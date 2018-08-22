Breaking Up BGC Partners

This photo makes me want to work at BGC Partners, Inc. (Cameo courtesy of Margot Robbie)

Some might say that I have a PhD in investing, insofar as I am currently a combination of poor, hungry, and determined. It is a trifecta that leads me to produce somewhat inexorable amounts of content that is by my own words possibly undervalued. That said, per some of the inviting commentary and rewarding feedback I receive, I want to present relative valuation for BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) by separating Newmark Inc. (NMRK), GFI Group (formerly GFIG) & the online/hybrid segment, and the electronic FENICS platform. In doing so, I'll be referencing Greenhill & Co.'s (GHL) methodology dating back to BGC's 2014-2015 hostile takeover of GFI Group. The result will be a Sum of the Parts analysis and a Precedent Transaction Analysis, presented in order to demonstrate BGCP's current undervaluation, based on historical EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA & Price/Earnings multiples. All told, the analysis will show that using mean & median multiples from past technology and Interdealer Broker acquisitions, BGCP can be conservatively valued between $14.01 and $18.18 per share, implying midpoint upside of over 39% from the current price of $11.50.

Background

Back in 2014, GFI Group signed a deal to be acquired by CME for what was initially $4.55/share in a stock transaction. At the time, GFI owned Trayport and FENICS (the latter of which will be one of the talking points for BGC's valuation), and they were both valuable assets coveted not just by CME, but also by BGC Partners. A bidding war followed, and eventually BGCP won out for $6.10/share, paying ~$750 million in cash.

But the thesis deals less with the hostile takeover, and more with how GFI was valued by the involved parties, including Greenhill, who at the time served as financial advisor to the target. Buried in an S-4 filing dated December 2014 lies the background of the merger, GFI's total worth, and the methodology used - it is here that we will derive the valuation process for BGC's technology (FENICS) and IDB (voice/hybrid) components.

Greenhill employed various techniques, including Sum of the Parts, Comparable Company Trading Valuation, Discounted Cash Flow, Precedent Transaction, and Premiums Paid Analyses, in order to complement GFI's value with CME's proposed offer. First off, Greenhill implemented a SOTP analysis using EV/EBITDA multiples for comparable peers. They selected four interdealer brokers - ICAP (OTCPK:IAPLF), BGC Partners, Tullett Prebon, and Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA - and four technology companies - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), Advent Software Inc., Fidessa Group (OTC:FDGRF), and First Derivatives plc (OTCPK:FDRVF) - for the IDB and technology valuations, and came up with comparable EV/EBITDA mean and median multiples of 7.9x and 7.7x for IDB (respectively) along with 15.9x and 15.6x for technology (respectively). In short, the technology businesses are bought & sold at much higher prices than the brokerages.

Then, syncing into a precedent transaction analysis, Greenhill compared eight technology company transactions and five interdealer broker transactions in order to produce relative mean and median multiples. These multiples will be the same ones applied to BGC Partners and its respective FENICS (the technology) and broker (GFI Group/Voice/Hybrid) segments. For technology companies:

And for Interdealer Brokers:

(Source: pp. 102 of the S-4)

Although the transactions are all dated, with the most recent occurring in 2014 and the oldest taking place in 2003, the multiples are still relevant in that they cover a substantial period of time. Any corresponding revenue or earnings growth on the part of BGCP would raise their value in accordance with the multiple.

For the valuation, I will obtain Revenue estimates for FENICS & BGC's Voice/Hybrid segment (excluding FENICS), and then gather data to estimate EBITDA for FENICS and Earnings for Voice/Hybrid. Note that in the tables above, EBITDA is not used to value the interdealer broker businesses; instead, price to LTM earnings is substituted.

Inputs to the Valuation

(1) FENICS Revenues and Pre-tax earnings - Because BGC management has not quite fully separated FENICS financials when it reports, it is a little cumbersome finding detailed inputs for their technology business. However, backtracking to the 2017 year-end presentation, slide 28 provides valuable color on just how profitable the segment is:

(Source: BGC Partners 2017 Q4 Presentation)

I have highlighted the important sections for the purpose of the analysis. In 2017, FENICS achieved $276.9 million in revenues along with a 41.9% operating margin. But according to the most recent quarterly report (slide 13), FENICS generated trailing twelve month revenues of $243 million: it is this number we must use for the revenues. The reason being is that the $276.9 million number above includes data, software, and post-trade inter-company revenues of $54 million. We want outside, organic revenues; therefore, we'll stick to the $243 million figure. But, for pre-tax earnings, we'll use the same 41.9% margin, which yields a TTM pre-tax earnings of $102 million.

(2) Voice/Hybrid revenues (excluding FENICS) - The company reports consolidated earnings, then breaks out the NMRK results versus the financial services results, but the presentations do little to provide financial services earnings, ex-FENICS. As a result, barring any unforeseen information, I'm forced to lean on the 2017 presentation once again, this time for pre-tax adjusted earnings margin. In the Q4 slide, the company reports a voice/hybrid/other pre-tax margin of 19.2% (the most recent presentation provides an 18.5% consolidated pre-tax margin), but the footnote states, "Voice/Hybrid/Other Pre-tax AE (as reported) includes […] $49.2 million […] related to Nasdaq earn-out income and associated mark-to-market movements and/or hedging". Removing the $49.2 million figure leads to a 15.6% pre-tax margin for the voice/hybrid segment.

Now, moving back to current figures, BGCP financial services generated $1,015.8 million in revenues over the first six months of the year. Estimating the full year financial services revenue at about $2 billion (simply multiplying the six-month figure by two) and considering that FENICS represents ~14% of that, we can reasonably estimate the voice/hybrid revenues at $1,720 million. Then, by applying the 15.6% margin, we obtain a pre-tax earnings estimate of $268 million. Because Greenhill's method requires a Price/Earnings multiple for the IDB business, we'll subtract one final tax cost from the $268 million. Management estimates their tax rate to be about 12% in the coming quarter, and so subtracting 12% from the pre-tax earnings yields a final input of $235 in earnings.

Re-engineering the Precedent Transaction Analysis

The brunt of the research being finished, we can work towards the mathematics of peer transaction multiples, then to a final SOTP valuation. Before presenting the tables, there are a few more notes worth mentioning. First, I'm assuming a $12.50/share price for NMRK, and that BGCP owns 86.4% of the shares. Second, I'm operating under the same circumstances as my previous analysis, in that NMRK is entitled to Nasdaq (NDAQ) share payments in the amounts of $93.8 million in 2018, $175 million in monetization of the 2019 and 2020 payments, and $650 million in payments from 2021 to 2027 (again, reference previous articles for more details). Third, BGCP's debt was obtained from slide 52 of the June investor presentation; by subtracting $406 million in cash located on the most recent balance sheet, I obtain net debt of ~$164 million for BGCP, ex-Newmark. Finally, I derive a fair value for BGCP using each of the EV/Revenues multiples and the EV/EBITDA & P/E multiples, then dividing by the current diluted share count to arrive at fair value per share. Here are two tables:

Using EV/Revenue multiples for FENICS and the GFI/Voice/Hybrid segments yields mean and median fair values of $14.42/share and $14.01/share, respectively. At the same time, using EV/EBITDA for FENICS and P/E for GFI/Voice/Hybrid yields mean and median price points of $18.00 and $18.18 per share, respectively. The sum of the parts analysis tells us that at $11.50/share, BGCP is undervalued, with over 39% upside.

Upside & Organic Growth

At this point, I have assumed no future growth for the company, and only presented current valuation. Similarly, the multiples represent price points around 50% of the transactions studied by Greenhill. Should there be any growth at BGCP, there's reason to believe either the valuation will increase, or the company will be worth a substantial premium to current multiples, making it an above average candidate for investment.

The organic growth implied above will come from continual margin expansion and an increasing productivity with both FENICS and the voice/hybrid segment. Regarding the former, FENICS has shown a 24% compounded growth rate in revenues since 2010, and management expects margins to grow toward the 50% range. Here is CEO Howard Lutnick on the 2018 Q2 conference call:

And that may be the differentiating factor, is that we are and we have a technology company as part of us. FENICS is a part of us. And so our ability to take the scale of our technology investment and then give that technology to the new companies we acquire and allow them to leverage and grow off of that technology has been a key driver to why we're able to integrate the companies. So now, we have A, a long-standing management that's been together for a long time. B, we understand how to integrate companies, and have successfully integrated GFI, Sunrise, others. C, we've delivered the cost savings that we said we would. And D, we are growing and gaining market share.

Regarding the latter, in the Q2 report, slide 9 presents data that the front office head count has remained virtually unchanged over the past four quarters, while average revenue per employee increased 17% in the first half of the year to $401,000 per worker. The figure speaks to the overall GFI integration Mr. Lutnick alludes to during the call, and is evidence that although management does not report segmented financials for GFI and other companies it has acquired, there is organic growth in the works.

Risks & Conclusion

While the sum of the parts methodology demonstrates significant upside to current prices, it is worth mentioning, as other BGCP investors may already know, that the partnership structure at the company leads to significant shareholder dilution. Workers at the company are compensated with shares, and even though the procedure aligns shareholder goals with employee outcomes, it may prohibit share price appreciation in the future. Similarly, management continues to make accretive acquisitions that will add to revenues, but perhaps come at the cost of higher earnings. That said, a large part of the upside in BGCP is determined by the talented management at the company, referred to by the CEO during the conference call. But all told, breaking up BGCP and valuing it using past transaction multiples, a sum of the parts model shows the market is undervaluing a financial services company that will continue to show organic growth and create value for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing contained in this message is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security/investment, and is for informational purposes only. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.