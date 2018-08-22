Here's Your Chance To Buy Toll Brothers

Investment Thesis for Toll Brothers – Rated Strong Buy

Toll Brothers’ (NYSE: TOL) shares tumbled 10% after it reported its second-quarter results back in May, as the luxury homebuilder’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations. Through August 19, 2018, TOL's shares were down 28% for the year to date, as soft housing related data has also weighed against the housing sector. This week, as Toll Brothers reports its third-quarter results, shareholders need to know if the factors behind the decline in the shares will continue to be a drag on operational and share performance longer term. Herein I explain why the prior gross margin contraction, the issue behind the second-quarter shortfall, should prove to be an anomaly moving forward. I explain also why I see housing related and economic fears as overdone, especially in the case of Toll Brothers. Homebuilders, and especially Toll Brothers, still have highly favorable factors at play for top-line growth. Toll Brothers is well-positioned to benefit from a booming economy, while also sporting resistance to some of the side effects of good times, like rising mortgage rates. The company is well positioned competitively speaking, with hard earned learned advantages that it should continue to exploit to its shareholders’ advantage. Issues weighing on margins beyond the temporary two at play in Toll Brothers’ fiscal Q2, should be marginalized by top-line growth, and the latest dip in the shares should be short-lived in my opinion. Given still great earnings growth and its exceptionally attractive valuation on the recent share price discounting, I rate TOL's shares a strong buy for the next 12 months. Even despite its gain this week, I still see significant upside. Here’s your chance to pick up the shares.

Business Summary – Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading publicly traded luxury homebuilder in America. The winner of various awards over the years, Toll Brothers is rated by Fortune as one of America’s most admired companies, and the nation’s leading homebuilder. I’ll go a step further and add that if owning your own home is the American dream, then owning a Toll Brothers luxury home is one especially sweet dream. In terms of square footage, location and design, Toll Brothers homes draw about twice the sales price of the average home sold in America today.

Toll Brothers operates in 22 states via more than 50 local markets, with a balanced footprint across the east, west and south. The company participates in the hottest markets in America while effectively diversifying regional and other real estate sector risks. Serving this skillset is its 50-year operating history, 32 of which have been as a publicly traded company on the NYSE. Furthermore, Toll Brothers’ management team is vested in the company’s success, with executive and director beneficial share ownership of 9%; average senior management tenure of 19 years; and an executive chairman of the board bearing the company’s name – Robert I. Toll.

Innovation is a Core Advantage for Toll Brothers

Unlike many companies we’ve seen rise and fall over the course of time, Toll Brothers’ long-tenured history has not mired it in complacency. Innovative for as long as I have known the company since producing a valuation study of the stock in graduate school some two decades ago and after meeting management (before my time on Wall Street), Toll Brothers continues to embrace innovation.

When I first studied TOL, I found its value-added house component assembly and manufacturing operations intriguing. TOL was efficiently producing high priced homes, expanding an already favorable operating margin opportunity. I thought cost orientation from a luxury homebuilder, without losing quality, was a sign of a company that maximizes shareholder value.

Since then, Toll Brothers has gone further down the value-added path. TOL operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The company also operates its own lumber distribution. Toll maximizes revenues and minimizes costs in this way, but it does not stop there. By offering an opportunity to its home buyers to customize homes with upgrades and site premiums, TOL added $152K to revenues per average home sold in FY 17.

Spreading Risk

Thanks to years of watching economic boom/bust cycles in the housing sector, Toll Brothers grew into a land development expert, buying important land on the cheap and maximizing its value opportunity through the development of the land upon market improvement. Today, the company has managed to find a way to reduce its economic cycle risk further through diversification.

Besides operating with regional diversity, the company has expanded its operations from luxury accommodations for sale. Today, Toll Brothers also acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust. When the economy takes a downturn, homeownership becomes more difficult for many. However, rental property demand benefits, and now Toll Brothers has a stake in that end of the housing market. TOL remains focused on luxury, even in rentals. Furthermore, demand for campus living is far less sensitive to economic cycles as well. TOL has also recognized an opportunity within the cities folks are migrating to, and today develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

TOL Should Draw Investors' Capital

It’s my opinion that this diversification should reduce TOL’s swing in earnings and in its P/E ratio through economic cycles. Thus, institutional portfolios required to hold shares of stocks from every sector may retain stakes in TOL, or buy earlier into TOL, while cutting their holdings in other homebuilders and housing related shares in economic downturns. Investment capital flows should also favor TOL shares because of its dividend, which yields 1.3%. TOL’s yield should increase during economic downturns (as stocks depreciate) before presenting an interesting opportunity when investors begin to anticipate the next upturn. It all goes to make TOL a preferred destination for capital seeking opportunity in the industrial sector, especially those funds required by their charters to have a stake there.

Toll Brothers’ Shares Fell After Q2 Results But…

TOL's shares declined 9.6% on May 22, 2018, as the market digested the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results reported after the prior day’s close. The company’s adjusted gross margin contracted to 22.5% in Q2 FY 2018, narrowing from 24.3% in the prior-year period. This harmed income from operations, narrowing it to 8.4% of revenues, down from 10.1% in the prior-year period. Management attributed the trouble to three reasons. First, there were delayed high-margin California closings, but we were foretold that those would shift into the third quarter, and they did. Second, there was an impact from labor and material cost pressures. Finally, it was due to the strategy of reducing standing inventory in finished condo projects in New York City. The company has made significant progress in this regard, selling out of about half of its stake. It is a return-oriented initiative that has impact on margins temporarily before allowing the capital to be put to better use later. Given that these issues are temporary, and the company guided for much better third-quarter and full-year margins (and proved out in Q3 this week), May’s decline, and for the year to date, likely presents opportunity for investors now.

TOL's shares have also suffered because of soft housing data generally and economic cycle concerns. However, I have challenged pessimists on both these fronts. I suggest investors not miss the forest for the trees and see that the economy is accelerating. Q2 GDP was just reported at 4.1%, and home sales should only improve as pent-up housing demand is released. Employed Americans are increasingly able to purchase a home, while existing home owners find benefit from rising home prices that allow them to upgrade. The target customer of TOL is one that is better positioned to begin with, and less vulnerable to rising prices and rising mortgage rates, which still present a special affordability anyway. And, oh by the way, Toll Brothers is exhibiting strong double-digit dollar growth in revenues, contract and backlog, as of Q2 (and still in Q3), and that reflects the health of the luxury new home market.

Here’s Your Chance to Buy TOL

The latest decline in price has presented potential buyers of TOL's shares with a special opportunity, especially if you believe in the forward economic outlook, as I do. Before Toll Brothers reported its Q3 results this week, TOL's shares were priced at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) P/E ratio of 9.7X. Today, they are still cheap at 11X TTM earnings per share. Compare that to analysts’ earnings growth expectations of 20% for the next five years, and you have a still very attractive PEG ratio of 0.55X. Here is your chance to buy TOL on the cheap, even despite its strong 14% gain on the strong Q3 EPS result reported this week that I foresaw but unfortunately was late in communicating to you. Even so, I continue to expect at least 20% capital appreciation over the next 12 months on earnings growth alone, as expectations are lifted now for the company on the back of its results, and a booming economy and housing market I see for new homes. Given my intent to continue to follow TOL, and my regular coverage of the real estate sector, readers may have interest in following the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.