spread for the February calls with a strike of $17.5 is $1.50 to $1.75. In other words, by spending just over 10% of the capital, an investor gets most of the upside from the shares over the next six months at a fraction of the risk. Given that the entirety of this premium comes from gains made on the shares, the risk is lower still. Finally, since there’s no dividend yield to give up, there’s no opportunity cost. Thus, I think calls represent an excellent middle ground position here.

Conclusion

You might accuse me of quibbling, and making a mountain out of a pea, given that there’s still much to like about this company. Obviously, I see that there’s no harm in leaving a party slightly early, and there’s very little harm in using call options to capture most of the remaining upside at far less risk. When we invest, we need to be mindful of changes both in the dynamics of the company, and the stock, and in both domains things have changed for the worse. In my view, the market can react quickly and negatively with the slightest provocation, so we individuals may as well adopt a similarly hair trigger temper. In my view, the company has slowed somewhat. In addition, the stock, having risen, is by definition no longer the bargain it was. The stock has achieved most of the returns that I expected from it. That said, I’m comfortable buying calls with my gains, as, in that circumstance, I’ll be “playing with the house’s money.” I think it’s time to take profits in Gray Television. I think the more adventurous among us would do well to use some of those gains to buy calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have shares in this company, and will be selling them and using some of the proceeds to buy the calls mentioned in this piece.