What's Pepsi's Plan With SodaStream?

PepsiCo (PEP), announced a $3.2 billion dollar acquisition of SodaStream International (SODA) on 8/20/2018. While Pepsi has been diversifying away from soda for the majority of the past decade this isn't soda story. This is a delivery method story, and the company is looking for a strategic path to grow share by offering a better delivery method. There is a decent amount of growth from SodaStream, however, Pepsi could probably have paid less.

Acquisition Details

In a last attempt to leave her mark on the company, Indra Nooyi has made one last deal.

The company paid 4.8x estimated 2018 sales, and 32x estimate 2018 earnings. This was a 32% premium to the 30 day trading average for SodaStream Shares. To figure out if this is truly expensive or not, we will have to take a look at what the strategy could be going forward.

Strategy

There is many synergies PepsiCo can pull from SodaStream to improve the profitability. One of them of course being the cost of Pepsi products being distributed at cost instead of sold at a markup to SodaStream. This will however take away from Pepsi's margin and profitability. This will be more than made up for if it can increase utilization of its products after initial purchase. The acquisition should allow for Pepsi products to become the product included in starter kits, and priced lower from SodaStream then competitor products. Since the products included in the kits are generally not name brand, it will give PepsiCo the chance to offer this option now and further enhance brand recognition. While Pepsi is well known, brands like its recently launched Bubbly are not as well known and can now become more synonymous with sparkling water.

As it stands, SodaStream offers savings of up to 70% over store bought bottles of sparking water. This has been a major growth category for the company. In its most recent quarter the company experienced 38.3% growth in sparkling water maker starter kits. This is quite impressive and may be what had attracted Pepsi even more. As of now the only category in carbonated beverages to experience high growth is sparkling water.

As we can see above, the market is experiencing great growth and is expected to continue to do so. As people look for alternative and healthier drink choices, they have turned to sparkling water over regular soda.

Recently Dr. Pepper Snapple and Keurig merged to form Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP). Many are familiar with Keurig as a delivery system for mostly hot and some cold beverages. There is many competitive products to the Keurig system, but it has a dominating market position. The move to acquire a delivery system by Pepsi, could be viewed as a strategic competitive move to this merger. With the potential for new deliver methods being created, an expansion into the hot beverage market, and other opportunities potentially on the table. Leveraging the name SodaStream which is currently used by 12.5 million people and growing, could give Pepsi the leverage it needed to do this. This is a long term view, but it is smart of management to give itself the potential to expand in many different ways its product offerings.

SodaStream also has a huge international presence, where Coca Cola (KO) has dominated for many years. With 77% of sales being international, Pepsi may be looking for ways to cross sell and get consumers more familiar with its products. Don't forget as it sells a SodaStream kit, it could include coupons to repurchase its own products.

Furthermore, the most interesting part is the razor-razor blade business model. Once a consumer purchases the machine, to make the purchase worthwhile they become a user of the products for some time. It comes with the guarantee of purchases for the C02 tanks and more soda pods. The consumables create a growing stream of revenue for the company. This means as the company continues to sell more units, it guarantees itself a future earnings stream that is even larger. A very attractive business model. What is even more attractive is the high margins that come with it. Since the company is selling these consumables to the same locations it sells the kits, the cost of transaction is already low. So low that in the first quarter of 2018 the company had grown its margin to 55%. We can only expect this to increase further as Pepsi leverages its distribution network and business connections. With many grocery stores carrying Pepsi products but not SodaStream products, we may now see better availability of the consumables. With better availability comes better sales opportunities.

Currently SodaStream has an extremely low household penetration despite being in business since 1991. The highest penetration being in Sweden where it has 16% of households. In the United States it is only in 1.4% of homes. This should excite investors as the company has great potential for expansion and is nowhere near capacity.

The Road Ahead

Let's take a look at what the financial picture will now look like for the newly combined company.

The following is a look at the 6 months to date for SodaStream.

As we can see revenue has had a nice 28.1% increase year over year. When combined with PepsiCo revenue it has a minor effect due to Pepsi's sheer size.

When combined with Pepsi's revenue of $28.6 billion for the 6 months ended the effect will be hardly noticeable. Earnings see the same picture, with $50 million in net income for the 6 months ended the company would only boost Pepsi's earnings per share by about $0.03 a share. Hardly noticeable. However, let's remember that it is not what the company is earning now, but what the entity can earn once all levers are pulled. We could see an acceleration of both revenue and earnings that could greatly increase its contribution to Pepsi. In the meantime Pepsi did not use any debt or issue shares to fund the transaction and instead used cash on hand. This is of positive note for investors, as the cash which was previously earning little return should now at least offer a growing potential of return.

Based on the most recent quarterly report, the balance sheet shows that company had $13.85 billion in cash on hand. After the transaction the company will have approximately, $10.6 billion in cash on hand, leaving it where it was only a year ago. In the mean time in the past year debt was reduced from $33 billion to $30 billion, meaning the company will still be less levered then a year ago.

Conclusion

Now that the company is a part of a larger organization with much larger pockets for marketing, investors should expect a great deal of attention to the product. Pepsi will be pulling all the levers to ensure the return is amplified and will be using its great portfolio of products to ensure further customer acquisition. So while Pepsi did pay a great deal for the company, it should be noted there is no real competition to this product. It should also be noted, the huge potential that Pepsi probably plans to unlock from now owning a delivery system. Management was probably looking for a way to capture more growth in the sparkling beverage space, and along with it found a way to access the international market from one more direction as well. In addition it found a way to potentially expand into other categories such as coffee. Time will show investors what the plan is, but these are probably a few of the goals of management. The company continues to push forward in its pursuit of growth which should always excite investors.

