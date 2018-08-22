2 Target Terms That Are Solid Additions With 6%+ Yields

The distributions are the question mark as many funds have needed to cut drastically in order to support the NAV.

Since 2008, most closed-end fund IPOs have been relegated to the target term variety. Those are the funds that self-liquidate at a specific future date and at a specific NAV. Nuveen, BlackRock, and Invesco have launched many of these funds over the last 10 years and we are starting to see the first batch "mature."

The fundamental analysis of target terms is different than perpetual CEFs. What we look for when analyzing these funds is whether the NAV is above the liquidation price, the traditional fundamental metrics are all there including coverage, UNII, trends in those values, and of course, yield. What happens often is that the NAV is below the target liquidation value causing the fund to cut the distribution - sometimes all the way to zero in order to bolster the NAV back up to the target. This can be devastating to an income investor.

We have found a couple of target terms that we think are great opportunities for investors today. For one, they offer up solid yields and, as of today, are sustained above the liquidation value price. As such, buying today at the attractive discounts will likely garner the investor the yield plus a capital gain tailwind as you approach the liquidation. For those investors who like to ladder their bond portfolio, this is a solid choice to adding some juice to that piece of your portfolio.

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA)

This small closed-end fund offers a targeted payout of $9.835 on or about the first of December, 2024. The management of this type of fund, as noted above, is a bit different than other closed-end funds. As they seek to return the original NAV to investors on the termination date, the fund has to utilize cash flow management strategies. This includes setting aside net investment income or retaining gains in order to prop up the NAV at that target.

The investment objective of the fund is to invest at least 70% of managed assets in real estate debt securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities ("cMBS"). The prospectus states that no more than 30% of the assets can be in non-investment grade securities. Additionally, 70% of the assets have to mature before January 1, 2025.

The credit breakdown shows most of the debt is BBB-rated, the lowest level of investment grade debt.

Over 84% of the holdings are cMBS securities with the overwhelming proportion of them variable rate in nature. That provides a natural hedge to the prospect of higher interest rates. The rest of the portfolio is a combination of REIT corporate debt, and preferred stocks (mostly mREITs).

The fund uses some leverage to achieve their results at 25%. The effective duration with that duration is 4.51 years (remember 70% of the holdings mature before 2025, approximately 6.5 years from today). They also use swaps to hedge leverage costs and hedge credit risks. What does that mean?

First, the interest rate swaps receive 3-month Libor and pay a fixed rate of 2.83% and 2.86%, respectively. They do not mature until very close to the fund's liquidation date. As 3-month Libor rises and thus, the leverage costs of the funds increase, these swaps increase in value offsetting the higher expenses. The credit default swaps they own help to hedge the high amount of cMBS exposure.

The fund currently pays out $0.0467 per month or just over $0.56 per year. That equals a distribution rate of 6.03%. If you compare that to the investment grade index or the iShares iBoxx Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), the yield is far superior. The kicker is that the fund is actually earning 105% of the distribution with an undistributed net investment income balance of 1 cent.

One of the things we like to look at are the trends in both coverage and UNII. If those data points are moving in a positive direction and the NAV itself is moving higher, we have the makings of a solid CEF. In addition, the fund is trading at a solid discount to NAV.

The chart below tells it all. The NAV is clearly inflecting higher in the last month but the price has not. The higher NAV is likely a function of higher rates in general (remember holdings are positively correlated to rates), and the above 100% coverage. The current discount is 6.38%, which means we get an additional 6.38% capital gain, in addition to the 6%+ yield, when this fund liquidates in 2024. That means the total return is more than 7% per year for largely investment grade debt, if things go according to plan.

In the last 6 months, the NAV of the fund is up over 5.1%. How many bond funds can boast being up over 5% in the first half of 2018. However, during the same period, the total price return is just 47 bps. To us, this is a golden opportunity to add value. We think the price will converge with the NAV in the back half of this year while you collect a nice yield.

Additionally, the NAV is nicely above the liquidation target at $9.92 versus $9.835. This is a key attribute with these target terms as it means there's cushion preventing the fund from cutting the distribution to the bone in order to protect the NAV.

Our Tactical portfolio, which looks at high quality funds that have the potential for a reversion to the mean bump, started buying shares of this fund at $9.00. As of this writing, the fund is trading in the $9.30s adding 3.5% of capital gains or nearly 8 months of distributions since June 1. We think it is still a buy here given the fundamentals we described above. One negative to be aware is the lower liquidity of the fund (given its small size). Use limit orders when acquiring and selling.

Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target (JHB)

Another solid opportunity is in JHB, a target term that liquidates near the end of 2021. In other words, this is like a 3-year bond that is likely to return the investor over 6.5% as well. The target payout is $9.85 in 3 years and the current NAV is now $9.999 providing some nice cushion.

The main opportunity stems from investors' lack of knowledge on these funds. Nuveen cut the distribution from $0.05 to $0.0465 back in April of this year. The cut amounted to 7% reduction in the payout.

As opposed to the Invesco fund above, this CEF invests primarily in non-investment grade debt. 35% of the fund is in the highest level of non-investment grade bonds with another ~50% in the second highest. One area of concern for us is the high level of telecom exposure (~13.7%) with the largest position being in CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL). Most of the fund is invested in bonds that will mature before the end of May 2022.

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

The current discount is 4.2%, which means the investor who buys today gets a 4.2% capital gain between now and 2021 if the portfolio management works. That is in addition to the 5.83% distribution yield per year.

There is a prospect for future distribution cuts, but as of right now, they are doing well. The coverage ratio is 107% and UNII is nearly 10 cents or more than 2 months of distributions. Lastly, the NAV is $9.99, about 14 cents above the targeted payout.

The fund uses a similar amount of leverage to IHTA, at 25%. YTD, the NAV is up 1.84%, which is solid compared to most high yield funds and indices.

The portfolio has a low effective duration of just 3.09 years, which should fall as we approach liquidation. 12% of the portfolio is foreign holdings. The call exposure could give a clue as to why they cut the distribution in April. Nearly half of the fund is exposed to being called in the next 12 months. Those would need to be replaced with either a short duration high yield position or T-bills (though it's too far from liquidation to be building a large T-bill position today).

Here are the top sector allocations, which offer up no surprises:

The fund offers up an opportunity to protect on the downside given the fairly wide discount plus target a payout in the future. We think investors could generate a 6% total return over the next 12-18 months with fairly high probability. If you hold to term, the largest risk is simply if they are able to maintain the distribution at the current levels or whether they need to cut it to support the NAV.

Conclusion

These 2 target terms offer up some downside protection and upside from the mean reversion. We think investors could use these to complement their bond portfolio and generate some relatively predictable income and total returns between now and the maturity date. For our members, we have stated that we do like to sell out of these at least 12 months before liquidation to avoid the potential of large cuts to the distribution. This is something that is addressed at the time based on many factors including the discount, coverage, and NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHTA, JHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.