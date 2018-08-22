99 Achievers Show 10+ Years Of Dividend Hikes With 2.5%-9.7% August Yields

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Achiever stocks showed 36.82% LESS net gain than from a $5k investment in all ten.

Dividend Achiever stocks are distinguished by 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. The 266 Achiever equities are balanced by sectors and capitalization. PFM is their tracking ETF.

Top 30 Dividend Achievers By Yield Represented 9 Sectors In August

Yield (dividend / price) results from here August 20, verified by YCharts, for thirty stocks from nine of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the better sources for high quality dividend growth stocks." - suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Forecast 18.22% Average Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achievers To August 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Achievers were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The names are tinted in the list above). Thus, this month the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 20, 2019 were:

Invesco (IVZ) was projected to net $284.88, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $229.72, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) was projected to net $208.09, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $206.39, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp (MDP) was projected to net $204.42, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $172.78, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $132.00, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $130.71, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners LP (CMP) was projected to net $128.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) netted $124.45 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Anticipated Two Dividend Achievers To Lose 3.16% & 6.8% By August, 2019

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts were:

TC Pipelines LP (TCP) projected a loss of $31.56 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from ten analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) projected a loss of $68.07 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 5.98% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 99 August Dividend Achievers

U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. This Base list of 99 equities (showing greater than 2.5% annual payouts) was reduced to 30 when the yield limit was set at 4.22%.

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): Yield Metrics Singled-Out 10 Top Dividend Achievers

Top ten Dividend Achievers selected 8/20/18 by yield, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) consumer defensive [1 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) energy [5 listed]; (4) real estate [2 listed]; (5) communication services [1 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, was the lone consumer defensive sector equity Vector Group (VGR) [1]. The lone utilities representative in the top ten placed second, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [2].

One of five energy representatives placed third, Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [3], to lead the Achiever top ten energy team, followed by four more energy issues in slots four, six, seven, and eight:

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [4]; Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) [6]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [7]; Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) [8].

Two real estate sector representatives placed fifth, and ninth, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) [5], and W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) [9]. Then, finally, came a lone communication services representative in tenth place , AT&T Inc. (T) [10], to complete the top ten August Dividend Achiever top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 5.62% To 25.61% Upsides, While (33) Ten More Showed Losses Of -0.88% To -9.52% Come August, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Determined A 36.32% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To August, 2019

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 8/20/18 and showing the highest dividend yields, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (34) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Achiever Dogs Delivering 5.68% Vs. (35) 8.99% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 36.82% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest-priced Dividend Achiever, Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE), was found to deliver the best net gain at 22.97%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs as of August 20 were: Vector Group (VGR); Energy Transfer Equity (ETE); Holly Energy Partners (HEP); Omega Healthcare (OHI); TC Pipelines LP (TCP), with prices ranging from $16.53 to $32.88.

Five higher-priced dividend Achievers for August 20 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Spectra Energy Partners (SEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC), whose prices ranged from $33.11 to $66.52.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.