Target: It's All Coming Together

Traffic was the star of the quarter, while gross margin remained resilient given the circumstances and opex continued to climb fast, as expected.

The all-around beat that I predicted last week has materialized.

Target (TGT) delivered a robust quarter this Wednesday morning, blowing past its own sales and earnings guidance along with my more optimistic projections. The performance came on the back of a strong macro economic environment that seems to be lifting most boats in the retail space, coupled with what has now become the nearly perfect execution of the company's turnaround plans. Credit: Ausdroid

Merchandise sales of $17.55 billion, nearly half a billion dollars above consensus estimate per my calculations, were aided by what management has rightfully called "unprecedented traffic" growth that reached an all-time high of 6.4%. I believe such results speak to Target's success in reinventing its brick and mortar model that better addresses affluent urban markets, and the more seamless integration of the physical and digital channels (one of the core pillars of my original bullish thesis).

Considering lack of more substantial pricing tailwinds (comps of 6.5% and traffic growth of 6.4% suggests minimal price support), it is not a surprise to see gross margin contract slightly compared to year-ago levels. It looks like richer cost of sales played a bit of a role in the minor deterioration, although in line with general trends in producer price inflation and not enough of a factor to cause me any concern.

Much more evident was the increase in operating expenses that topped my more aggressive expectations by a sizable $255 million, reflecting the needed investments in the transformation efforts. Going forward, I will continue to expect opex rising at a faster pace than revenues (not quite the case in 2Q18 due to the impressive traffic numbers), due to (1) higher headcount needed to support more complex operations, (2) wages that should continue to increase at least through 2020, and (3) richer depreciation charges following the sizable restructuring investments.

See below my summarized version of Target's P&L, along with an impact-to-EPS analysis. Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

But is TGT a buy?

There's little more about the second quarter of the year that investors could have asked from Target. But while I don't expect a deterioration in the company's operational and financial results in the near future, I do believe that Target is reaching "maximum capacity" in what it can deliver.

Traffic was the highest that it has ever been in 2Q18, and comparable digital sales reached 41% on top of an already impressive 32% delivered in 2Q17. Gross margin refuses to come down more than a few bps, despite producer cost pressures and lack of pricing strength - neither of which I expect to subside. And opex is only likely to continue its climb, particularly on the back of higher personnel costs. The forward P/E gap between TGT and peer Walmart (WMT) is the narrowest it has been in at least a year but likely longer, as the graph below illustrates.

But didn't Target increase its 2018 EPS guidance by a dime at the mid-point of the range, to $5.40? It did, and current Street consensus of $5.28 should soon adjust to something closer to my June projection of $5.43. But even so, my 2020 earnings estimate of $5.94 remains in line if not a bit more aggressive than what current expectations seem to allow for. Yet, at those levels and assuming a more sustainable forward P/E of 15.0x to be reached in a couple of years, I don't see TGT climbing farther past and staying above my $89/share price target without me having to make more aggressive model assumptions that I'm less comfortable with.

That said, I commend Target and its management team for delivering one of the best quarters in the company's history. However, I continue to find the stock priced too close to its fair value to be considered a good investment at current levels.

