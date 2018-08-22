Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AC Immune Progresses, Keytruda's Further Approval, Novo Nordisk Phase 3 Positive

Stocks in News: ACIU, MRK

AC Immune advancing anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24; shares up 1%

Discussion: AC Immune’s (ACIU) anti-Abeta vaccine development program recently reached two clinical milestones. To confirm the positive results of an earlier Phase 1 study of its candidate ACI-24 a Phase 2 trial has been initiated on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). Enrollment in the Phase 1b of a high dose cohort of the same candidate indicated in adults with Down syndrome with AD-like characteristics is now complete. The low dose cohort completed enrollment a year ago, and the data from this trial is expected by the end of this year.

AC Immune has an extended pipeline. Its lead candidate Crenezumab has reached Phase 3 pivotal trial indicated in passive Alzheimer's disease. Both Crenezumab and ACI-24 target Amyloid-beta (Abeta) aggregation. While the former is an antibody that binds all forms of misfolded Abeta proteins to prevent and break up Abeta aggregation, the latter is designed to stimulate a patient’s immune system to produce antibodies that specifically target the oligomeric and fibrillary Abeta.

ACI-24 is being developed as vaccines against Abeta that enhances plaque clearance and prevent beta amyloid plaque accumulation. The company claims that ACI-24 has a “favorable safety profile characterized by a lack of local inflammation and a mode of action independent of inflammatory T-cells”. ACI-24 as an anti-Abeta vaccine is also on trial indicated for Down syndrome. The trial is in a phase 1b trial in people with Down syndrome. The candidate is being tested for the prevention of cognitive decline in that indication.

ACIU has two more drugs that are also indicated against AD. But their target mechanism is different from Crenezumab and ACI-24. This group of drugs target pTau instead of Abeta. One of them ACI-35 is being developed as an anti-pTau vaccine. The other antibody is an IgG4 humanized anti-Tau monoclonal antibody. The company describes the antibody as having “a high specificity for pathological Tau and designed to intercept the cell-to-cell spread of pathological Tau in the extracellular space of the brain.”

The leading cause of dementia and one, AD is the 6th leading cause of the most recurrent source of mortality and morbidity in the ageing population. It is reported that 5.7M Americans are living with the disease. It is further reported that the global Alzheimer’s disease (AD) market will experience a 17.5% CAGR to reach $14.8B from its 2016 level of $2.9B. Majority of this market will be in the 7MM.

The share price of the company weakly responded to these milestones, and it moved marginally 1% up. However, it climbed down at the same rate and closed at $8.42, almost $0.40 lower than where it opened. The stock has remained more or less range-bound between $7 and $9, except for a massive rally throughout July when it was consistently above $10 mark. Its 52-wk high $17.40 was also touched in July. With 103.39M cash and ~$22M burn rate, the company is financially stable after an announced equity offering in July. The share price has a low 36-month Beta of 0.63.

FDA OKs Merck's Keytruda for first-line lung cancer; shares up 2%

Discussion: Merck's (MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), combined with chemo, for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is now FDA approved.

In Other News:

Novo's oral semaglutide successful in late-stage T2D study; shares up 1% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its oral semaglutide indicated in adults with type 2 diabetes with moderate renal impairment. The primary endpoint of a statistical significance in reducing HbA1c compared to placebo at 26th week was achieved by the trial. The company expects all the phases of this 10-phase trial to be over by the Q4 of this year.

RedHill Biopharma receives allowance for new U.S. patent covering RHB-106

RedHill Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:RDHL) new formulation patent covering RHB-106 earned a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO. The patent will be valid until 2033. A number of other patents for the same candidate are pending in many other countries.

Novan up 22% premarket on encouraging performance of SB414 2%

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported positive results in early-stage trial of SB414 topical cream.

Efficacy potential of the topical nitric oxide SB144 was demonstrated in Phase 1b trial on atopic dermatitis. The company says that efficacy of this line of treatment may be extended for a range of inflammatory skin diseases, including AD, psoriasis, and acne rosacea. The share price surged 22% on this positive data.

FDA accepts priority review of ALXN1210 as a treatment for patients with PNH in the US

Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biologics License Application (BLA) of ALXN1210 indicated in for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is now under FDA review. ALXN1210, the company’s investigational long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, already has a rare disease priority review voucher. for accelerated review of the application.

Roche's Alecensa OK'd in China for certain type of lung cancer

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Alecensa (alectinib) for the treatment of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (AKL)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receives accelerated approval from National Drug Administration of China.

FDA grants ODD for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' ASLAN003 for the treatment of AML

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ASLN) ASLAN003 is granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Enrollment underway in EyeGate Pharma's pilot study of OBG in patients following PRK surgery

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) enrolls first patient into Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) developed for increased rate of re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery.

Humanigen's lenzilumab shows encouraging action in preclinical study

Humanigen’s (OTCQB:HGEN) lenzilumab combined with a CD19-targeting chimeric antigen T-cell therapy (CART19) reported positive preclinical trial data. The company reported that the anti-GM-CSf antibody showed a reduction in neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and demonstrated enhanced CART19 proliferation and effector functions.

Immune Pharma's bertilimumab an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare skin blister disorder; shares down 43% ahead of reverse split and possible capital raise

The share price of Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMNP) slumped 43% despite announcement of Orphan Drug Designation of its bertilimumab for bullous pemphigoid (BP). As the company plans to launch a Phase 2/3 clinical assessing bertilimumab in BP next year, a capital raise will be necessary.

Theratech nearing the finish line with Trogarzo in Europe

Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) announced filing of a marketing application in Europe seeking approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk) for the treatment of adults with HIV-1 infection. FDA has already approved the drug in March.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.