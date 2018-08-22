Scared Of FAANG? Open Some Cheap Chips And Short QQQ

Offsetting a Micron long with a short of the Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF will help you sleep at night, if the world changes for the worse.

I wrote an article last summer on the solid upside potential of a long big oil, short financial/banks pair trade idea. While that trade has performed with mixed results, it still earned a single digit to +10% return, including/expensing dividends and interest over the next year. Below is a 1-year price chart from the date of publication of the suggestion to go long the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) security, while shorting an equal dollar amount of the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Another article posted a month ago reviewed a list of blue-chip short sale candidates based purely on overleveraged balance sheets and slow growth prospects. You can read that effort here. Since then, a few readers have asked me to produce an article explaining what a sound balance looks like, with a real world example. So, here we go.

In this post, I will further explore the pair trade idea using a well-positioned individual company long, against the short sale of a related sector peer group ETF. I suggest investors consider a long stake in Micron (MU), while offsetting the risk of a material market decline in general through a short position in the Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (QQQ).

Micron is executing a plan to increase production capacity and its leading technology position in the memory industry, while paying down debt rapidly. Before buying back shares and leveraging future sales and profits from a financial engineering perspective, management is smartly lowering its incremental cost structure by eliminating debt interest expense and adding new generation production facilities. This is the opposite of the decision making done by most of corporate America in 2018, namely taking on considerable debt and leverage to buy back EXPENSIVE common shares.

I am no expert on the computer and gadget memory chip market. I search for good buy ideas through balance sheet analysis, stock price trading momentum, and a reasonable evaluation of each company’s operating growth outlook vs. its overall financial metrics. One of the best Micron authors on Seeking Alpha, and most bullish, is William Tidwell. His article on Micron last week is well worth the price of admission. Basically, bullish analysts think the new age development of AI (Artificial Intelligence) demands much greater memory modules in terms of size and speed. Micron is aiming to lead current memory markets in terms of cost and usefulness, then push into new generations of innovation for memory production as AI takes off in 2019 and beyond. One of a new generation of memory products is being developed by Micron and Intel (INTC) jointly. The 3D XPoint™ partnership has focused on the creation of an entirely new class of non-volatile memory with lower latency and exponentially stronger endurance than NAND memory.

Price to Sales Nowhere Near Excessive

Micron is one of the global leaders today in DRAM module and NAND flash memory production. Demand for its specific chip offerings has skyrocketed the last few years, as total sales have jumped from a depressed fiscal 2016 number of $12.4 billion to $28.0 billion the last four quarters. With revenues estimated by Wall Street consensus to continue growing toward $33 billion in fiscal 2019, the sharp rise in the stock quote from an ultra-low valuation at $10 in early 2016 to $47 today looks remarkably justifiable. Considering the 10-year average of price to trailing sales is 1.3x, today’s 1.8x ratio does not look out of line if growth continues past 2018. During the 1990s and early 2000s, tech boom valuation years, Micron sold at better than 5x trailing sales. Late in 2017, the company reached 2.5x sales. The last time Micron held a super-strong balance sheet was 2006, and the stock traded at premium valuation between 2x and 3x sales as a result.

Measured against modern record price to sales for the S&P 500 blue-chip average company above 2.1x in 2018, Micron’s high growth business valuation of 1.8x sales seems quite underappreciated to me. Yardeni Research has talked about ultra-expensive price to sales readings for the U.S. stock market for some time now, with an updated chart below. Using past chip cycle experiences, Micron usually overshoots on price to sales, well above the market multiple of the day.

Price to Cash Flow and Book Value

Micron’s 10-year, cycle adjusted price to trailing cash flow ratio is around 4.5x. If the company can maintain its good fortune into 2019, today’s 3.5x trailing cash flow number is quite low. Micron’s 10-year price to trailing book value is around 1.4x. Of greater interest, during the six years, the company has generated operating profits (excluding 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016), Micron has averaged a price 2.5x trailing book value. Today’s 1.8x book value reading is not particularly high, considering its current record profitability. Using these basic financial metrics, an optimist would argue “fair” value for Micron is above $60 per share.

Micron’s Super Strong Balance Sheet

The proprietary balance sheet formula in my Victory Formation system is currently highlighting Micron as owning one of the strongest U.S. blue-chip balance sheets in mid-2018, much better positioned than its 10-year average setup. The opposite of the short picks in my worst balance sheet story in July, Micron owns a significant tangible book value, with quickly falling debt and liability numbers. The wildcard and potential catalyst for significantly improved stock pricing is growth prospects for Micron’s operating business may actually be brighter than the stagnant 2018 stock price is discounting.

So, how strong is the Micron balance sheet? Reviewing the May 2018 10-Q filing with the SEC, the company is generating better than $12 billion in profits annualized and $16 billion in operating cash flow, using the latest nine months of reporting. What’s amazing to me in a positive way is the company has rapidly paid down debt, while investing in new plant & equipment to remain a low-cost innovator far into the future. It has even issued shares to the tune of $1.6 billion in value to help liquify the balance sheet, invest in research & development and open new avenues of financial flexibility to navigate the rapid changes in memory chip markets. Who does that anymore in corporate America? Nobody.

Below I have highlighted the most important cash flow changes of 2018, namely the leap in operating cash flows, the big jump in capital expenditures (reinvestment to meet customer demand), the huge repayment of debt and the STILL increasing cash holdings. Win-Win-Win-Win!

Oversized cash flow generation and intelligent management decisions have given rise to one of the strongest balance sheets in the U.S. blue-chip universe I follow this summer. Micron held $15.5 billion of current assets, including cash, receivables and inventory in the May reporting period. Compare this number to just $12.3 billion in total liabilities and $29.5 billion in book value, $27 billion of that being tangible net assets like high-tech plant and equipment, and net current assets. I have highlighted this data below, using the May 2018 Quarter balance sheet filed with the SEC.

Micron’s biggest problem the remainder of 2018 and into 2019 is what to do with all the extra cash showing up each morning from record sales and shipments of memory chips. It’s an issue most investors and business managers dream of but rarely experience. It appears Micron is up to the challenge and will continue to smartly allocate capital creation. The company has committed to continue paying down debt in future quarters, investing in new technologies, and is beginning to buy back shares. This three-pronged approach is what I would recommend as both conservative in nature and accretive to long-term shareholders over time. The company’s June announcement of a massive authorization of $10 billion in share buybacks (Micron does not pay dividends) on a current $54 billion market capitalization is quite remarkable. With free cash flow generation running in the $8-10 billion range annually right now, it’s hard to see the stock price falling much unless the global economy hits a rough patch in 2019.

Momentum Considerations

Micron has been a brilliant performer in the U.S. blue-chip equity market since early 2016. It has even bested stocks like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB). I am including the top weightings in the Nasdaq 100 QQQ product on the charts below. Intel, Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) round out the list.

Nevertheless, 2018 has been a more difficult year for shareholders, as Micron’s stock digests its large gains and investors become worried about the negative effects a China/U.S. trade war could have on sales. Below are 1-year and 6-month charts of Micron’s weakening performance against the major tech companies based in America.

Two things to note on the individual Micron chart below. First, the company in August has reached the most oversold level measured by the Relative Strength Index [RSI] since its important early 2016 bottom. Second, the daily On Balance Volume [OBV] line has not shown any serious volume selling in 2018. All else being equal, it may be a good time to purchase Micron shares from a technical standpoint.

The China Trade War Threat

The Chinese government wants access to Micron’s technology knowledge to swiftly increase local production. Many analysts believe a summer court ruling against one Micron product is a shake-down effort to force the company to transfer its technology to state-run production facilities. Micron’s future in China may become a bargaining chip in a Trump trade war, like other big U.S. tech enterprises. During fiscal 2017, 50% of Micron sales were made to firms manufacturing tech goods inside China (like Apple), while just 2% of plant & equipment assets were located there. Tariffs on U.S. companies operating in China could definitely affect Micron’s business short-term prospects.

However, I would rate other larger tech companies like Apple as potentially being hit harder by a major U.S./China trade war in coming quarters. Without doubt, if computer and gadget makers move out of China, Micron’s sales to vendors and manufacturers can shift quickly to new destinations. My argument is U.S. companies with significant assets, production and sales inside China are more vulnerable to a prolonged trade war, than ones simply deriving sales.

Ultra-Cheap Valuation vs. FAANG and QQQ

The nonsensical fact that Micron shares appear to be held back by China trade fears, while other more expensive companies like Apple are not, is opening an opportunity to short QQQ as a hedge against U.S. stock market declines and trade recession scenarios. Micron’s sizable and quickly rising cash holdings alongside the near elimination of debt will serve to blunt a price drop from a global recession, in my opinion. For example, if the stock market crashes 50% from China halting or taxing to death U.S. product sales inside the country, or the red hot tech sector sees a sharp 25-30% correction from recession during 2019, Micron should decline much less in percentage terms. Its falling-cost memory chip production setup, using minimal leverage, gives it a huge advantage in an industry downturn.

Let me illustrate with an example of the cash backing of Micron shares vs. Apple. If we subtract net cash, current assets and liquid investments from total liabilities in the latest quarterly filings, we get a rare positive number for both companies today. (The vast majority of blue-chip businesses in America still hold astounding levels of debt and liabilities after subtracting liquid assets.) We then subtract the positive numbers from equity capitalizations to get an adjusted value, investors are actually paying for each business, outside of net “cash.” Micron’s adjusted $51 billion market cap is just 4x fiscal 2018 expected earnings at today’s $47 stock quote. Apple’s $900 billion equivalently adjusted worth is near 17x earnings at $216 a share! Looking forward, as Micron’s cash is coming in the door at a yet higher clip for shareholders than Apple, Micron could be selling for 3.5x or lower future 2019 earnings, against Apple’s Wall Street consensus number of 15x. All else being equal, Micron is beyond cheap vs. Apple.

Similar comparison exercises to the high-tech leaders in the QQQ ETF point to Micron having a much lower valuation, a much safer (more liquid) balance sheet, and perhaps much better long-term growth prospects than the whole group. What other blue-chip equity in the QQQ is selling for 4x current operating earnings, with a pile of cash backing shares, at 1.8x book value? The FAANG darlings of Wall Street today sport prices between 20x and 100x 2018-19 earnings, plus they hold debt and obligations in excess of net cash as a group. QQQ specifically is trading at 23x trailing earnings and 5.7x book value, with price to tangible book value closer to 9x. Any way you slice it, Micron is priced at a huge discount to its high tech peers in mid-August, giving it a unique "margin of safety" for buyers.

Pulling All The Ideas Together

I can imagine a number of economic scenarios from here into mid-2019 for both the markets and sales trends in the technology sector. When I run through most every likely simulation, Micron appears to have an advantageous position today for shareholders, relative to peers. It comes back to its super strong, liquid balance sheet, smart management team of late, and ultra-low valuation. If the global economy improves from today, Micron should lead to the upside. Greater memory chip demand from AI applications could propel the stock closer to $100 in 2019-20. Can the QQQ ETF double in the next 12-18 months from already stretched valuations? Probably not, under any realistic outlook prediction.

On the other hand, a brutal bear market and recession would likely hurt Micron shareholders less. It’s easy to visualize Amazon or Apple falling 50% from here, if sales and earnings growth moves into reverse. But Micron would have to turn into a large operating loss business to logically argue the stock can fall in half from $47 a share. Business profits would have to move from record profitability to record losses almost overnight. If such an outcome materializes, trust me, you won’t be worried about stock losses but how to pay the mortgage and get off the unemployment line.

My system is projecting a 15-20% annualized outperformance span for Micron vs. the Nasdaq 100 index the next several years. A paired long/short strategy is devised to earn money, no matter which way the general stock market trades. The U.S. equity market could move straight up or straight down. What we care about is the long choices performing better than the short selections.

Please consult a registered financial advisor to discuss the unique risks of short selling, including the potential for unlimited losses. The mentioned specific pair trade should be part of a larger portfolio design. Always short a basket of stocks to reduce the risk of one equity creating oversized losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ, XLF.