Environmental Impacts Of The Electric Vehicle

Introduction

In this article, we continue our exploration into electric vehicles and power generation by looking at the environmental impacts of electric vehicles. Building off our first article and second EV articles, The Energetics of the Electric Vehicle and Evaluating EVs and High-Efficiency Natural Gas, we posit that electric vehicles generally do not offer an economic solution to today’s transportation issues and that investors holding shares of companies betting on an all-electric future - such as Tesla Motors (TSLA) - should practice healthy skepticism when it comes to their claims. Further, companies that are investing in a diversified portfolio of clean and efficient technologies such as Honda Motors (HMC), General Motors (GM), and Toyota (TM) will be rewarded with reliable returns at far less risk. In the comments section, we have received many comments from posters suggesting that our analysis has left out the environmental costs of ICE vehicles and environmental benefits of EVs. This is a fair criticism, and we appreciate our commenters pointing this out. This article is dedicated to addressing the environmental side of the ICE vs. EV debate.

University of Minnesota Research

In this article, we reference recent research from the University of Minnesota. The research article can be downloaded for free here.

In this research Tessum, Hill, and Marshall evaluated the environmental impacts of different transportation technologies in year 2020, using 2005 as a baseline. The authors assumed a fairly aggressive 10% adoption rate of each technology in terms of passenger vehicle miles traveled. The authors looked at impacts from climate change as well as impacts to air quality from pollution. The results of their study is located below in the following two figures.

Figure 1 - Air Quality Impacts, Tessum, Hill, Marshall - University of Minnesota

This graphic shows baseline air quality in 2005 in figure “A”. Figures B - M show impacts to air quality given use of the specific technology in 2020.

Figure 2 - Air Quality and Climate Change Impacts, Tessum, Hill, Marshall - University of Minnesota

This graphic shows impacts to human health for each technology due to both air quality and climate change.

Direct Environmental EV Impacts

EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions. They use energy stored in their batteries to create motion in their wheels. As mentioned in our previous energetics article, this conversion process is performed extremely efficiently. Only a small amount of heat is lost as waste during the conversion process. However, according to UoM’s research, environmental impacts from battery material mining and processing must be accounted for. Reference figure 1M for air quality impacts from battery manufacture. These emissions are mainly due to coal mining in Wyoming and the Appalachian Mountains and the extraction and refinement of raw material inputs, including copper in Arizona and Utah and aluminum in Washington State and the Appalachian Mountains (Tessum, Hill, Marshall. Pg. 2). Note that these impacts are still considerably less than the gasoline case - Figure 1B. However, the study does not include impacts internationally, where pollution due to large-scale surface mining may be considerably more in places such as China.

Indirect Environmental EV Impacts

As with our energetics analysis in previous articles, the dirtier side of EVs comes out when we look further up the supply chain. Compare figure 1H showing 10% electric vehicle adoption using current grid average emissions to Figure 1B showing essentially no change to current technology. Particulate concentrations levels increase widely across the country. This is mostly due to legacy coal power generation. The grid average is changing, shifting toward more renewables and natural gas, however, this will not happen overnight. On the climate change side of things, reference Figure 1B. Compare gasoline hybrid and EV natural gas to EV grid average. While EVs powered by the current grid average reduce climate change related impacts slightly, they increase particulate pollution, resulting in a higher net environmental impact than existing technology. Gasoline hybrids reduce both impacts meaningfully while buyers need not worry about range or recharging. Unexpectedly, current technology, as a whole, operates cleaner than EVs powered by the grid average. Hybrid technology is readily available today from makers such as Toyota in the form of the Prius C - with a base price of around $20,630. Compare this to Model 3's (theoretical) base price of $35,000.

Conclusion

In conclusion, today’s electric vehicles offers no real environmental impact advantage over existing high-efficiency gasoline vehicles when analyzed through the whole power chain. We remain skeptical that EVs will be as widely adopted as proponents of EVs state, and urge investors to use similar caution. While EVs may be a big component of the cleaner future, the University of Minnesota’s research shows that we would be prudent to slowly adopt EVs while the grid gradually shifts to cleaner sources of energy. Further, we believe that traditional manufacturers offering a wide variety of powerplants (gasoline-only, PHEV, fuel cells, etc.) such as Honda Motors and Toyota are poised to navigate the future more robustly than manufacturers such as Tesla that have fully committed to an all-electric future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short TSLA via long-dated puts.