Fat 6.86% Yield You Need To Take A Bite Out Of

Annaly Capital Management (NLY), the giant dinosaur of mortgage REITs, has 4 preferred shares. We will be focusing on NLY-G and NLY-F as two great investments for yield hunters. Recently, NLY-G rallied into the hold range after we had been telling investors it was a buy. On the other hand, NLY-F is still just inside the buy range.

For investors new to our price ranges, here is a quick guide:

The current price difference between NLY-G and NLY-F is $1.11. The range should normally be between $1.10 and $1.30. Currently, at $1.11, it is very near the bottom. This last week saw a nice rally in NLY-G. We own shares of both but believe investors should currently be looking to purchase shares of NLY-F.

Notes on Annaly common stock

NLY has some of the safest preferred shares in the sector. When we apply a risk rating to a preferred share, a large portion of the risk comes from the underlying company. One thing going for Annaly Capital Management is their dinosaur-like size:

Source: NLY

NLY is by far the largest mortgage REIT and one of the many reasons their preferred shares carry a risk rating of "1". NLY is attempting to acquire MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) which is one of the ways management is using to grow the company.

The underlying portfolio holds safe securities for preferred shareholders:

Source: NLY

While their portfolio is made up of many different securities, it is primarily in Agency MBS. These securities are extremely liquid. The liquidity lets the company easily sell off a portion of the portfolio in the event of a market crisis. While NLY may cut the common dividend, it is highly unlikely it'll be cut to zero. The preferred shares dividend cannot be cut unless the common dividend is cut to zero.

NLY preferred shares

For investors interested in The REIT Forum's preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

NLY-G put on a nice rally and is now in the hold range. Between NLY-G and NLY-F, NLY-F is currently the best buy:

We estimate that the shares should trade at a spread of $1.10 to $1.30 based on the differences in call risk, stripped yield, and the spread over LIBOR when the shares begin floating. Currently, the spread is $1.11, which is at the bottom of that range. Consequently, NLY-F remains a buy but NLY-G gets dropped to a hold.

NLY-F has a better yield at 6.86% at current prices. The F series also has a better floating rate after call protection ends:

Both the F and G series of preferred stock have a material amount of call protection on the calendar - NLY-F until 9/30/2022 and NLY-G until 3/31/2023.

However, the major difference is the floating rates. NLY-F will have an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate of 3-month LIBOR + 4.99% which is materially better than NLY-G's 3-month LIBOR + 4.17%.

Final thoughts

The reason I'm steering investors towards preferred equity is the certainty of the dividend, relatively stable price, and their inability to have par value or call value fluctuate.

The preferred shares dividend takes priority over the common dividend. For it to be reduced even a penny, the common dividend must be canceled entirely.

In a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders would expect to get screwed. However, the mortgage REITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to ever find themselves in that situation. In an orderly liquidation of assets, those preferred shares should either get their call value or get transferred to a new company buying the husk of the mortgage REIT. Either way, they wouldn't be doing too poorly.

Some of the mortgage REITs take on substantial credit risk, but it is my duty to assess that before making a recommendation.

For traders, it always comes down to assessing relative valuations to find the opportunity to exploit. I still often favor the preferred shares because I can establish relative valuations in a tighter range. The tighter range gives us confidence the price should correct before the fundamentals change.

For buy-and-hold investors, the preferred shares are generally the superior tool. These investors simply need to find the securities that match their needs and an attractive entry point. For instance, NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E were all excellent buy-and-hold candidates over the 2016-2017 winter when investors could acquire them for around $24. The buy-and-hold investor stepping in at that point knew they were grabbing a great yield and if a call eventually happened it would mean adding about $1.00 in capital gains to the solid yield. For investors in NLY-E, that is precisely what happened.

