1 Easy Step To Beat The Market

Today’s Market

The S&P 500 (SPY) hit an all-time high today. Where does that leave its value? Its market cap is now 146% of GDP – a price that historically offers a prospective -2% annual return. The CAPE ratio is at 33, 94% above its historical average of 17. The prospective returns from our current level has historically been about -3%. Based upon today’s price, American projected annual returns are lower than those in any other developed or emerging country market.

Beating Today’s Market

How can we beat a low-cost, tax-efficient ETF such as SPY from here? One place to look is to the asset allocators who have thrived over the long-term in various conditions from cheap markets such as those of a decade ago to expensive markets such as today’s.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B)

What do you get when you are a Berkshire shareholder? You get access to their annual meeting with discounts on Berkshire products, a portfolio of operating subsidiaries and an equity portfolio that costs less than its intrinsic value, along with one of history’s greatest asset allocators working for you. Warren Buffett is likely to put a substantial amount of his cash to work buying back his shares if he can get them for a discount to their intrinsic value. Berkshire’s top five equity positions include Apple (AAPL), Wells Fargo (WFC), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Bank of America (BAC) and Coca Cola (KO). This past quarter, Berkshire increased Delta (DAL) and Southwest (LUV) positions. Southwest could be a future Berkshire acquisition target.

Greenlight Re (GLRE)

Greenlight Re has had a rough year, with -15% investment returns through the end of July and a negative August so far. Its equity trades at a discount of around 24% to its last reported NAV. Top five positions include Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), gold, GM (GM), Brighthouse (BHF), and Mylan (MYL). Their largest position increase this past quarter was in IAC (IAC). They added 31% to their position which now stands at 326,000 shares. IAC trades at a discount to its stakes in ANGI (ANGI) and Match (MTCH) and could benefit from a possible spin-off of Vimeo. I maintain my long-held view that IAC is worth well over $200 per share and that value is likely to be unlocked in the foreseeable future. They also boosted their Brighthouse position by 5%. Brighthouse trades at 38% of its book value without reserve problems. Greenlight maintains its short positions in AthenaHealth (ATHN) and Tesla (TSLA). Both stocks could benefit from takeover interest, although the former has a far more plausible route than does the latter.

Third Point Re (TPRE)

Third Point Re is up about a percent year to date. Its stock trades at about a 14% discount to NAV. Top five positions include Baxter (BAX), NXP (NXPI), United Technologies (UTX), DowDuPont (DWDP), and PayPal (PYPL). New positions this past quarter include Dell (DVMT) which could benefit from a possible bump in its takeover offer.

Central Securities (CET)

Central Securities trades at a 17% discount to NAV despite the fact that it is managed by one of the few stock pickers worthy of a premium – the great Mr. Wilmot H. Kidd. Its five top holdings include Plymouth Rock (held at a discount to its intrinsic value; they turned down an offer from me to buy it in the past), Coherent (COHR), Hess (HES), Analog Devices (ADI) and Intel (INTC).

1 Easy Step

Many of the world’s best asset allocators invest for private partnerships. What’s worse (for anyone not already invested), many of those partnerships are closed to new investments. Want Jim Simons’ Renaissance to invest your money? Good idea. Be a math genius and get hired, as it is virtually impossible to get your money in that fund as an outsider. However, if you want your money managed by the above allocators and their peers, you can invest in my basket of top publicly-traded asset allocators on a free automated investing platform that charges no commissions or management fees. I will continue to update Sifting the World members each day.

Conclusion

I have a friend who manages a Vegas casino and he described his customers like this: 90% or so are unskilled and know it. They can’t get into too much trouble. 1% are truly advantaged players who can cost the casino a lot of money. But the best business is another 9% or so who think they are advantage players but aren’t. They are the best (for the casino/worst for themselves). Playing as if they are the winners but playing poorly can turn them into the biggest of losers. This is much like how the market works. Have no edge? No problem: just invest passively for cost-and tax- efficiency. Have an actual edge that is borne out over the long-term? Great. But if you want a chance to beat the market without such an edge, one way to do it is to ride along with some of the few skilled asset allocators to manage capital for publicly-traded companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYZF, BRK.A, BRK.B, DVMT, IAC, NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.