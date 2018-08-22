IQE: Follow Up And Upcoming Catalysts

Whilst the first half pre close trading update didn’t contain the possible 2018 upgrades we were hoping for (we still think it probable there will be upgrades later in the year when management have more of the second half production under their belts) they did show very resilient performance across the group. This brief update focuses mainly on two things: the Wireless communication division and a possible future LIDAR option for IQE in connected cars which would fall in the photonics division.

Wireless business

In 2017 IQE's (IQEPF) Wireless revenue was £91.6m and assuming 80% of this was power amplifiers into mobile handsets, which is the bulk of this division, gives £73.3m of power amplifier wafer sales.

The chart above is page 26 from their AGM Presentation and it shows power amplifiers represent approximately U$3.25 in each mobile phone manufacturing costs (table bottom right). Assuming IQE are involved in about 300m handsets produced per year (out of 1.5Bn handsets so 20% market share, point 4 says they are global leader in materials for Power Amps) that works out at roughly U$0.32 per phone (£73.3m*1.3FX=U$95.3m/300m units=U$0.32 per phone) and therefore roughly 10% of the chip cost goes on the wafer costs. IQE management have regularly commented they are working on a suitable wafer for the filter content area and indeed the last slide bullet point here talks about a wafer that might in future combine all three onto one chip (some way off we believe). If we just assume a filter offering where they take 15% of the chip value (it’s a new innovative material which benefits existing solution by using only around 1/3rd of the power compared to existing chips so we assume a higher percentage take) it’s U$1.1 per unit and a factor of 3.4* larger target market than the existing power amplifier business IQE currently operate in based on 20% of units again. Hence we can say that IQE are looking to enter a far larger new market than their existing business over the next 1-2 years. Helpfully it’s the same sales channel and customers as IQE’s existing business and mainly utilises their existing production machines should they win any new business, so won’t need much capex to ramp and would indeed improve asset utilisation and most likely margins in the wireless division should they win new business in filters. This exact slide first appeared in the full year results 2017 presentation but there’s a similar slide in interim 2017 results (P29) and then slide 30 references how the filter value content per mobile phone has grown rapidly through 2G,3G….5G lifecycles (each phone generation has required more filters) where as the power amplifiers business has remained relatively static (IQE’s main market these last few years). Slide shown below, P30.

First half 2017 results presentation

Any sort of design win for the filter area could start to really move the needle for IQE and we think that’s possible over the next 18 months however it could of course have already happened. We are intrigued by the announcement part, “As a consequence of this extended agreement, together with additional qualifications recently completed with other Wireless customers, the Board has approved a Wireless expansion programme for our plant in Hsinchu, Taiwan with the aim of increasing Wireless capacity there by more than 40% in 2019. This will have two benefits; (I) delivering further production efficiencies and capacity improvements in the US for Photonics materials, and (II) eliminating cost inefficiencies incurred in converting and re-converting reactors between the two materials systems.” (our bolding) H1 2018 Post-close Trading Update source

In the past IQE have signalled large design wins with increased capex investments and we speculate if this might also be one such occasion. Certainly a 40% capacity increase for 2019 ought to have some sort of reason behind it. Clearly this is just speculation at this point.

Sales for the wireless division in 2016 were £91.3m, 2017 £91.6m, 2018 estimated at £91m and current 2019 estimates circa £94m for IQE’s largest division; management guidance has been trend growth of low to mid single digit for a while now. There is near zero expectations for growth in this division across the analysts/stockmarket and all eyes have been correctly focused on the very rapidly growing and higher margin photonics division. However if IQE were to show some design wins for filters or other wireless related products then 2019 wireless division estimates could move materially upwards and the whole business would benefit significantly from having its largest division by sales return to much faster growth rates. For the first half 2018 wireless revenues grew ‘nearly 11%’ in constant currency which represented a good performance compared to recent years and analyst expectations.

LiDAR option (in photonics division)

Source: AGM presentation

The increase in semiconductor usage in cars has been expanding every year for several decades as cars become more complex. The move to semi autonomous driving is likely to create a step change in this rate of expansion and given the huge need for sensors this is likely to play straight into the hands of compound semiconductors in particular where IQE are the global leader. IQE have been featuring a slide on this subject for a while now. Our anecdotal commentary here is that cars require much larger and higher powered sensing chips due to the range, perhaps a magnitude of 10*size of a phone sensor. Secondly the number of chips per car required is obviously in the 10-30+ type range depending on how high the spec on the vehicle is. If the chips are larger and the number per car higher it's very clear they will need a lot of 6 inch complex wafers which plays right into IQE’s sweetspot.

We read these two articles with real interest (here and here).

They feature a US start up called Luminar. The line “Luminar will deliver 10,000 units of its new LiDAR system starting later this year” is particularly intriguing. They appear to be working with 4 autonomous vehicle partners for testing and if it’s right they can produce a system for $3 a chip that can sense up to 250m away that would revolutionise the supply chain and most likely adoption rates etc. This would appear to be right in IQE’s sweetspot and maybe could be one of the design wins they’ve recently alluded to. Lastly we are intrigued by Apple appearing to restart their autonomous vehicle efforts, perhaps there’s been some sort of technology breakthrough.

Other points and upcoming catalysts

A little math: 1H revenue is reported as ‘approximately £73m for the first half of 2018’ we think £74m using IQE guidance as conservative. If we then take the 40:60 guided split which has been in place since full year numbers in March and tweak it to 38.62 again taking management guidance as somewhat conservative and this gives 74m+121m=195m possible, bang in line with our previous speculation that 2018 revenues could see upgrades towards 195mish.

IQE first half results are out on 29th August followed by a management roadshow and they have scheduled an investor technology day on Friday 21st September for 6 hours including third party supply chain presentations. It’s worth noting that this investor day is in London rather than Cardiff so should have better city attendance.

First half results were somewhat burdened by currency (stronger £ vs USD) however the £ has weakened considerably recently against the USD which should help with both translation in GBP for the business and the fact that IQE has significant costs based in GBP, helpful backdrop for the second half numbers.

Lumentum Q4 results to fiscal year end June 2018 conference call quotes are interesting as IQE are a key supplier to them. (see Italics below)

Even though in the fourth quarter (to June 2018) 3D sensing revenue declined due to customer seasonality, early in the fourth quarter we started shipping VCSEL products we believe will be used in next-generation product cycles. We expect this volume ramp to continue through the first quarter and into the fiscal second quarter of 2019. This earlier ramp will result in 3D sensing volumes being spread across more quarters compared to last year's peak profile. In the fourth quarter, we had modest revenue contributions from multiple Android customers, who have or will be announcing new high-end devices. We have numerous additional products in design with our lead customer. We are also engaged with new customers on multiple new products and have received production purchase orders from several of these customers. We expect to broaden our customer base and product mix over time as 3D sensing proliferates from high-end mobile devices to a broader range of products and price points.

I will say that we are working on Android customers for what we believe to be front-facing as well as world-facing applications. So we're expecting to see new applications in calendar 2019 that use the other side of a mobile device, which is pretty exciting And your last question on ASPs, I don't expect them to be any different than what we had on an ASP or margin standpoint in the past as we look forward on the Android market.

I think we had more orders and more demand from Android than we had originally three months ago expected, and slightly more on our lead customer. But it's hard to tell their consumption rate versus our shipment rate. And so it would be speculation if I were to guess.

Q - Jun Zhang: So my last question is that you mentioned there's some opportunity from the 3D sensing module in the back camera from Android market, and I just want to get some color from you guys about what's the difference between the 3D sensing module in the back camera and the front-facing camera? And also what's the ASP difference between those two chipsets? Thanks.

A - Chris Coldren: So I can't necessarily comment on the module details, and that's what our customers deal with. But on our side in the chips we produce, presumably and how we infer often is backside or world-facing is just that the chip either has higher power, it has a different beam profile to be able to image over longer distances. In order to accomplish that, the chips tend to be larger and potentially more complex, meaning multiple addressable sections, able to be modulated or turned on and off rapidly. All of that nets to generally a higher ASP. Every customer is asking for something a little different, so I don't think that there's a great rule of thumb of how much higher ASP, but it can be significantly higher than the other chip used for the same functionality on the front side. Really, it's, again, a semiconductor process, so it's really just if the chip is twice as big, it's probably going to be priced twice as much.

Conclusion

As discussed recently we believe that news flow for IQE is in the process of turning a key positive corner and this ought to provide good support for the share price from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQEPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.