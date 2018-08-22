Will Regeneron Close At $400?

When Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported strong second-quarter earnings earlier this month, the stock soared to around my 30 percent upside target. Now that it met the market's expectations, what upside remains? The stock topped $397 on August 2 and began a descent to around $362 on August 15 before settling slightly higher. At a 27 times P/E, investors need to decide if the stock deserves this multiple after reporting a 9.5 percent year-over-year revenue growth.

For those unfamiliar with Regeneron, the company has a partnership with Sanofi (SNY) for developing Dupixent. This drug treats severe atopic dermatitis and the company has yet to address much of the market. Since it is an early player in the market, the company has a good chance of rapidly growing market share in the quarters and years ahead.

Regeneron set a priority in its commercial efforts for EYLEA, which is an injection of a chemical called anti-VEGF for treating AMDF, or Advanced Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Kevzara, Dupixent, and Praluent are the other drugs undergoing a worldwide launch. While collaboration reimbursement from its partners drop, this is made up with sales growth. Regeneron will start an advertising campaign for Dupixent, for example, to raise awareness of the disease and the treatment available. The company launched the drug in major markets like Japan but will roll it out to around 30 new markets.

Higher sales and marketing costs related to the launch are the downside for investors. Although this will weigh negatively on profitability, Regeneron will capture a bigger percentage of the worldwide market of atopic dermatitis treatment. Already, R&D expenses are dropping but the company continues to explore the drug's potential for treating asthma, atopic dermatitis in adolescents, along with peanut and grass allergy.

Developments

The FDA's approval of EYLEA for a 12-week dosing schedule (After the initial lead-in phase) is a positive development. Regeneron is exploring the interleukin-33 pathway, a study that will complement the Dupixent product, which targets IL-4 and IL-13. If it is successful, the company will have a better understanding of the role these interleukins play in inflammatory diseases. It could ultimately lead to monotherapy for asthma and other allergies.

Regeneron's BLA for Cemiplimab is under regulatory review. It expects a PDUFA date sometime in October. If approved, this PD-1 antibody will treat cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Since the company is pursuing a broad development strategy in lung cancer patients, Regeneron will increase the size of its monotherapy Phase 3 study. By 2020, it will have data for PD-1 in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, second-line cervical cancer, and basal cell carcinoma.

Later this quarter, Regeneron will have efficacy results for its first Phase 3 osteoarthritis study with the fasinumab drug.

Regeneron has a few wholly-owned early stage programs. Its study of C5 antibody, which prevents hemolysis in patients suffering from PNH (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria), will have data shared at an upcoming medical conference. Phase 2 studies will begin in early-2019.

Regeneron has a total of 19 product candidates in clinical development. Management set a goal of having between four to six of these products will advance into the clinic this year. In 1H, it advanced three into clinical development.

Risks and Unknowns

Regeneron announced that it would lower the net price of Praluent during the quarter. Though prescriptions will increase as a result of greater affordability and a straightforward physician prescribing process, revenue could grow less than investors expect. Since the new pricing model started in July 1, shareholders will not know until this quarter, at the earliest, what impact the lower prices will have on profits.

The company's 9 percent year-on-year growth, to $1.61 billion, modest non-GAAP R&D expense increases (from $4440 million last year to $470 million) is offset by higher SG&A expenses. These costs are necessary as Regeneron launches multiple products. But the limited profit growth in the near-term could also prevent the stock from trading above $400 a share. Analysts, on average, have a $385.60 price target:

Source: Tipranks

In the last week, two analysts set a 'hold' call on REGN stock.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to enter your own assumptions)

In the above P/E Multiples Valuation model, REGN stock trades at a premium compared to peers. AbbVie (ABBV), which is also developing an atopic dermatitis drug, has an even bigger portfolio of products. ABBV stock trades at a forward P/E of just 12.4x. Celgene (CELG) may have a few troubles it is facing, such as digesting the Kite Pharma acquisition, and its stock trades at a 9.9x P/E.

Stock performance in the last three months:

REGN data by YCharts

Competitor GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has net income growth next year is 248 percent, three-fold higher than that of Regeneron's stock. Its 10-year forward CAGR will outpace it, too.

Takeaway

Regeneron is growth play that will offer tremendous upside for long-term shareholders. Valuations are less favorable after the stock touched my target price, so expect some turbulence in the stock price in the near-term.

