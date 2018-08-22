Looking At A Top-Performing European Stock Index

Moreover, Austria itself could be less exposed to the effects of a trade war than other European nations.

On a CAPE basis, this index is still cheaper than many other developed markets.

The Austrian ATX index is up by over 30% since 2017.

Source: investing.com

Moreover, Austria’s CAPE ratio of 19.1x is significantly lower than that of other major equity markets. For instance, Switzerland currently trades at a ratio of 25.6x, and even Germany is still slightly higher than that of Austria at 20.1x.

In this regard, is the Austrian stock market ideal for exposure to European growth at a more reasonable price?

To answer this question, let’s firstly take a look at the constituents on this index.

Much of the growth on the index appears to be evenly dispersed across its constituents, rather than being weighted towards one particular company.

For instance, we see that while FACC AG (FACC) saw growth of nearly 300% since 2017, this particular stock constitutes less than 1% of the overall index.

Source: investing.com

Similarly, with Erste Group Bank AG (OTCPK:EBKOF) constituting nearly 20% of the index, this stock is up by a relatively more modest 35%.

That said, it is notable that all 20 constituents on the index are up by over 20% in the past two years. From a CAPE valuation perspective, this could indicate that there is further room for growth to run.

Moreover, even though Austria’s steel manufacturer Voestalpine AG (VLPNF) could come under pressure as a result of steel tariffs imposed by the United States, Austria as a whole appears to be less exposed to the effects of a trade war than Germany, for instance, where tariffs are set to have a significant impact on automobile exports.

With financials constituting 45.5% of the index at the time of writing along with a weighting of 11.1% for Industrial Goods and Services, Austria does not seem to be at significant risk of seeing an adverse impact from trade tariffs compared to export-led nations such as Germany and Japan.

Austria has a slight trade deficit, while Germany trades at a surplus, but this is not necessarily a bad thing for Austria, given that the country’s industries appear to be thriving domestically, and not overly dependent on export-led growth.

Austria Balance of Trade

Source: investing.com

Germany Balance of Trade

Source: investing.com

To conclude, the Austrian index has shown strong performance compared to its European peers and may still have some upside on a CAPE basis. In my opinion, this index is one to watch, and Austrian equities may well provide good exposure to Europe while limiting effects of the ongoing trade war with the United States.

