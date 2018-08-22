Triton International: A Great Opportunity With A 5.45% Dividend Yield And A Low P/E, Or A Cyclical Investor Trap?

This elevated price is exactly why Triton should be warily held (as a trend following play) or even avoided altogether.

This rosy market environment is mostly reflected in the stock price and leaves little room for significant investor gains.

Tariffs between USA and China is a potential cloud in the sky but has not yet impacted the shipping market.

I always felt attracted to the shipping industry. It is one of the cornerstones to our modern way of life. It is amazing how it enables efficient and cheap good transportation all around the globe. And in the core of efficient good transportation lies the humble container. It is this simple metal box that makes cheap global trade possible.

And Triton International (TRTN) is the king of the container-leasing business with a leading 27% market share. It offers a juicy-looking $2.08/per share dividend and is trading at an 8x 2018 P/E multiple. In the stock market though appearances are often deceptive. For a quick answer why you can jump directly to my closing paragraph. Otherwise, let me tell you first a few things about Triton and its business.

Triton's business is leasing containers to shipping and forwarding companies allowing them the flexibility to use as many as they need at any single time without the hassle of managing their own container stock.

Triton's revenue and profitability are determined by a certain set of variables:

1. The number of lease-seeking containers available in the market

This is very important as it heavily influences lease prices and prices for used containers. Obviously, a declining stock of available containers means rising prices for leases and used containers. And the reverse is true for a rising stock of available containers.

2. Trade level

As the level of international trade increases, more and more containers are used resulting in more containers leased at higher prices.

3. Steel prices

Steel prices are also important because they impact the cost of newly build containers and thus the level of capital expenditures Triton has to pay as it replenishes or increases its container stock.

4. Interest rates

Interest rates are important for all businesses with a lot of debt like Triton (it has more than $7 billion of debt). However, as unlikely as it sounds, this is not why it is crucial to Triton's business. The shipping industry usually operates using high amounts of leverage. If interest rates rise significantly the shipping industry could be facing a lot of bankruptcies that could create problems for all container lessors including Triton.

Below I post some excerpts from the company's 2017 10-K that demonstrate just how volatile the industry can be (emphasis mine).

While we are forced to compete aggressively on price, we attempt to emphasize our supply reliability and high level of customer service to our customers.

Market conditions and the operating and financial performance of container leasing companies have been extremely volatile. Market conditions such as steel and new container prices, global containerized trade growth, market lease rates and used container sale prices were strong from 2010 through 2014, driving a high level of profitability for container leasing companies. Market conditions subsequently deteriorated rapidly in 2015 and 2016, leading to a significant erosion in our operating and financial performance. Market conditions rebounded at the end of 2016 and remained favorable through 2017, leading to a recovery in our operating and financial performance. However, there is no assurance this improvement will continue.

And an excerpt on customer concentration:

Our five largest customers represented approximately 55% of our lease billings in 2017, with our single largest customer, CMA CGM, representing approximately 19% of lease billings, and our second largest customer Mediterranean Shipping Co., representing approximately 14% of lease billings, during this period. Furthermore, the shipping industry has been consolidating for a number of years, and further consolidation is expected and could increase the portion of our revenues that come from our largest customers. For example, the three largest Japanese shipping lines: Mitsui OSK, NYK, and K-Line, have announced they will combine in a joint venture starting April 1, 2018. These three customers combined represented approximately 20% of our lease billings in 2017 and on a pro-forma basis would increase the lease billings from our five largest customers to approximately 59%.

The above excerpts provide us with a few key takeaways:

Container leasing is a commodity business with fierce price competition

Market conditions for container leasing are very volatile and boom/bust cycles can be very short.

The container shipping industry is consolidating limiting Triton's bargaining power with clients even more.

It should be almost self-evident by now that Triton is in a very tough business. However, it is not all so bad. Below (from its 2017 10-K) is the structure of Triton's lease portfolio and as you will see Triton locks up most of its business under long-term leases, protecting its downside significantly.

Our long-term leases require our customers to maintain specific units on-hire for the duration of the lease term, and they provide us with predictable recurring cash flow. As of December 31, 2017 , 72.2% of our on-hire containers and chassis were under long-term operating leases. [...] As of December 31, 2017 , 8.8% of our on-hire containers and chassis were on long-term leases whose fixed terms have expired but for which the related units remain on-hire and for which we continue to receive rental payments. Service leases allow our customers to pick-up and drop-off equipment during the term of the lease, subject to contractual limitations. Service leases provide the customer with a higher level of flexibility than long-term leases and, as a result, typically carry a higher per diem rate. [...] lease term does not dictate expected on-hire time for our equipment on service leases. As of December 31, 2017 , 14.1% of our on-hire containers and chassis were under service leases and this equipment has been on-hire for an average of 27 months . Finance leases are generally structured for specific quantities of equipment, generally require the customer to keep the equipment on-hire for its remaining useful life, and typically provide the customer with a purchase option at the end of the lease term. As of December 31, 2017 , approximately 4.9% of our on-hire containers and chassis were under finance leases.

As you can see 85.9% of Triton's business is locked up in multi-year contracts allowing the company to operate in relative stability and not go bankrupt in the first downturn. It also allows for easier financing as most of Triton's cash flows are very predictable. However, the 14.1% of the leases along with used container sales is where market cyclicality affects Triton's revenues and profits.

When the market is booming service lease prices go up along with used container prices, netting Triton nice opportunistic profits. The opposite is true in a downturn and that is where its profit volatility comes from.

As we have established the cyclicality of Triton's business I would like to share an excerpt from its Q2, 2018 earnings call and a few slides from the company's August 2018 investor presentation.

Brian Sondey - Chairman & CEO Triton's strong operating performance continues to be supported by favorable market conditions. Our shipping line customers are achieving solid volume growth this year, and they continue to rely heavily on leasing for new container additions to their fleets. The supply of containers remains well controlled, with a moderate amount of new container inventory and very limited availability of used leasing containers. And new container prices had held stable in the second quarter in the range of $2,200 for a 20-foot dry container. We're also on track for another successful year of value-added investment and growth.

If that is not a rosy picture I don't really know what is! And while some see this picture and its juicy 5.45% dividend and say "What a great opportunity!", I couldn't disagree more.

Wrapping it up

I strongly believe that Triton's stock does not offer any opportunity for significant gains from a value perspective. Things are going well for the company and this is (and will continue to be) reflected in its stock price. If you are willing to ride the trend and keep the stock for as long as market conditions remain good, you will probably book some significant trading profits.

However, this is not my game. I have no clue how long these market conditions will last and honestly, I am as terrible at trading as they come. That said, I will add Triton to my cyclical stocks watchlist and will probably look to buy it at the next market bust when the future will look dark and bleak. Until then I will be happy watching it grow from afar.

Cheers!

