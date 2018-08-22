While Beans And Corn Feel The Impact Of Trade Issues, Wheat Is Having A Bullish Year

While industrial commodities prices have moved lower because of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the agricultural sector of the raw materials market has become ground zero for Chinese retaliation for U.S. tariffs. The United States has a long history as an agrarian nation and the fertile plains in the middle of the country is the world's leading supplier of soybeans and corn and a significant producer of wheat and other crops and agricultural products.

In a typical year, the weather conditions in the United States during the planting and growing seasons dictate the path of least resistance for prices of grains and oilseeds. However, in 2018 trade has trumped the weather as China canceled all of their soybean shipments from the U.S. for 2018 and 2019. China usually purchases around one-quarter of the U.S. soybean crop, and the cancelations sent prices to a decade low. The USDA stepped in with a $12 billion short-term relief package for farmers, but the price of the oilseed remains a lot closer to recent lows than the highs seen at the end of May.

A rough year for beans

Trade issues continue to be a bearish noose around the neck of the soybean futures market.

As the chart of new crop November soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed dropped from $10.605 per bushel at the end of May to lows of $8.2625 in mid-July. The nearby futures contract fell to $8.1050. The price worked its way back to just over $9.20 per bushel in late July, but the August WASDE report sent it back to just above the $8.50 level. On August 22, November futures were trading at the $8.73 per bushel level. Technical metrics are neutral on the daily chart for soybeans these days as the usual issues that dictate the path of least resistance for the price of the oilseed have taken a back seat to trade problems. The world's leading producer and exporter lost its most significant buyer as China has turned to Brazil and other bean producing nations for their requirements.

Meanwhile, farmers in the United States are suffering under the weight of low prices and the prospects of growing inventories as the trade dispute continues. Soybean prices will continue to follow the news cycle when it comes to trade negotiations. A deal between the U.S. and China would likely be highly bullish for the price of the oilseed while a continuation of the current status quo will keep the price at or below $9 per bushel. The harvest season is coming soon, and without Chinese purchases, inventories are likely to grow. This year, before the trade issues took center stage, farmers in the U.S. planted more beans than corn because of the price of the oilseed compared to corn. However, trade has been the most influential issue in the soybean market. It has been a rough year for soybean farmers who stand to receive some compensation from the USDA's $12 billion relief package. However, the government aid is not likely to cover all of the losses this year and the potential for the loss of business in 2019 and beyond if China continues to shun U.S. beans.

Corn follows, but energy provides support

Corn followed beans lower this growing season, but the corn market has received some support from both more bean planting, and higher energy prices this year compared to last year.

As the daily chart of new crop, December corn futures illustrates, corn dropped from highs of $4.295 per bushel at the end of May to lows of $3.5025 in mid-July. Corn followed the beans to the downside as the nearby corn futures contract found its low at $3.2975 per bushel. The price of corn has recovered to the $3.71 level as of August 22, but like beans, it remains closer to the lows than the late May peak. Technical metrics are in neutral territory as the market prepares for the 2018 harvest. The prospects for corn are slightly better than for beans given its use in the production of ethanol and the fact that ending stocks and the stock-usage ratio is at the lowest level in a half-decade.

Wheat at the highest price in four years

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, but it is only one of many producers of wheat which is the primary ingredient in bread around the world. Therefore, trade issues have not impacted the wheat market to the same extent that it has influenced the prices of soybeans and corn.

As the chart shows, CBOT wheat futures reached a high alongside soybeans and corn in late May at $5.7075 per bushel on the September futures contract and fell to lows of $4.7125 in mid-July, but wheat not only recovered but made a new and higher high at $5.93 per bushel in early August. Wheat was trading at $5.27 per bushel on Wednesday, August 22, close to the middle of its trading range. After the recent selloff, price momentum and relative price strength declined into oversold territory which could mean that the price of wheat is closing in on a bottom from which it will recover.

The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread between the hard red and soft red winter kinds of wheat was trading at a 3.0 cents premium for the KCBT wheat on August 22. The spread is below its long-term norm at the 20-30 cents per bushel level.

As the monthly chart highlights, nearby CBOT futures have traded in a range between $5.205-$5.93 this August. In August 2017, the range was from $3.9450-$4.78. During the same month in 2016 wheat futures traded between $3.595 and $4.325, and in 2015 the range was from $4.7075 and $5.30 per bushel. The last time that CBOT wheat traded as high as $5.93 in August was in 2013.

Europe and Russia fuel the rise, but expect some near-term selling

The strength in the wheat market transcended the trade issues as dry conditions in Europe and Russia this growing season have caused the 2018 wheat crop to be significantly lower than last year's production. In 2017, Russia emerged as the world's leading exporter of wheat to the world which weighed on the price of the grain. However, with Russian and EU output down on a year-on-year basis, the price of the grain has done a lot better than soybeans and corn futures.

Over recent sessions, news that Russia could be stepping up exports of wheat in anticipation of a potential curb on exports sometime after December sent the price of September and December CBOT wheat futures lower. Last week, speculation about export limits in Russia pushed prices of wheat to the upside.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China would shock the grain sector

While the final scope of the 2018 crop in wheat as well as in corn and soybeans will influence prices of the grains, it will continue to be the trade negotiations between the United States and China that has the most significant impact on prices.

It is possible that China and the U.S. will move towards some compromise over the coming weeks and months as it is in the best interest of both nations to settle the trade dispute to avoid a trade war and the potential of a recession based on protectionist policies and retaliatory measures.

Wheat has been the most robust market in the grain sector, and it is likely that fundamentals will continue to support the grain. Soybeans have the most to gain from a new and improved trade agreement, and the price of corn is likely to follow the beans. While the futures market on the CBOT is the most direct route for trading on the long and short sides in the three grain markets, the Teucrium family of ETF funds offer an alternative. CORN, WEAT, and SOYB ETFs are liquid instruments that do an excellent job replicating price action in the grain markets.

Wheat is having a bullish year based on lower yields from the EU and Russia, but the soybean market has the most potential for a significant corrective move to the upside if a trade deal occurs over the coming weeks and months.

