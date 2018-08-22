Hydropothecary: Approaching The Billion-Dollar Club

We last wrote about Hydropothecary (HEXO) (OTCPK:HYYDF) in April 2018 in our article titled "Hydropothecary: The Quebec Cannabis King". We said back then that "THC has clearly become a dominant force in the Quebec market and their ambition is beyond just the local market." At the time, we had believed that HEXO established itself as the dominant player in the province of Quebec and its future growth hinges on its success in other provinces and other product categories. A few months later, there have been two developments that are specifically related to our earlier calls, and we think HEXO is now better-positioned to become a formidable force in the cannabis space in the years to come. The stock is closing in on a billion-dollar in market capitalization, and we think it is only a matter of time before HEXO joins the other cannabis elites and become a major player in the global cannabis market.

Expansion Outside of Quebec

HEXO is making progress outside Quebec, as it announced a supply agreement with the British Columbia government. The deal involves its Elixir product line which includes cannabis oil sprays although the deal does not include other product categories (dried cannabis, cannabis oils), which indicates that the potential revenue from this contract is likely to be small. However, we think the small success demonstrates that HEXO is thinking and executing outside Quebec. We have more confidence in HEXO's management for the upcoming Ontario auction and believe it is likely to score a bigger contract than B.C. due to its proximity and emphasis on that market.

Why is it important to expand into other provinces? While HEXO enjoys almost a monopoly in Quebec at the moment, more licenses have been granted, and it is only a matter of time before other local producers start emerging and eating away HEXO's market share. The government contract is subject to changes, and new suppliers could be easily added by the government in the future. Therefore, HEXO cannot just sit on its feet in Quebec, and it is important for it to establish market access to other major provinces such as Ontario and British Columbia. It is also important to recognize that the Quebec market will remain a tiny portion of the global cannabis opportunity. If HEXO is satisfied with its current local advantage, it is subject to competition and disruption from other companies and could easily lose its advantage in Quebec. The cannabis growing business might very well turn into a low-margin commodity business which competes on pricing, and scale would be critical for maintaining a low-cost production profile.

(Production facility of HEXO)

Molson JV

As we discussed earlier in our weekly cannabis report, HEXO defeated other promising prospects to be selected as the JV partner for Molson Coors (TAP). The partnership will result in the formation of a jointly-owned new company that will carry out the research and business activities related to cannabis-infused drinks. The share price of HEXO reacted positively on the news, up double digit in a down market for the cannabis sector. We think HEXO will benefit from this transaction in several ways, including the credibility provided by Molson as one of the world's largest brewers and potential upside from the cannabis-infused beverages market. We had speculated that Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) would be the most logical partner for Molson given its scale, production capacity, and management expertise in medical and supplements. However, HEXO defied our speculation and probably defeated many strong competitors such as Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Cronos (CRON) to win this mandate. Molson is one of the largest brewers in the world and only the second to tap into the cannabis market. The partnership with Molson is different from the equity investment that Constellation has made into Canopy. It is unclear how much longer it would take for the rest of the brewers to dip into cannabis, such as AB InBev (BUD). HEXO likely secured a precious partnership that opens the door for it to enter the cannabis-infused beverages market. Other brewers might decide to develop their cannabis products in-house or choose to wait and see until cannabis is legalized federally.

Recent Financials

HEXO generated $1.2 million of revenue in its latest quarter, essentially flat from previous quarters. Readers that are familiar with the cannabis sector would understand that financials do not serve as a meaningful valuation metric for the cannabis sector at this moment. For literally all cannabis companies, their share price and valuation are only justifiable based on the assumption that billions in sales would occur after the legalization in Canada and, eventually, globally. HEXO's revenue has not changed much in the last year, largely due to the limit of its production facilities. Once the new facilities are up and running, we would expect the company to start reporting significantly higher revenue supported by its government contract with Quebec, B.C. and, potentially, Ontario. Cost per gram has been going down and is now below $1.0 per gram, a competitive level compared to other producers. The key is to compare this metric once most producers complete their facilities and ramp up production.

(Quarterly report)

We would expect the JV with Molson to have limited impact on HEXO's financial results in the near term. The cannabis beverages market won't be legalized until at least 2-3 years from now, and the market could take even longer to develop and mature. We would caution readers that the potential financial benefits from this deal might be years away before they hit HEXO's financial statements. In the meantime, HEXO might be spending more resources on the R&D related to cannabis beverages, potentially inflating expenses.

Conclusion

HEXO has been our top pick in the cannabis sector for a long time, and it has paid off handsomely for investors. The shares are up 7.8% in 2018, compared to the 16% loss of Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF). The outperformance was due to HEXO's flawless execution in the Quebec supply agreement auctions and, more recently, the partnership with Molson Coors in the formation of a JV focused on cannabis-infused beverages. HEXO is also expanding outside of Quebec, with the first deal signed with the province of British Columbia. We expect the company to succeed in the upcoming Ontario auction due to its improved corporate profile and success in Quebec. We reiterate our favorable view of HEXO and anticipate the outperformance to continue in 2018.

Author's Note: "Follow us" to receive our latest publications in the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.