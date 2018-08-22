Dynacor Gold Mines - They Did It At Last

Despite these positives, Dynacor is still vulnerable to a few relevant risk factors discussed in this article.

On August 21, 2018 Dynacor introduced a dividend program. In my opinion, it is a game changing decision for the company and its investors.

Since April 2018 Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK:DNGDF) has introduced two investor-friendly initiatives: share buy-back and dividend programs. In my opinion, the company has made big progress. As a result, I think that today Dynacor shares offer an interesting buying opportunity for investors looking for a bit different exposure to the precious metals market than classic miners. In this article I discuss these initiatives and a few risks the company is still vulnerable to.

Introduction - how this business works

The company’s business is pretty simple – it purchases ore from small-scale miners (artisanal miners) across Peru, processes it at the Veta Dorada mill and sells the extracted gold and silver on the market. As a result, the profitability of this business depends on two factors:

A margin between the price of ore purchased and the market price of gold – the higher the margin the better

Throughput (the amount of ore processed) - the higher throughput the better

Investor-friendly initiatives

Dividend program

On August 21, 2018 the company made a game changing announcement:

“Dynacor Gold Mines is pleased to announce today that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of quarterly cash dividends to its shareholders and the declaration of the first cash dividend in the company’s history. The dividend of CAD 0.01 per common share, is payable on October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2018”

It means that the company has fulfilled its promise expressed in 1Q 2018 (I discussed this issue in my last article on Dynacor) and started a dividend program. At the time of writing this article Dynacor shares are trading at C$1.71 a share, so the dividend yield is 2.3%. Is it much? I do not think so – in my opinion, the company is able to pay a much higher dividend (in my last article I suggested a dividend of C$0.2 a share) but…it is better to pay anything than nothing. And the yield of 2.3% is quite decent today, when interest rates are very low.

Share buy-back program

In April 2018 Dynacor initiated a share buy-back program. In my opinion, it is another investor-friendly initiative supporting Dynacor share prices. According to the last report, in 2Q 2018 the company spent $106.9 thousand, buying back 75.3 thousand shares on the market. To remind my readers, Dynacor intends to repurchase as many as 1.99 million shares (5% of its outstanding common shares).

Now, as the chart below shows, since the beginning of August 2018 Dynacor shares have been outperforming GDXJ, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs (the red arrow):

Source: Simple Digressions

Is it a sign of an incoming change? Who knows, maybe that is the case…

1H 2018 – basic figures

The chart below shows basic figures calculated for the first halves of 2018 and 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that on the first sight everything looks good – in 1H 2018 the company produced more gold and processed more ore, compared to 1H 2017.

However, the figures depicted in the rows marked in green (“Economics of processing”) show a bit different, less optimistic picture. Namely, despite higher gold prices received in 1H 2018, a gross margin delivered by one ounce of gold sold on the market was only slightly higher than in 1H 2017. I have discussed this issue in my previous reports on Dynacor so I am not surprised to see this relationship again:

It looks like the artisanal miners have at least slightly higher negotiation power than the company. As the table above shows, in 1H 2018 the ore costs (paid to artisanal miners) went up by 7.6%, surpassing an increase in gold prices (6.9%). I guess it is one of the biggest risk factors an investor interested in Dynacor should keep in mind.

Fortunately, other crucial measures (cash flow from operations, free cash flow and net debt) reported in 1H 2018 were much better than in 1H 2017.

Main risk factors

In my opinion, Dynacor is a very decent gold processing company. However, investors interested in Dynacor should remember about the following risk factors:

1. High negotiation power of artisanal miners (discussed above)

2. Ore supply

I monitor this issue very closely. Simply put, to keep going the company has to have a sufficient supply of ore. However, as the chart below shows, the ore supply went down from 1.8 thousand tons at the end of 1Q 2018 to 1.4 thousand tons at the end of 2Q 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the ore supply was calculated by the author using the following formula: ore supply = the book value of ore inventory / cost of ore processed

It means that the company held ore stockpiles allowing for six-day operations. I do think it is a nice figure for Dynacor investors.

3. Lower grades of ore processed by the company

Another thing – look at the table below and the row marked in red:

Source: Dynacor: 2Q 2018 Management Discussion

It is an excerpt from the company’s 2Q 2018 Management Discussion (page 15). Note that the company is sending a very interesting message: the ore delivered by the artisanal miners is of lower quality (lower grades). However, Dynacor is not specific about the grades this ore demonstrates. To remind my readers, in the past, when the Metalex plant was in use, Dynacor used to report the grades processed. For example, in 1Q 2016 the company was processing the ore grading 1.23 ounces of gold per ton of ore. These days, due to undisclosed reasons, Dynacor ceased to report the grades, making any analysis more difficult.

4. Plateau in the amount of ore processed

The chart below shows the average daily processing volume since 2012:

Source: Simple Digressions

The company has an ambitious target to reach throughput of 300 tons of ore per day very soon and 360 tons per day at the end of 2018. Well, I am skeptical. As the chart above shows, since 4Q 2017 Dynacor has been processing 255 – 277 tons of ore per day and it looks like the company has reached a sort of production plateau (the red rectangle on the chart above). Although I do not rule out higher throughput in the second half of 2018, it seems that reaching throughput of 300 or 360 tons of ore per day will not be an easy task. If that is the case, the ambitious plans to increase the Veta Dorada annual production to 120 - 142 thousand ounces of gold in 2021 could be at risk:

Source: Dynacor's presentation (slide 9)

Valuation

Dynacor is a free-cash-flow generating company. Additionally, the company is not a classic miner where the life of the mine is a crucial constraint on a company’s ability to generate free cash flow. In such a case a simple discounted cash flow valuation model is a nice tool to assess the value of the company. In my last article on Dynacor I have found that one share of the company is worth $135M or $3.40 a share. Today I would like to verify this figure.

In 1H 2018 Dynacor delivered free cash flow of $6.3M but this figure was largely impacted by the changes in working capital. In my opinion, to arrive at a “core” free cash flow, these changes ($3.0M in 1H 2018) should be eliminated. It means that in 1H 2018 the core (undistorted) free cash flow delivered by the company was $3.3M ($6.3M less working capital changes of $3.0M) or $6.6M calculated on an annual basis.

Now, using a discount rate of 7% (let me assume it is an appropriate discount rate for Peru) I may easily arrive at the net present value (NPV) of Veta Dorada:

Veta Dorada NPV = free cash flow / discount factor or $6.6M / 7% = $94.3M

Further, keeping in mind that at the end of 2Q 2018 the company held cash and finance lease obligations of $10.8M and $0.5M, respectively, I can arrive at the equity value of Dynacor. Here is the appropriate formula:

Equity value = NPV of Veta Dorada ($94.3M) plus cash ($10.8M) less finance lease obligations ($0.5M) = $92.8M or$2.63 a share

Floor value

Now, due to the fact that the company has just started a dividend program, it is possible to calculate a floor value of Dynacor shares using the following formula:

Floor value of Dynacor shares = annual dividend (C$0.04 a share) / discount factor (7%) = C$0.57 a share or US$0.43 a share (using the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar of 0.76:1)

Summarizing – it seems that one share of Dynacor is worth $2.63 with the absolute minimum standing at 0.43 a share (floor value). Interestingly, any dividend increase will drive the floor value up. It is a factor I really like when investing in dividend paying companies – dividend is a sort of a natural hedge protecting the company’s shares from large price drops.

Note: a discount rate applied to calculate a floor value of Dynacor shares should be set by an investor according to his / her individual preferences (for example, depending on tax rules applied in a specific jurisdiction)

Summary

In my opinion, Dynacor shares offer a long-term buying opportunity for risk-averse investors looking for exposure to the precious metals market. Contrary to classic gold / silver producers, Dynacor is a gold processing company, not directly involved in typical mining operations. Hence, its shares are less risky.

What is more, most recently the company has started two investor-friendly initiatives: dividend and share buy-back programs. In my opinion, these programs support the company’s share prices in the long term (particularly the dividend program, setting the share floor price at $0.43 a share)

However, although the company’s shares are less risky than classic miners, they are vulnerable to a few risks discussed in the article.

