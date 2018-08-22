Rates Have Peaked And The Dow Is Headed To New Highs

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome WTI Hedge as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Generally speaking, the U.S. stock market as a whole peaked during the week of Jan. 22, 2018. All of the major indices, denoted in this article using their ETF counterparts, were at all time highs during that week. The table below shows the percentage difference between that week and market close on Friday.

Week of Jan. 22, 2018 Aug. 17, 2018 Delta % SPY 286.63 285.06 (.5) DIA 265.93 256.51 (3.7) QQQ 170.95 179.86 +5.2 IWM 160.63 168.35 +4.8

Since the January highs, the QQQ and IWM have made new highs a few times and are still ~5% above those January levels. The DIA has yet to make new highs, although SPY will probably do just that this week. The Dow is, however, almost 4% below those January highs. Some would say it faces the most obstacles with the ongoing tariff disputes. While it certainly has been the case that every big tariff headline has seen the DIA fall, it looks like that is changing.

Before I take a look at least one factor that could be changing from a fundamental expectation, let's take a look at a weekly DIA chart.

The pattern is a ascending triangle (it is a bullish pattern, and if you care to read more about it you can do so here) with a break above the resistance line above 255. This is actually the second break of resistance in the weekly chart in the last 30 days, but the breakout on the week of July 23rd had no follow through - and, at least in my view, there was still enough doubt not to chase it. This break will not be confirmed to me unless this week closes higher, but I am willing to get long now based on an overall stronger outlook technically and at least one less fundamental headwind (hint: rates have peaked).

The bond sell-off is no longer accelerating and in my view has faltered. First of all let me say that I never thought rates (10-year yields) were headed back to "normal," but just out of full blown recession levels. I certainly take heed of what the charts tell me; I never saw a major sell-off, but just a break of the bullish trend. Take a look at the chart of the monthly U.S. 10-year yield here. You can see it peaked in May of this year at 3.129. At this point it looks like an intermediate top is in and I expect it to be faded because of that now solid resistance, as shown by the green line in the chart (sold on a rising yield basis/bought on sell of in price) on subsequent trades just above 3%. In that same chart you can also see the 10-year yield never came close to 2011 highs; it is currently trading around the highs of 2013-14. I do not want to get off track here, but if the 10-year yield has topped you can and I dare say should infer that the two-year yield rally is near its end.

Why does all this matter for DIA? First, take a look at the same chart from earlier with the 10-year yield line added (see here). The chart only covers 2018 thus far, but you can clearly see the inverse relationship. From a long-term perspective there is no definitive relationship between rates and the direction of the DOW because different fundamentals exert larger influences based on many other overriding variables. In 2018 there is a relationship, and it can easily be seen no advanced economics education required. The Dow is still seen as being mostly about yield and safety. If yields are falling or at least not rising, that is one less headwind and a good reason for some capital that went to technology QQQ and small caps IWM as a hedge against rising rates to flow back into the DIA. For the record, I did buy the logic regarding QQQ but not so much for IWM.

I have a love of trading across equity and commodity markets and I always check Seeking Alpha for ideas and reasoning that I might not have thought of. There are authors who know certain stocks or industries at what seems like encyclopedic levels, but sometimes all I want is a trade call. I may or may not agree with it or even take the opposite side, but to me that is a part of Seeking Alpha is.

If you have not figured out by now, the trade is buy DIA . There are so many ways to get long but the simplest is to just buy the ETF. If you want a little more leverage you can obviously buy calls, which is one of the things I did this past Friday. I wanted to get some leverage without paying a lot of money upfront or paying too much theta. So, I used the 256 DIA calls expiring on Aug. 24. It's not a trade I recommend for most because it has to work almost immediately. Time decay is the enemy to successful long options strategies, so if you want to go the options route I would recommend the October expiration call spread.

The levels I would look at are buying the 250 and selling the 270. Whatever strategy you choose, please put a stop level on the trade. I would sell (close the position) on a daily close below 253.57. If you want to be even more cautious, I would also sell if the DIA fails to close above 257.56 this week. If it does that you want to see the weekly close higher each successive week. If it keeps doing that my upside target is the 273 area at minimum. Just remember this is a trade not an investment, and as such can change at any moment so use your stops to preserve capital.

While this article is mainly about the Dow, I would definitely be looking to close out any short positions in treasuries on sell-offs as you are now ahead of the curve. The market is still looking for much higher rates. You might be wondering if treasuries have peaked, what does that mean for the market? That is a very good question that will have to be answered in a couple of months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.