Apollo Investment Corp.: 10.5%-Yield, Interest Rate Upside, Strong Portfolio, Sensible Valuation

Apollo Investment Corp. has a large floating-rate investment portfolio, setting the company up for NII gains in a rising rate environment.

Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) is an income vehicle in the high-yield BDC sector. The company has decent portfolio quality with a low amount of non-accruals, and considerable NII upside in a rising rate environment. Higher net investment income could improve Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats, and be a catalyst for higher valuation. Apollo Investment Corp. has a diversified investment portfolio and continued to cover its dividend payout with NII in the last quarter. Shares currently sell for a discount to the last reported net asset value. An investment in AINV yields 10.5 percent.

Apollo Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Apollo Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company that is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

For the most part, Apollo Investment Corp. invests in relatively safe first and second lien debt. Both asset classes combined represented 85 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio at the end of the June quarter.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset class.

In terms of diversification, Apollo Investment Corp. is moderately diversified. Aviation/Consumer Transport and Business Services are the BDC's largest sectors right now.

Here's a sector breakdown.

Portfolio Quality

Apollo Investment Corp. has good portfolio quality as only 2.3 percent of the BDC's investments were on non-accrual status, based on fair value, at the end of the June quarter. Investments on non-accrual stats were unchanged from the prior quarter.

Here are Apollo Investment Corp.'s non-accruals over the last five quarters, both on a cost- and a fair value-basis. Though non-accruals have risen in the last four quarters, they still remain at a low level.

Source: Achilles Research

Another indicator of decent portfolio quality is that the BDC's investment yields have remained stable over the last couple of quarters.

Interest Rate Upside

Apollo Investment Corp. largely invested in floating-rate assets in the last several years, setting the company up for net investment income gains as long as the Fed raises rates. A solid 94 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio is linked to floating rates.

The higher interest rates climb, the better for Apollo Investment Corp. and the company's shareholders. Management expects that a 100 basis point increase in interest rates will boost net investment income by $7.2 million, or $0.033/share annually.

In a nutshell, higher interest rates could both improve Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage metrics - which will be discussed in the next paragraph - and they could be a catalyst for a higher valuation.

Dividend Stats

Apollo Investment Corp. has not the best dividend coverage stats based on NII. In the last quarter, for instance, AINV pulled in $0.15/share in net investment income, but also paid out $0.15/share in dividends. The average NII payout ratio in the last eight quarters, for instance, was ~93 percent.

Here are Apollo Investment Corp.'s NII/share, dividend/share, and NII-payout ratio.

Higher NII in a rising rate environment could improve Apollo Investment Corp. dividend coverage and push the current NII payout ratio below 100 percent.

Valuation

Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend stream can currently costs income investors ~9.5x last quarter run rate NII. Further, thanks to the BDC's narrow margin of dividend safety, shares are priced at a discount to net asset value. Today, investors pay 88 cents on the dollar for Apollo Investment Corp.'s ten-and-a-half percent dividend.

AINV Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Apollo Investment Corp.'s NAV has remained stable over the last several quarters.

Not many business development companies sell for a discount to net asset value, though, certainly not BDCs with better dividend coverage stats than Apollo Investment Corp., for instance Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN).

When ranked against other BDCs in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio, Apollo Investment Corp. ends up at the lower end.

AINV Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Catalysts And Risks

The single biggest catalyst would likely be a faster pace of interest rate hikes on the back of a robustly growing U.S. economy. Higher rates will boost Apollo Investment Corp.'s earnings/NII, which in turn could be a positive catalyst for the shares. On the other hand, a U.S. recession would likely be a negative catalyst for Apollo Investment Corp. as investors start to price higher loan losses into the BDC's valuation.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Investment Corp. is an interesting high-yield BDC income play for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The company doesn't have the best NII-based dividend coverage stats, but nonetheless has a couple of things going for it: 1. Credit quality remained good last quarter, 2. The dividend, at least for the time being, is covered with NII, and 3. The valuation itself implies a small margin of safety as shares are priced at a discount to NAV. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

