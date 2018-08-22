Looking To Build A Safe DGI Portfolio, Start Here

Starting a dividend growth portfolio could be both time consuming and complicated, but over the long haul, it could be your ticket to financial freedom. I started investing at the age of 23, with no real experience of my own, as such, I was forced to learn on the run. I started following the market more closely both on TV and online. I also started reading different investing books in order to gain the basic knowledge of how the market works and how to perform basic research of an individual company. In this piece I will cover some points that can help you get started with your own Dividend Growth Investing Portfolio because it could be one of the things you look back on that changed your life.

My Experience Getting Started

Making the decision to begin putting your money to work in stocks could be one of the single most important financial decisions you make over the course of your life. The amount you begin with is not important. I began investing with only $2,000. I have had numerous readers and friends over the years express their interest in investing, but they all have the same questions, “Should I invest in Stocks or ETFs, and which ones?” You need to first decide if you want a mix of stocks and ETFs or just one or the other. I personally invest in stocks because I enjoy the hands-on research and the sense of competition they bring rather than just selecting an ETF, which owns hundreds of stocks, and forgetting about it. However, ETF investing may be your selected route if you do not want or do not have the time to research consistently, or you want to be more conservative. The main ETF I do invest in is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index for the most part. For me personally, I enjoy diving into the individual companies plus looking into financials is within my career, so it is natural.

The value of your portfolio in the beginning should not be of concern, it is where it stands over time. Getting started out of college, I did not have a ton of disposable income. Yes, I am a millennial, but I was not living in my parent’s basement as many in the media like to convey. I took about 80% of what I was able to save on a monthly basis, and added that to my brokerage account over time to build up my investment balance. I encourage you to do the same and not worry if you can only spare $500 in a given month, it’s the fact that you are putting your money to work that I am trying to get across to you. Some months you may not be able to add anything, and I had those as well. Here is a chart that was compiled a few years ago that I find very interesting:

Source: S&P/Dow Jones

Looking at the chart you can see the dividend payers outpaced non- payers since 2001. During the 16-year review of the two classes above, dividend payers lost money in only 3 out of 16 years, while non-payers lost money in 5 of those years. With dividend payers, you get the comfort of receiving a dividend check, plus in most years, you are more-likely than not going to outperform the non-payers.

Where you are at in your career/life, should drive your decision on risk approach. For a 70-year-old retired investor that counts on the passive income each month, I would recommend ETFs and high-yield stocks with strong/stable dividends and low volatility. ETFs are good investments for those looking to invest minimal time in managing a portfolio, where they can invest their money and forget about the research part. For someone in college on into their 40s and 50s, I would say stocks would provide opportunity for great capital appreciation, but also add more risk to your investment. Adding high dividend growth stocks is what I would recommend for those investors. You may not receive a huge dividend now, but through the power of compounding dividends, the yield on your investment will continue to grow over time. For example, if you buy a share of Coca-Cola today, you will get paid a dividend yield of 3.35% compared to over 60%, which is the annual yield for Warren Buffet, who first purchased the shares in 1989.

Now that we have determined our approach, it is time to figure out the types of stocks to invest in. My general answer when readers ask which stocks to invest in is generally always the same, “Invest in quality companies with a strong historical track record.” This is my answer whether it is your first stock or 100th stock. You tend to know what to expect with these types of companies, thus offering fewer surprises along the way. These types of companies tend to have weathered the storm during downturns and thrived during times of growth. These types of companies are not a “get rich quick” approach, rather a conservative approach for long term gain. The great Warren Buffet describes a key to investing as follows:

“The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage.” – Warren Buffett

Another point I would make is for investors to invest in companies they can relate to. I have a good grasp on many different areas, but for example, I do not relate much with biotech companies, as such, my portfolio will not be heavily invested in this industry. Now that does not mean I will have no biotech firms within my portfolio, but in order to maintain a diversified portfolio, which we will discuss more about below, I will have less exposure to the industry. By selecting industries you are familiar with not only makes following the company’s progress easier to understand, but you feel more connected as well.

Narrowing Down My Selections

Now you may be asking yourself, “Ok, I want to invest in a quality company with a strong track record, but how do I narrow them down, as there are numerous?” Great question! First thing I would do is look at stocks that are included in the Dividend Aristocrats list. In order to be included in this prestigious club, a company should:

Be included in the S&P 500

Increase dividends 25+ consecutive years

Maintain a minimum market cap rate of $3B

As of July 2018, the Dividend Aristocrat list included 53 different companies meeting the criteria mentioned above. Dividends at times may grow more quickly, but it is the sustainable growth that DGI investors are looking for, not a yield trap. The key to dividend investing is to feel confident in a company’s ability to pay a dividend in the years to come and to beware of unstable yields that appear to be sucker yields, which are high yields that a company will not be able to pay going forward.

In my experience, when I came across a stock of interest, I first took a look to see if it is on this list. Now this is not a must have for my investing strategy, as I do have some more risk built into my portfolio as well as conservative selections as well. This will be evident based on the selections I will give you below as they represent a good mix of conservative companies with modest dividend growth and others with high dividend growth. The common factors, and a main point I am trying to get across to you, is they all pay a growing dividend. Now my strategy will tweak as I get closer to retirement, so this is something for you to consider.

Getting started it was important for me to select a stock that had its roots dug deep and had a long successful history. Therefore, my first stock I invested in was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The company had been around for 100+ years and they have been a dependable and reliable company that pays a consistently growing dividend. Along with the growing dividend, it is a reliable dividend that is well covered, meaning the company has quality cash flows to continue growing the dividend in the future.

In order to further reduce the number of stock selections, one must learn the art of value investing. This means investing in a company at a quality price and not over paying for a stock. This is not something learned overnight. I continue to pick up on new valuation metrics to this day and I have been performing stock research for a number of years now. The best researcher is a continuous learner. There are several ways to find value in high-quality dividend growth stocks. Stocks with low price-to-earnings (PE) ratios are a good place to look for value, but just as a starting point. Compare the PE ratio to that of the S&P 500, the company’s 5yr or 10yr historical PE average, and its competitor’s current PE ratio. Businesses that have suffered from negative one-time events, but business fundamentals are still intact may present an opportunity as well. Once you get more familiar with other valuation metrics, such as: PEG ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow, Price to Sales, FFO and AFFO (when comparing REITS), etc., you could include these as well in your comparable metrics to find stocks at quality prices.

Focused Portfolio

Now that we have narrowed down our selection of stocks, it is time to begin building our portfolio. You might be asking yourself, “How many stocks should I start with?” My answer to that is, it depends. It depends on the funds you have available. It depends on the time you have to monitor your investments. Also, it depends on what your goal is. If you are like me when I started, and only had $2,000 to invest, I would say two stocks is probably fine. Due to fees involved with trading, you do not want to extend such amounts of capital to five or more stocks and have to pay the brokerage fees for each transaction. Now if you have a higher amount of funds available, but not the time to track your portfolio, I would refrain from investing in numerous stocks. Ideally you want a diverse portfolio, with investments in different industries, but at the same time you want to maintain a focused portfolio. The key to dividend growth investing is to invest for the long haul, but at the same time, following events such as quarterly earnings, to ensure the fundamentals still exist. Holding a portfolio of over 100 stocks would virtually be impossible to keep up with in my opinion. My goal is to keep my portfolio in the 20-30 stock range, which some folks believe is still too high. Do what you are comfortable with.

Before we dive into potential stocks to build our portfolio around, I want to take the time to briefly discuss the importance of diversification. When I mentioned above about having a 20-30 stock portfolio, an investor must ensure those 20-30 stocks are diversified amongst various industries. If 75% of my portfolio was invested in Financials, I would have taken a huge hit during the financial crisis in 2008/2009. For example, below is a list of the breakdown by sector for stocks on the Dividend Aristocrat list:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As you can see, if this were a portfolio, there is a good mix of industries, which helps lower investor risk. What the chart above also portrays is that there are numerous high-quality companies that exist in every industry for an investor to choose from.

Building Block Stocks

Now what you all have been waiting for, some stock ideas to start or add to your DGI portfolio. I like to refer to these stocks as building blocks or foundational stocks. All stock investments are important, but if you are just getting started, you want that first investment to be of the highest quality, as you do not want to fail right out of the gate, which could happen with anyone. Here are a couple of stocks I would start my DGI portfolio with along with a short explanation why. The stocks are not listed in any particular order.

Symbol Company Sector Current Yield (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 2.86% (AAPL) Apple Technology 1.41% (DIS) The Walt Disney Co Consumer Discretionary 1.60% (MMM) 3M Industrial 2.71% (O) Realty Income REIT 4.58%

Johnson & Johnson: The company has paid a dividend for 56 consecutive years and is a dividend staple that should have a position in every portfolio. JNJ is a mature company in the healthcare industry that continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace, but is expected to launch numerous new products in the years to come in order to further sustain growth. One could find a JNJ product in almost every household they visit these days. The company is stable and paying a reliable dividend with the trailing twelve months (TTM) payout ratio only being 57%. The payout ratio measures the amount of earnings the company uses to pay the dividend. A low payout ratio like this means the company has plenty of room to not only continue paying the dividend, but also continuing to raise the dividend. Johnson & Johnson products have been around for over 130 years and continue to stand the test of time. We believe the stock is undervalued at current levels and provides a great entry point for folks looking to get in. Take a look at a recent article, Johnson & Johnson Looks Too Cheap, we posted on JNJ.

Source: JNJ Investor Relations

Apple: Apple recently hit $1 Trillionmarket cap making it the first US traded company to reach this milestone. The company recently reported strong earnings with 60% growth in wearables and 28% growth in service revenue, two areas that will play a huge part in the company’s future growth. The yield Apple pays does not get dividend investors super excited, but it’s the growth in their dividend since they started paying one in 2012. The first year they tripled their dividend, but since then investors have come to expect a 10% raise every year. The company only has a payout ratio of 29% giving management plenty of room to increase the dividend for years to come. Being that the company is one of the most innovative in the world, this would be a great pick for a DGI portfolio as it offers double digit annual dividend growth with the opportunity for strong stock appreciation as well. We are big believers in what Apple will do in the years to come. See our latest AAPL article here.

Source: Apple Investor Relations

The Walt Disney Company: Disney is a pick we are super excited about and is one of our top long-term picks next to Apple. The studio is delivering hit after hit, and the pipeline is filled. That pipeline is set to get even larger once the completed acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA) assets. In addition to studio entertainment, parks and resorts is another segment full of potential based on the pricing stranglehold Disney has on the consumer. The company continues to raise prices and guests continue to go through turnstiles at a rapid rate. With other segments seemingly picking up the slack left by ESPN, we believe now is an opportune time to invest in the future of the Mouse House. Along with potential growth in the stock, the company pays a solid dividend that has grown 116% since 2012. See our latest DIS article here.

Photo Credit

3M: MMM is an industrial giant with a diversified portfolio that can make for a solid dividend anchor in any portfolio. The company has increased the dividend for 60 consecutive years. With a current dividend of 2.71% and a payout ratio of only 54%, the dividend increases should continue on into the future. As mentioned, the company is extremely diversified amongst various industries. The company is divided into five segments, which include: Health care, Safety & Graphics, Industrial, Electronics & Energy, and Consumer. The stock had been on an impressive run the last two years, as it has increased to a price of $260 in January of this year before a string of poor earnings results led the stock down to the low $200s. Based on the pullback for much of the year, we feel the stock is undervalued and could prove to be a great entry price for long-term investors. MMM has a strong pipeline of products set to be released and demand for their electronic products will continue to drive growth going forward.

Source: MMM Investor Relations

Realty Income: Realty Income is one of the most popular publicly traded REITs on the market. The company is also known as “The Monthly Dividend Company” as they do not pay a quarterly dividend like most dividend paying companies; instead, they pay a monthly dividend. The company is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends for the 97th time in June. As of June 30, the company’s portfolio consists of 5,483 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 257 tenants. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 4.75% with a payout ratio of 84%, which is normal for a REIT, who must pay out 90% of their taxable income in order to maintain their REIT status. The stock has been on a run as of late and is trading above their historical trend, appearing overvalued, but on any pullback, an investor could be smart to accumulate shares of O in order to have a foot print in the Real Estate sector with one of the most well managed real estate companies in the world. See our latest O article here.

Source: Realty Income Investor Relations

Conclusion

In conclusion, I hope you will find this article helpful to get started investing and beginning your journey to financial freedom. When getting started, it is important to have a strategy, so you can determine if you have time to track your portfolio and would like to invest in stocks, ETFs, or both. Then you must have an idea on the funds you will begin with to determine the number of companies you would like to invest in to get started. Next we discussed some potential dividend anchors that we believe would be solid foundations to start a DGI portfolio. In the section where I discussed quality stocks to build your DGI portfolio around, I tried to give you a diversified selection of stocks to choose from. As we discussed, dividend growth investing may not be the most exciting form of investing, but with compounding growth in dividends, time is your friend. If you are able to let the money sit, the dividends will continue to grow over time paying you a higher yield, so invest in your future today.

As always, I look forward to hearing your comments on the article. If you enjoyed the article and do net yet follow us, please click the “Follow” button to see future articles. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.