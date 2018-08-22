Impac's Preferred-B Turmoil Continues To Offer Attractive Returns

Depending on which scenario plays out, resolution could be in as little as one month or as long as two years or more.

This article follows up on my February 11, 2018 article. The focus of this piece is Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.'s perpetual 9.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. A caveat: I am a CFA, not a JD. Investment valuations are my "strength", legal interpretations not so much.

On Friday, Impac's common stock (IMH) closed at $7.50 on 31,500 shares volume; its perpetual 9.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (OTCPK:IMPHP) closed at $25.99 ($24.50 bid / $25.99 offered) on 200 shares -- the previous day; and, its perpetual 9.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (OTCPK:IMPHO) closed at $4.30 ($4.25 bid / $4.45 offered) on 700 shares.

Below, a probability weighted analysis derives a value of $36.21 for the combination of Impac's $25.00 liquidation preference Preferred B shares plus $20.51 of dividends in arrears. The new probability weighted value of $36.21 represents an increase from the February 11, 2018 calculated value of $28.39.

Subsequent to my February piece, with respect to the Preferred B shares, Judge Pierson ruled on July 16, 2018 that Impac must pay three dividends-in-arrears and hold a Special Election in which Preferred B shareholders elect two directors to Impac's board of directors.

Separate from Judge Pierson's order, the Preferred B covenants inform investment considerations. Beyond the three dividends that the judge ordered be paid (an obligation incurred by tripping covenants in 2009), the Preferred B shares are owed an additional $19.91 (through June 30, 2018, and continuing to accrue) of cumulative accrued dividends-in-arrears that need not be paid on any set schedule. (Talk about weak covenants!) In its 2018 Q2 10-Q, Impac identified the amount owed per Preferred B as $45.51 per share:

If six dividends or more remain unpaid, as is the case now, Impac must seat two Preferred Directors on its board and the judge has ordered a Preferred Director election. Additionally, if any dividends are in arrears, Impac may neither pay dividends on its common stock nor repurchase its common stock. Both the Preferred Bs and Preferred Cs have a $25.00 liquidation preference -- language that was written in such a way that it is simple to avoid, outside of bankruptcy when it might have minimal value. Since the covenants on the Preferred B shares are decidedly “lite”, I expect Impac to retain the Preferred B issue rather than exchanging for a new security. Notwithstanding that expectation, if Impac prioritizes writing-off debt service against taxes, rather than weak covenants, Impac may decide it makes sense to swap to debt.

Impac has filed at Notice of Appeal of Judge Pierson's July 16, 2018 order to the Maryland Court of Appeals (commonly called the supreme court in other states) and asked Judge Pierson, who took the case in 2011, to stay his ruling pending appeal (Motion to Stay Election of Directors Pending Appeal). Judge Pierson has granted Impac's Motion to Shorten Time for Responding to Its Motion to Stay Election of Directors Pending Appeal, suggesting he is considering ruling prior to the scheduled election.

Separately, Curtis Timm, Plaintiff 1 in the Curtis Timm v. Impac Mortgage, Inc. case, has also appealed Judge Pierson's ruling.

Timing in the case this summer and the remainder of 2018

HISTORICAL:

July 16 – Judge Pierson issued his final order (copiedy above) August 6 – Impac filed a Notice of Appeal August 9 – Impac filed Motion to Stay Pending Appeal August 10 – Impac set September 13, 2018 as date of Special Meeting of Series B Preferred Stockholders August 15 – Curtis Timm filed a Notice of Appeal Judge Pierson grants Impac's Motion to Shorten Time for Responding to Its Motion to Stay Election of Directors Pending Appeal August 20 – deadline for nominations of Preferred Directors

PROSPECTIVE:

September 13 – Election of Preferred Directors September 13 – Impac might adjourn Preferred Directors Election to December 6, 2018 (allowing one business day before December 8 deadline). Possible, but perhaps not likely considering Juge Pierson's order mandating an election within 60 days of July 16, 2018.

My expectation is that Impac will attempt to negotiate, primarily with Camac Partners LLC, the largest holder of Preferred B shares with one-third of the issue, to pay something like 80% of dividends-in-arrears, perhaps in stock. Since two-thirds of Preferred B holders must vote in favor, one-third the Preferred B issue holds a blocking position; this could be a problem. If negotiations don't go well from Impac's perspective, Impac might decide to pay in cash the full amount owed in cash this calendar year. Key unknown: How badly does Impac not want two Preferred Directors to be seated?

A six-scenario probability weighted valuation “analysis” suggests $36.21 per Preferred B share

Nightmare scenario for Preferred B holders: Maryland Court of Appeals reverses Judge Pierson and reinstates the 2009 amendments. That would strip away nearly all the Preferred B's value. The only remaining avenue of appeal would be to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nightmare scenario for Impac: Maryland Court of Appeals refuses to hear the appeal. Then Preferred B holders are given a very strong hand in negotiations. The only remaining avenue of appeal would be to the U.S Supreme Court.

SCENARIO 1: Impac pays all past dividends that are now in arrears, leaving the Preferred B issue outstanding without allowing six dividend payments to fall into arrears in the future. The benefit to Impac is that the two Preferred Directors would not be elected (if before the election) or seated (if before seated on the board) or would be removed (if already seated). Armed with the power bestowed upon board members, two Preferred Directors could be disruptive. This pay-in-full scenario is one that Impac could execute at will at any time. If executed, it could be at the last minute, such as the day before the Election of Preferred Directors scheduled for September 13, potentially adjourned to December, or later if stayed. (In this scenario, Impac might pay all but five dividends.)

SCENARIO 2: Impac enters into negotiations and all parties agree to exchange the Preferred B shares for a new security – preferred stock or subordinated note – that has a perceived value of 95% of Impac's Preferred B obligation including accumulated dividends. Note that in 2004, Dynex Capital, Inc., under Chairman Thomas Aken – now an Impac board member, exchanged preferred with years of dividends in arrears in an exchange that provided approximately full value and received support of 94% of votes. An exchange would allow Impac to issue debt, whose interest would be tax deductible (unlike preferred stock dividends). In contrast to Scenario 1 which can be executed rapidly by Impac alone, this scenario would take time and it would require two-thirds of Preferred B shares voting in favor. Regarding timing, this would likely be a 2019 event at the earliest. This scenario's probability would increase if Judge Pierson grants a stay of the Election of Preferred Directors.

SCENARIO 3: Impac enters into negotiations and all parties agree to settle outstanding dividend claims for some amount such as 80% of accrued, possibly paying via common stock, leaving the Series B Preferred issue outstanding without allowing six dividend payments to fall into arrears in the future. It might be appealing to some parties to get the deal done, at a discount, to lock in and accelerate the payment. It is not clear that there would be sufficient support for compromise, particularly amongst those Preferred B holders who bought more than a decade ago. In contrast to Scenario 1 which can be executed rapidly by Impac alone, this scenario would take time and it would require two-thirds of Preferred B shares voting in favor.

SCENARIO 4: Impac simply grants Judge Pierson's two demands: 1) payment of $1.76 representing the 2009 dividends, and 2) allows two Preferred Directors to be seated; Preferred B issue remains outstanding, accruing unpaid dividends, as is Impac's legal right. This scenario would allow time for much broader negotiations, that might include topics such as an exchange for debt, allowing Impac to write off debt service against taxes. This scenario envisions a drawn-out combative relationship between Impac management and preferred stockholders while the Maryland Court of Appeals deliberates for 1 – 2 years.

SCENARIO 5: (This is a cheap analytical plug to account for some unknown problem that could occur.)

SCENARIO 6: Impac wins its appeal to the Maryland Court of Appeals, rendering the Preferred B shares nearly worthless. This scenario would play out over 1 - 2 years.

Why might an investor infer Impac will try to negotiate a settlement?

Firstly, adding two non-team-players to Impac's five-member board of directors could be disruptive, considering powers bestowed upon members of the board. Secondly, if the two Preferred B directors are paid the median $188,600 for directors earned in 2017, that would represent 25% of dividends owed annually. Thirdly, legal fees related to the preferred suit seem high; in its 2018 Q2 10-Q, Impac wrote: “$3.6 million increase in legal and professional fees associated with defending litigation matters” in the first half of 2018. For context, the total aggregate Preferred B dividends-in-arrears was $14.4MM at June 30, 2018. Finally, while Impac has better uses for cash now, equity investors put a higher value on a financial company that pays dividends on its common stock and engages in periodic common stock buybacks.

What are the signs that could be interpreted to infer Impac is positioning to try to negotiate a settlement?

Prior to the announcement of results of the quarter, I was imagining Impac might, in a way that is perfectly legal and compliant with GAAP, run their business in such a way that reported results might be depressed on paper but not in real life, potentially providing an improved bargaining position. I found no compelling evidence. (Usually, but not all the time, companies do the opposite, as explored in the piece: The Misrepresentation of Earnings, by Ilia Dichev, John Graham, Campbell R. Harvey, and Shiva Rajgopal)

Well, in another way, Impac did account for the quarter in a way that depressed results, from an accounting perspective, but not in real life.

Impac wrote off $88.1MM worth of goodwill and trademarks from its 2015 CashCall Mortgage acquisition. Is that odd? There were zero CashCall Mortgage write-offs in previous quarters; indeed, the final earn-out payment was in 2018 Q1.

Odd because:

The gentleman running the Q2 earnings conference call, George Mangiaracina, the new chief executive officer elected on August 7, 2018, two days before the Q2 earnings conference call, was a noteworthy architect of the CashCall Mortgage transaction and integration. (Furthermore, on March 14, 2018, Mangiaracina was appointed president.) In what world is a material discretionary write-off announced two days after the new chief executive officer assumes office when the new CEO was lauded for that very acquisition as a noteworthy achievement, indeed, hailed by the outgoing chairman. My answer: in a world where the president/CEO is OK with the write-off.

2. One articulated reason for writing off 100% of the CashCall Mortgage trademark value was reputational damage caused by the previous owner who had arguably tarnished the name of CashCall, Inc. (the now unrelated company with a similar name).

But, before Impac's 2015 acquisition of CashCall Mortgage, suits were brought against CashCall Inc. by the state of California in 2009 and by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2013 and others.

(Note that Impac's goodwill and intangible assets have dropped to $36.0MM at June 30, 2018, compared to $126.1MM six months earlier. Consequently, a huge goodwill/trademark write-off cannot be repeated.)

Other signs that may be consistent with Impac opening a window to negotiate:

1) New management, rather than communicating its strategy now, is choosing to wait until November. Does this show lack of urgency to communicate strategy or does this reveal the strategy – to negotiate for the next few months with the Preferred B holders?

2) Indeed, new members of the management and board could take a new approach and advocate internally to resolve the Preferred B problem. Impac has experienced an unusual amount of turnover recently, in contrast to little previously.

3) Impac updated its directors' Indemnification Agreement, signed August 3, 2018, marking the first update since 2002.

Granted, ascribing meaning is speculative, and it is neither definitive nor conclusive. Indeed, new management often brings a fresh approach. This all could all be a meaningless coincidence.

What could go wrong for owners of the Preferred B shares?

Impac's earnings matter. If the business collapses for real (not just a non-cash write-off), that would be a problem. At the June 30, 2018, Impac reported a cash balance of $33.0MM and stockholders' equity of $162.7MM. That provides a comfortable cushion for legally available funds.

But, as indicated above, a non-cash solution could be an exchange of the Preferred B issue for common stock or a new preferred issue with a larger float to account for Prefered B dividends in arrears.

Judge Pierson could grant a stay of his July 16, 2018 Judgment Order that mandated payment of three dividends and more importantly, an Election of Preferred Directors within 60 days of his order. If Judge Pierson granted a stay through the end of Impac's appeal to the Maryland Court of Appeals, that would potentially delay the Preferred B resolution for 1 - 2 years.

Impac has made it clear that, under Maryland law, it can adjourn the Special Meeting until December, 2018. On the other hand, the judge ordered an election within 60 days of his order (dated July 16, 2018), as stated above.

Conclusion

With a probability weighted value of $36.21 per share (as shown above), and quoted at $24.50 bid/$25.99 offer, Impac's Preferred B shares seem to be attractive, if an investor understands and can stomach the risk inherent in a thinly traded Pink Sheet security.

In my February 11, 2018 article, I addressed Impac's Preferred C shares, stating they seemed overvalued, and indeed they did modestly decline. (As noted in a comment last week to my February 11 piece, I covered my modest short.) Judge Pierson's December 29, 2017 Order renders the Preferred C issue a perpetual preferred with no dividends but with a narrow liquidation preferrence of $25.00 per share. But, last week Curtis Timm appealed the judge's December 29, 2017 Order, and it is possible, albeit very unlikley in my mind, that full value could be restored to the Preferred C issue. While I am temporarily long this issue (which may seem confusing), the perceived likelihood of a successful appeal is so low I do not have a long-term view on the Preferred C issue. While I do not have a view, David Sims has ably covered Impac following the judge's December 29, 2017 Order, including the Preferred C issue (in favor) on January 10, June 5, and July 6, 2018.

Regarding Impac's common stock, I have no view.

Appendix A

Judge Pierson's writing is superb. On page 18 of his Memorandum Opinion dated December 29, 2017, Judge Pierson lays out his inference of the reason there was problematic ambiguity in the Voting Rights Provision of the Preferred Bs' Articles Supplementary:

Appendix B - Technicals

Preferred Bs and Preferred Cs originally traded on the NYSE in 2004. But the securities moved to the Pink Sheets (formally known as "OTC Markets Group") during the Great Financial Crisis, and they remain on the Pink Sheets today. Per WSJ on August 17, the Preferred Bs (OTCPK:IMPHP) 65-day average volume is 290, while the Preferred Cs (OTCPK:IMPHO) is 656. Since the preferreds are traded on the Pink Sheets, wizened investors would urge caution if considering buying, selling, or shorting Impac's preferred issues.

Appendix C - Maryland Court information

Many courts provide timely, on-line access to full court documents. Not so Maryland. For the Circuit Court for Baltimore City - Civil System, documents are hard copy only. You can find case information, including document tracking (but not the documents themselves), for Case Number 24C11008391 "Curtis J. Timm vs Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc, et al" here 24C11008391

To retrieve documents from the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, one can hire couriers such as Magic Messengers who will scan documents and send to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMPHP, IMPHO.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: In addition to Seeking Alpha's Terms of Use: Read this article at your own risk. Under no circumstances should this article be construed to be investment advice. You agree to do your own research and your own due diligence. Always consult a financial advisor. In no event should Great Quarter be liable for any losses. I make mistakes and I've been wrong many times. While, to the best of Great Quarter's ability and belief, great care was put into its research, analysis, opinion, and writing, and while this article and the information herein is believed to be accurate and reliable and does not omit material facts, it is presented “as is” and without representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied. Great Quarter makes no promise to update articles or any information, analysis, or opinion herein. Following the publication of this article, Great Quarter reserves the right to make any trade at any time in any securities mentioned; in the future, I may be long, short, or neutral regardless of any information, analysis, or opinion herein; furthermore I will not report when a security position is initiated or exited. Humans are bad at predicting the future. Part of this article attempts to predict the future. Great Quarter's goal to be more right about the future than wrong. But, the future will hold many surprises. Please be aware that at least part of this article will prove to be wrong. Since Great Quarter is not receiving compensation for this article from Seeking Alpha, Great Quarter retains the copyright. Great Quarter welcomes readers to comment or ask questions in the comment section below. If you enjoyed this article, please follow Great Quarter by clicking Follow above.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.