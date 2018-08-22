Merk Research U.S. Inflation Chart Book August 2018

As part of Merk's in-house research we regularly evaluate a consistent set of charts covering the economy, equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. The aim is to keep our eyes open and to look through the noise of the headlines, avoiding the distractions of sensationalized click-bait. In sharing this content, we offer a cross-check to your own thinking and aim to add value to your own process.

As part of Merk's in-house research meetings, we are sharing with you our latest analysis on U.S. inflation:

“…my base case scenario is that after a mild softening …, inflation rates generally may head higher through the end of next year. … Average inflation readings above 2.5% would likely increase the chances of an impending recession.” -Nick Reece, CFA