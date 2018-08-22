Retirement Changes Featured In 'Tax Reform 2.0' Overview

By Jon Vogler, Senior Analyst, Retirement Research on August 21, 2018, in Retirement

Proposals call for Universal Savings Accounts, 529 account expansion and provisions for families with new children

On July 24, House Republicans unveiled a broad framework for their next phase of tax code changes, building on the tax cuts enacted last year as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The two-page outline for this "Tax Reform 2.0" package proposes to (a) make the middle class and small business tax cuts permanent, (b) promote family savings, and (c) spur new business innovation by allowing new businesses to write off a larger share of startup costs.

In the retirement area, the framework notes: "It is the perfect time to help local businesses provide retirement plans to their workers - and to help workers participate in those plans so their retirement years are more secure. Tax Reform 2.0 contains a range of proposals to achieve this." While there are no details on specific proposals, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-TX, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, calls for the following measures to promote family savings:

Universal Savings Accounts (USA accounts): These accounts would "offer a fully flexible savings tool for families," according to the framework. Under previous proposals introduced by Rep. Dave Brat, R-VA and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ, these accounts would be established and taxed much like Roth individual retirement accounts, except that amounts contributed could be withdrawn tax-free at any time and for any purpose. Annual contributions would be capped at $5,500 per individual, and there would be no "earned income" requirements, no income limits on eligibility and no required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. It is not yet clear whether all of these details will be part of the Brady proposal.

529 account expansion: This proposal would expand Section 529 education savings accounts to also be available to "pay for apprenticeship fees to learn a trade, cover the cost of home schooling and help pay off student debt."

New baby savings: This provision would allow "families to access their own retirement accounts penalty-free for expenses when welcoming a new child into the family, whether by birth or adoption," and allow "families to replenish those accounts in the future."

Rep. Brady intends for Republican members to use the framework for listening sessions with constituents back home over the August summer recess to help build consensus within the GOP caucus, with the intent of taking action when the lawmakers return in September.

Some experts believe that while the House will likely approve the Tax Reform 2.0 bills in the fall before the midterm elections, it is unlikely that the Senate will take them up. Furthermore, if the bills are considered in the Senate, they would still need the votes of nine Democrats in addition to the entire GOP caucus to be approved.

Where does RESA come into play?

As alluded to in my previous blog entry on a separate four-bill package of retirement proposals, there is also some hope (on the part of retirement industry advocates and others) that the savings component of Rep. Brady's plan will include all or a portion of the bipartisan Retirement Enhancement and Savings Act (RESA), a broad-based initiative with a range of retirement savings proposals, including expanding the availability of multiple employer plans (MEPs), as well as promoting lifetime income through (a) an employer "safe harbor" for annuity provider selection and (b) a boost in the portability of lifetime income products. In a July 25 letter to the House Ways and Means Committee, the US Chamber of Commerce strongly encouraged the committee to consider RESA (with some suggested modifications). The letter suggests that removing barriers to open MEPs, enhancing automatic enrollment and escalation features and clarifying the annuity selection safe harbor for defined contribution plans would help their members increase access to retirement plans.

We'll keep you posted.

