Gold Weekly: How To Play The Market This Summer?

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Key message

Gold prices have attempted to rebound since plunging last week to their lowest since January 2017 at $1,160 per oz. While my outlook for gold prices over the short term is still cloudy because my bullish thesis has been put under severe test since the start of the summer, I remain bullish over the longer term.

In my trading book, I keep my bullish bet in gold on, but I stand ready to capitulate if gold prices close below $1,140 per oz by the end of August.

Although I am a long-term investor, I suggest in this article an interesting trade idea for short-term market players, with a reward to risk ratio of 10.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short gold by 236 tonnes as of August 14. This is the largest net short position since the CFTC started to publish its COTR in 2006.

The legacy COTR, which tracks data since 1986, offers us more historical perspective. Non-commercials (i.e., speculators) were net short gold by 10 tonnes as of August 14, for the first time since July 2002 (-1 tonne).

This is the most bearish positioning since July 2000 when non-commercials were net short by 62 tonnes. The historical largest net short position held by non-commercials was established at 251 tonnes on November 4, 1997.

Although I remain of the view that the gold short trade is overcrowded, history reminds us that speculators may become even more bearish than they currently are and therefore, gold prices could fall further from here.

Against this backdrop, I prefer to play gold with a long-term approach. Because it is hard to predict when and where the sell-off in gold will end, one should assert only a small upside exposure to the yellow metal and its mining sector.

But clearly, this extreme bearish positioning won't last forever. Once the peak of bearishness is reached, a powerful covering rally in gold spot prices and gold equity prices will start, producing substantial gains.

Investment positioning

ETF investors held around 2,055 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of August 17, according to FastMarkets' iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Last week (August 10-17), ETF investors sold around 16 tonnes of gold, marking the 14th straight week of gold ETF selling and the largest weekly pace of selling since June.

ETF investors have trimmed ~33 tonnes of gold since the start of August after liquidating 33 tonnes in July and 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 68 tonnes of gold after buying a massive 173 tonnes in 2017.

Why the Turkish crisis does not trigger a gold rally?

Both speculators and investors have become markedly more bearish on the gold outlook since the start of the summer.

Paradoxically, the Turkish crisis has exerted downward pressure on gold prices, questioning the "haven" status of gold. Taking a closer look, the lack of upside in the gold price makes total sense in the face of the crisis in Turkey.

As long as international investors think that a crisis (here in Turkey) will remain localized without global consequences, international investors won't feel the need to buy gold. In fact, only local investors may be induced to convert their risky assets into haven assets, like gold or, more often, the dollar. The sharp appreciation in the dollar and the brisk sell-off in gold suggest that international investors are not worried about a global crisis.

In contrast, if global investors think that a local crisis will turn into global crisis by producing a systemic contagion, gold will be heavily bid in so far as gold will be viewed as the currency of last resort. In this case, gold will be preferred to the dollar, resulting in a notable rise in XAUUSD.

At the present juncture, there are no clear signs of financial contagion and as such, it is hard to expect a sustainable appreciation in the gold price.

Trading positioning

Although my outlook for gold prices is cloudy over the short term (1-3 months) due to the negative trading momentum, I am convinced that gold prices will push higher over the longer term.

I initially asserted upside exposure to gold in the summer of 2017 after I identified a bullish breakout in July last year, as can be seen below.

In July 2017, gold broke above its downtrend line from the all-time high established in 2011. This was to me a clear bullish signal that the long-term downtrend in gold would end. I have held a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF - BAR since the start of May 2018.

While I was not initially worried by the lack of upside pressure in gold prices following this bullish breakout pattern, the accelerating weakness since April 2018 has put my bullish gold view under severe pressure.

Nevertheless, my plan is crystal clear. I will keep my bullish bet in gold on as long as gold prices remain above this critical downtrend line on a monthly closing basis.

A monthly close below the downtrend line - at $1,140 per oz in August - would force me to capitulate.

For short-term oriented market players, going long gold with a stop-loss slightly below $1,140 per oz could be an interesting trade, with a reward to risk ratio largely skewed in our favour.

As far as I am concerned, I am very tempted to build a long position in gold (using a futures contract) if gold prices reach $1,150 per oz, with a stop-loss at $1,130 per oz, and a target profit at $1,350 per oz, thereby providing a reward to risk ratio of 10.

Final note

