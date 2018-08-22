Alphabet-ical Ranking Of Information Network Stocks

Those not-so rich will instead run many shorter events, medaling frequently and choosing contests more assuredly win-able. And be likely to avoid serious “bad spots” in the racetrack.

Wall-Street’s finish lines can be defined wherever it suits the investor. Those “rich” in holding-period patience days can “run” (hobble) marathons. Their buy&hold finish pace is medals-free.

There are many, constantly shifting “reasons” for prices of these stocks being where they are. But what counts in the upcoming race events is where their prices will be at.

The investor-judges in the “Wall-Street Relays” races hold stopwatches calibrated to basis points per day of gains. The winners usually have big gains and small holding period days.

This article is ABOUT Alphabet, Inc. and includes several other competitor stocks vying – at this point in time – for investor attention as capital wealth-building vehicles.

The "fundamentals" of opinions

Every price quote in Wall Street's data-base at the end of the trading day depends on someone's OPINION of where that security is likely to be tomorrow and days to follow. Someone else thinks differently and/or has different priorities for the use of their capital.

The economic, competitive, political, legal "fundamentals" involved in each investment proposition get translated into securities prices. In order to be compared with other choices.

Like it or not, the perceptions of the players in this very serious game get displayed in those prices. That is how the score is kept, cumulatively. If you are a player-manager-competitor, what matters most, cumulatively, is the choices available to you today.

Everyone makes mistakes. The nature of the repeating race-contests requires that someone is "making a mistake" in terms of someone else's scorecard. How true that judgment may be depends on what the errant player does with the capital committed to, or freed by, the "mistake" just made.

What counts is the competitor's ability to learn from his/her mistakes and reinforce the probability of their cost not recurring. The nature of TIME in that equation as it relates to capital investments is severe. Time is, algebraically, the only power element in the calculation of RATE of return, all the other components are "linear" or non-compounding. That makes time the most "powerful" (pun intended) consideration. As an inverse factor, the bigger its investment the smaller is the resulting rate of return [ROI].

This article compares the Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] prospects of several Information Network competitor equity securities with that of Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The measurements require forecasts involving the translation of those economic, competitive, political, legal "fundamentals" into coming market prices.

Those forecasts have been done by capable value analysts at investment management organizations where multi-billions to trillions of dollars of capital Assets Under Management [AUM] are being directed. Their unspecified future price expectations are the basis for holdings action transaction market orders viewed internally as beneficial to the organization.

In order to have an impact on the manager's portfolio, the transaction orders must be of a size beyond exchange or electronic marketplaces' capability to be held "regular-way" by open bids and offers, so they must be "negotiated" by a market-making [MM] intermediary between the order initiator and groups of other sizable investors interested in being on "the other side of the trade" being proposed.

Rarely is a "cross" capable, where an "other side" readily exists, so to fill the order within the time and price constraints imposed by the client, the MM may become a "principal" in the trade instead of just being an introducing agent. That requires the MM to put firm capital at risk of subsequent price changes and will only be done when a suitable protective hedging deal in derivative securities can be arranged.

Thus, another layer of price perception "fundamentals" is added to the mix by the buyer-seller confrontation at the markets for the derivative securities. The prices they agree upon, and the legal capabilities of the derivative contracts involved determine what those derivatives negotiators believe are likely to be the price limits beyond which the underlying equity issue is likely to go during the limited lives of the "insurance".

The insurers are often the proprietary trading desks of MMs not involved in the original "block trade" volume equity trade order. MM firms which have over scores of decades of years built world-wide "fundamentals" information gathering systems to support these and related arbitrage activities.

Translations into Coming Price Range Expectations

Figure 1 pictures the past 6 months' day-by-day ranges of near-term (3-4 month) MM expectations for coming prices of GOOG.

Figure 1

This is NOT a typical "technical analysis chart" of past price experiences. The vertical lines here show the ranges of price being forecast for GOOG each day of the past 6 months by an analysis of how MMs protect their capital which must be put at risk as they fulfill their essential role in facilitating volume "block" transactions.

Those vertical line forecasts are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot market price at the trading day's close on the date the forecast was made. The current forecast extremes are indicated in the left-most items of the row of data between the two blue pictures.

As may be seen by the varying position of market quotes relative to forecast extremes, the potential for price change are not just some statistically-defined symmetrical array. The Range Index [RI] tells what proportion (now 41%) of the whole forecast range lies below the then-current price.

The small "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows what the distribution of RIs have been over the course of the past 5 years' 1261 market days. There have been 236 of them, a sample quite ample statistically to use to infer some historical norms for this stock. Today's value of 41 is near the median of the array.

Other things told by this history is that the 236 prior RI forecasts have been followed by hypothetical "long" positions, of which 83% turned out to be profitable when managed under a standard Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline [TERMD] of Active Portfolio Management.

TERMD is simple. Positions postulated by a specified RI are acquired at the cost of the end-of-next-market-day's close and are held only until a closing price reaches or exceeds the top price of the forecast range. If that hasn't happened by the 63rd market day (3x 21-day months) following the forecast, the position is closed regardless of gain or loss and the liquidated capital is reinvested the next day in its entirety in the best available equity alternative at that time.

The intent of TERMD is to use the investment of time efficiently, and to minimize the opportunity for human emotion to interrupt a disciplined plan of opportunity captures. When both of those objectives are met the resulting portfolio CAGR is typically multiples of, not merely additions to market average wealth-building performance.

Risk~Reward Comparisons

The two data row items of Sell Target and Drawdown Exposure are what define GOOG's location in Figure 2 at [2].

Figure 2

Note: All materials from Blockdesk.com have been approved for use in this article.

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. Several of those are contained in the Figure 1 row of data for GOOG. It is repeated now in Figure 3, along with similar forecasts and prior result data for the stocks of Figure 2.

Figure 3

Looking at the data in Figure 3, key items are the Win Odds [H], the Days Held [J], and the Cred.Ratio [N].

That Cred.ability Ratio compares the actually-achieved net Payoffs [ I ] of both the wins and losses (for GOOG) of +5.4% with the forecast extreme upside [E] of +5.4%. That ratio of 1.00 is quite good, although a few stocks have some RI forecasts where the actual results may exceed the upside target. Cred. Ratios below 0.7 maybe a cause for some concern unless other factors are strongly positive, like the Realized Payoff of Wix.com, Ltd. (WIX) at +9.0%

We rank the forecast population's 2720 securities by the Odds for rewards (Payoffs) and against risk (Drawdown) [F], using Win Odds [H] and its complement, here 93% and 7%. So for GOOG .93*5.4 and 0.07*-2.7 gives an attractive positive net figure of +4.8%.

In addition, the larger in your favor are the win odds, the shorter will be the average holding periods because there will be fewer full 63 market days for losing positions. Shorter holding time investments raise the CAGR results markedly because time is the only element in the calculation of CAGR that is a power (^) function. All the rest have "linear" (+,-,x,/) functions.

When the odds-weighted net return for GOOG is divided by its 31 day average holding period a wealth-building "speed" of 15.6 basis points per day results, with a CAGR of +49%. Today's parallel calculation for SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) is 0.7 bp/d and a CAGR of +9%. The top20 securities on our MM Intelligence Lists average 23.3 bp/d and a CAGR of 101%.

After GOOG the Information Network stocks in Figure 3 are ranked by their odds-weighted net basis points per day held in column [R]. The most attractive on that basis are GOOG, Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), Tucows, Inc. (TCX), Service Now, Inc. (NOW), and WIX.

Another way to compare GOOG's investment competition is seen in Figure 4, a mapping of their odds for profitable investing experience, in comparison to the size of their profit capabilities.

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 2; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner, if any, also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

The emphasis here on profitability weeds out many of the issues in Figure 3. The market index SPY at location [5] (extreme left) suggests the current market environment of limited general promise or assurance. The lack of issues with a presence in the investing encouraging green area further suggests limited opportunity.

GOOG at location [3] has competitors in NOW [4] and FFIV [6] of equivalent payoff potential and slightly better odds of profitable experience. But only WIX at [8] has a slightly better payoff expectation.

The scope and diversity of existing Information Networks are a testimony to the place Information Technology is commanding in our present-day lives. But the fact that at least half of these wind up with odds-weighted losses makes clear how difficult it is to successfully compete in this arena.

Conclusion

The strength and reach of GOOG is clearly recognized by the major investment organizations which continue to push its stock higher. That is evidenced by its price declines limited to less than -3% during prior holding periods following RI forecasts like today's. The average of all the others in Figure 3 in that respect are -10%.

GOOG is the established leader in the field, and by its diversity brings a comfort to its holder which is harder to reach in the more venturesome, but still able alternatives of FTNT, TCX, NOW, and WIX. Other issues may need to wait for more advantageous pricing in coming weeks or months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations. We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.