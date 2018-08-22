Bought Kimco: 6.7% Yield, Repositioning On Track, 2019 Growth, Multiple Tailwinds

KIM has executed well on the No. 1 priority of re-positioning the portfolio for long-term growth and value creation.

Executive Summary

Kimco (KIM) had a strong second quarter performance and made great progress on the execution of the transformation strategy. KIM has executed well on the No. 1 priority of re-positioning the portfolio for long-term growth and value creation. Below is the detailed bull case.

About Kimco Realty Corp

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that's one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers.

As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space, primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years.

The Positives

Portfolio Re-position On Track

KIM is in the midst of improving the quality of its portfolio by disposing of lower quality power centers in the Midwest at risk of big box bankruptcies and focusing the portfolio on the top 20 markets. 70% of the portfolio is now in the 20 top coastal markets. Furthermore, 75% of rent is coming from grocery-anchored centers which are not in danger of going bankrupt. CEO stated:

“More importantly, as we achieve our targeted dispositions for the current year, it positions us to restart our growth as we enter 2019 with a superior portfolio, concentrated in coastal markets where we see the best opportunity for growth and redevelopment potential.”

KIM Getting top dollar for dispositions

KIM is on track to dispose of $800 million of non-core assets this year. The really nice thing about these depositions is the company is not selling at rock-bottom prices. The real estate is still over 90% occupied, KIM just doesn’t see enough growth potential with these properties. In fact, the company is selling them at valuations at or above what the entire REIT is trading for in the public markets. These proceeds are then expected to be used for buybacks and development/redevelopment projects.

Substantial balance sheet balance improvement

KIM’s balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape. KIM ended the second quarter with more than $300 million in cash, zero outstanding on a $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and no debt maturing for the balance of the year. KIM also opportunistically utilized its common share repurchase program to buy back 3.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $14.53 per share, totaling $50.8 million, representing a 10% FFO yield and a 7.7% dividend yield. Year-to-date, KIM has repurchased 5.1 million common shares at a weighted average price of $14.73, totaling $75.1 million.

Debt levels in-line

KIM’s consolidated net debt or recurring EBITDA remained at 5.7x, the same as the first quarter. Including transactional EBITDA into the metric improves the ratio to 5.5x.

Retail tax reform tailwind

President Trump’s tax reforms have dramatically lowered the effect of tax rate for retailers. Retailers were paying some of the highest corporate tax rates in the country. KIM reports its retail partners have consistently totted tax reform as a major factor in the real estate expansion plans. Furthermore...

Supreme court ruling on e-commerce sales tax

The Supreme Court ruling regarding sales tax on e-commerce will likely level the playing field for all retailers, regardless of channel. This ruling has effectively closed the loophole that allows pure e-commerce players to skirt state sales tax and offer the cheapest price possible on a wide assortment of goods. The ruling can potentially accelerate the trend of omnichannel retailing.

Leasing volume near all-time highs

During the quarter, Kimco executed 369 leases, totaling 2 million square feet and an average rent per square foot of just over $18. The average base rent for the entire portfolio has increased 4.6% over the past year and 5.2% when you exclude ground leases.

Solid earnings report

KIM recently reported results for the second quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights:

Increased net income available to the company’s common shareholders by 16.1% to $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $0.31 per diluted share during the same period in 2017.

Grew same-property net operating income by 3.8% (3.9% including redevelopments) over the same period in 2017.

Increased pro-rata occupancy to 96.0%, a 50-basis-point increase year over year.

Achieved pro-rata small shop occupancy of 90.2%, representing the highest level since the company began reporting this metric in 2010.

Generated new leasing spreads of 11.5%, representing the 17th consecutive quarter that the rental rate for new leases increased by more than 10% over the prior rent for the comparable space.

Disposed of 17 shopping centers totaling 2.7 million square feet for a gross sales price of $334.0 million. Kimco’s share of the sales price was $319.3 million.

NAREIT FFO was $165.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018 compared to $175.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2017. NAREIT FFO for the second quarter of 2018 included $9.5 million of transactional income (net of transactional charges). This compares to $14.3 million of transactional income (net of transactional charges) for the second quarter 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, NAREIT FFO was $330.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $330.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the same period last year. NAREIT FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2018, included $16.6 million of transactional income (net of transactional charges).

FFO available to the company’s common shareholders as adjusted (FFO as adjusted), which excludes the effects of non-operating impairments as well as transactional income and charges, was $155.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018 compared to $160.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2017.

2018 Full Year Guidance Raised

Technical Status Strong

The REIT looks technically solid.

The stock has about 50% upside over the next 12 months.

REIT appears undervalued

KIM appears undervalued according to F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Source: FAST Graphs

Now for the downside risks

Downside Risks from 10K

Below are the downside risks according to the latest 10K. You can read full 10K here.

The Bottom Line

I posit KIM is sitting right in the sweet spot for new investors at this time. Many are holding back because of the Toys-R-us bankruptcy. Yet, the KIM management team has been extremely proactive in dealing with tenant bankruptcies. KIM has 22 Toys R Us locations making up only 90 bps of ABR. KIM quickly dealt with the bankruptcy news and already has signed leases and LOIs from other retailers ready to fill the space. With the re-positioning of the portfolio on track, yet the stock still stuck in the mud, I feel we have a buying opportunity on our hands. The next quarter will be crucial. If KIM does not live up to expectations it could go down, That is way I've only bought a half position. Those are my thoughts on the matter I look forward to reading yours.

