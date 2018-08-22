Merck Obtains Earlier FDA Approval For Expanded Label Of Keytruda In Front-Line Lung Cancer

Recently, Merck (MRK) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for an expanded label of its PD-1 drug Keytruda to treat front-line metastatic patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This was an earlier than expected win and that is because of a new program that the FDA has brought about to speed up approvals for cancer drugs. This is definitely good news because it will add to its arsenal of indications it is already going after with Keytruda. For that reason, I believe that Merck is a strong buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approved Merck's Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed (ALIMTA) and platinum chemotherapy. This combination was approved to treat patients with first-line metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with no EFGR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. This approval was made possible due to positive results from a late-stage study known as KEYNOTE-189. One item to point out is that this trial recruited this patient population regardless of PD-1 tumor expression status. Why is that an important fact? That's because certain studies only tend to focus on patients with PD-1 tumor expression status, but the problem is that it is merely targeting a sub-population of these patients. The importance here is that Keytruda was shown to work rather well regardless of PD-1 expression. The final outcome from the study was that the Keytruda combination showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone. This was achieved with a Hazard ratio of HR = 0.49 or a 51% reduction in the risk of death with a p-value of p < 0.00001.

New FDA Program

This new FDA approval was made possible at an earlier time frame thanks to a new pilot program at the FDA known as Real-Time Review. In essence, this is a tool developed by the FDA to speed up the review process to get cancer drugs out to patients in a quicker fashion. Yes, there is breakthrough therapy designation and Fast Track Designation as well that can possibly help as well. However, Real-Time Review takes it one step further than those programs. For example, the first time that Real-Time Review was used by the FDA was when it approved a breast cancer drug known as Kisqali last month, known before as ribociclib. Kisqali is a cancer drug from Novartis (NVS) and it was approved in combination with an aromatase inhibitor to treat patients with pre/perimenopausal or postmenopausal women with hormone receptor (HR) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as initial endocrine-based therapy. The point here is that this drug from Novartis known as Kisqali, along with the expanded FDA approval for Keytruda, was made possible because of this Real-Time Review Pilot program. How does Real-Time Review differ from all the other designations from the FDA? Well, it all boils down to one fact. That fact being the FDA reviews the clinical results as soon as the company releases them. In other words, there is not a huge waiting event in the process. The way it works now is that the FDA doesn't review any clinical data until it is ready to make its decision. Once the FDA receives the NDA, it has between 6 to 10 months to review and decide if the drug should be approved. Under Real-Time Review, the FDA doesn't wait that long. Instead, they look at the clinical results as soon as they are released. This is a huge change in the FDA review process, and one which I think can greatly pay off for many oncology pharmaceutical companies. Most importantly, this gets the drugs that patients need in a quicker fashion. Pharmaceutical companies still have to prove safety and efficacy, however, regulators get a head start at reviewing data before any application is ever sent in. In best case scenarios, the FDA may even be able to approve a drug shortly after an application is filed.

Conclusion

This expanded FDA approval will definitely be a step in the right direction for Keytruda continuing to post its lead in the front-line lung cancer space. There is a risk in terms of Keytruda and that involves Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) PD-1 drug Opdivo. That relates to the notion that it is also seeking to make a name for itself in the lung cancer space. In addition, both these companies have been neck and neck in terms of sales for their PD-1 drugs. Merck's Keytruda generated approximately $1.67 billion in sales in the second quarter. On the other hand, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo produced $1.63 billion in the very same quarter. That means Merck may have to possibly worry about Bristol-Myers Squibb in the lung cancer space, but for the time being, Merck is the leader in the front-line lung cancer space. This won't change until a possible shift in terms of new clinical data from other pharmaceutical companies. For that reason, I believe Merck is a strong buy.

