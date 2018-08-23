This Little REIT Is A Sleeper

Big isn't always better. In fact, when it's time to deploy capital, big companies might find it more challenging to move the needle - not smaller ones.

Entering its third year as an operating company, Global Self Storage (SELF), a REIT with geographical focus on secondary or tertiary cities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, reported positive financial results for the first quarter of 2018. The attraction of these regions, as opposed to top MSAs, is the limited presence of competitors given that less than 5% of the total number of self-storage businesses are located in these areas. The results have been positive in light of my opinion that Storage REITs had had their run.

Same-store revenue growth for SELF was 3.4% higher than its publicly traded REIT peers and NOI growth was almost 5% higher.

Source: Corporate Presentation June 2018

Since its transformation from Self Storage Group - a closed end fund - in 2016, SELF has been generating most of its income from store operations and, upon having divested its portfolio of investment securities, had used the proceeds to acquire, develop, redevelop, and/or operate additional stores. Its current combined portfolio of 11 stores, comprising ten same-store facilities and 1 non-same store facility generated total revenues amounting to $1.96 million representing a 12.2% increase from the same period last year. Net operating income (NOI) for the combined portfolio also increased, by 4.9% compared to the same period last year, in spite of a 23.4% increase in cost of operations due mostly to staff-related costs. The same-store portfolio contributed 90.3% to total combined NOI and registered an increase of 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

Source: Form 10-Q March 31, 2018

The improvements in revenue and NOI are attributed to an increase in net leased square footage, a result of the expansion of existing facilities, higher rental rates following the completion of portfolio conversion and redevelopment activities, as well as good absorption levels evidenced by high occupancy rates, all of which allow the company to maximize rental income. Consequently, SELF increased annual revenue per square foot by 8.2%, from $10.36 to $11.21, compared to the same period last year, and increases are expected to continue throughout the year, albeit at slightly lower levels compared to the 2016 to 2017 rate increases, due to incremental move-outs.

Portfolio conversion, which may be a component of SELF expansion or redevelopment efforts - such as that in the Bolingbrook, IL facility where 300+ climate-controlled and traditional units were added and which significantly contributed to the higher rental rates and higher occupancy compared to the same period last year - is part of the company's growth strategy, alongside the acquisition of more stores and differentiation through its geographical focus and marketing approach. The recently completed project in Merrillville, IN and another in Millbrook, NY slated to be completed within the year are the only other expansion projects known of to date. The year-on-year occupancy decline noted in Merrillville, where traditional storage units were added, is regarded as a consequence of the increase in vacant spaces following completion of the expansion project and is expected to correct as the year plays out. Meanwhile, the expansion of Millbrook which has a portfolio conversion component, similar to Bolingbrook, is anticipated to enable SELF to increase the revenue-generating potential of traditional and low-rent indoor or outdoor storage by transforming them into premium-priced climate-controlled units. These climate-controlled storage units can command higher rental rates due to the additional equipment they require, such as specialized heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) units, and dehumidifiers.

Source: Form 10-Q

SELF has been able to maintain an average occupancy level of 90% or higher by adjusting rental rates as appropriate to prevailing marketing conditions and implementing marketing activities to recruit new tenants and generate sufficient replacement move-in volume so as to preempt or compensate for vacancies. Aggressive and targeted marketing initiatives that contributed to this period's results include internet/digital marketing promotions, discounts and complimentary services, and the customer service channels' efforts to encourage referrals and word-of-mouth marketing. Behind the scenes, the company's proprietary revenue rate management program, complemented by the conduct of competitor move-in rate metrics analysis, enabled SELF to keep pricing competitive and help discourage customer attrition.

In the belief that the self-storage industry itself is in a growth phase that will stretch at least until 2022, SELF expects to be able to continually grow rental income going forward. I honestly thought this growth would slow sooner but have been proven wrong, at least as it relates to some of the secondary markets. I still think many of the primary markets are or are approaching saturation.

That said, the industry is still growing. Almost 10% of households have a storage unit today - me included - as the saga of trying to find a house in Nashville continues - we have about half of our belongings in storage and the other half crammed into an apartment that is a fraction of the size of our previous home. Revenue in the self storage market is expected to reach $40B by 2022 while acquisitions will only accelerate from here after reaching $5B in value in 2016.

Source: Corporate Presentation June 2018

Drivers of this growth are consistent rent escalation for existing tenants, higher rental rates for new tenants, higher occupancies, and lower cost promotion discounts. As president and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Winmill stated in the company's press release:

These strong quarterly results demonstrate the successful execution of our differentiated business strategy. By focusing on secondary and tertiary markets in the Mid-West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic as well as growing our high-quality tenant base, we've built a solid platform for continued growth and profitability. We believe that we have the right business strategy, operating model and management expertise to build upon these solid results. Overall, we remain in the enviable position of having a financially and operationally sound business that continues to generate profit, while edging closer toward the higher-growth opportunities that can drive even greater value for our shareholders.

While the company stated in its quarterly Form 10-Q that a number of store and store portfolio acquisition opportunities are under active review and that the company has been working to further develop and expand current stores, there were no new plans announced for the rest of 2018. There was also no expense for Business Development and Store Acquisition reported for the quarter, an item that would primarily consist of legal and consulting costs in connection with business development activities and future potential store acquisitions. Considering this apparent pause in acquisition and development vis-a-vis the increase in staff-related spend, especially in relation to the addition of a "vice president - operations level employee," SELF appears to rely on elevating the operational performance of its nearly fully stabilized portfolio to be the key, and to date only, enabler of the above-mentioned growth drivers for this year.

As we await 2Q results, I will be keeping an eye on both expense creep and any signs of a pick up in acquisitions.

Peer Comparison

Global Self-Storage is but a fraction of the market cap of some of its peers in the publicly traded REIT space so comparisons should be taken with a grain of salt. Consider that National Storage (NSA) is the second smallest REIT in the sub-sector and it has a market cap of $1.6 billion compared to SELF with a market cap of just $32M. The gorilla in the sector is Public Storage (PSA), which not only is the largest self-storage REIT but is the 4th largest REIT by market cap across the entire REIT sector with a market cap of $37 billion.

The compensation for taking on microcap risk is in the 6% dividend yield and the potential upside from continued growth in revenues and AFFO - although that plan seems to have slowed down recently. At a current dividend yield of 6.3%, SELF pays a premium in dividends over its peers in the sectors, none of which has a dividend yield above 4.2%. The risk for investors, however, is that the current payout ratio is at 120% of AFFO, which if it remains at this level, is unsustainable.

That said, the company has maintained a steady dividend over the last several years. That's both good and bad news. The good news is that at least until now, the company hasn't reduced its dividend, BUT, it hasn't increased it either. So investors shouldn't be looking for dividend increases…yet. Which wouldn't be such a bad thing at a yield of 6%+, however, part of the reason it's so high is because of the price decline over the last year, when the stock declined from over $5 to the current $4.13.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, SELF looks cheap relative to its peers, and it should be. Not only is it not an apples to apples comparison considering the difference in size, investors should be willing to pay a higher price for every dollar of AFFO for higher quality and larger companies like NSA and PSA. I think that SELF is a sleeper though, and its depressed price is an opportunity for investors to 'lock-in' a decent yield, and have upside potential. There are several things that need to take place for the stock price to appreciate and I suspect the acquisitions will resume once the operational processes have been stabilized. At a P/AFFO of just 19.7, I think the risk is worth the potential return.

Conclusion

I'm still underweight the Self-Storage sector with my only position at the moment in SELF. It's a risky position in as much as I believe the downside is limited, the predictability of micro-cap stocks is always high and a reversal of fortune usually comes fast and furious. With a dividend yield of 6% and a P/AFFO of 19.7, coupled with its focus on markets which I believe are far from saturated, I think the company's size is actually a benefit. In other words, it won't take much in the form of acquisitions to move the needle, unlike behemoths like PSA, who probably can't 'play' in the same markets that SELF invests in. After reaching $5.96 in July of 2016, the stock has been on a downward trend until recently, when it seems to have paused and been range bound at the current level. I believe the stock moves up from here and pops when management moves forward with an announcement of the resuming of acquisitions.

